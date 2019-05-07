Posted: May 7, 2019
Where to take your mom for Mother’s Day brunch
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day quite like French toast, Mimosas and just about every possible brunch item you can think of. We’ve rounded up some greater Portland area restaurants who are having Mother’s Day brunches and are including menu snippets to further entice you. Reservations at most spots are strongly suggested. Here’s to you, Mom!
Five Fifty-Five
9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five Fifty-Five, 555 Congress St., Portland, a la carte pricing. fivefifty-five.com
A quick and mouth-watering snapshot of the Mother's Day brunch menu at Five Fifty-Five includes doughnut holes with tangerine filling, Snell Farms potato and leek soup, asparagus salad, cheese plates, French toast, smoked salmon tartine and truffled mac & cheese. But be sure to leave room for desserts as the sweets list features a trio of ice cream and sorbets, sea salted caramels, chocolate cookies and the marvelous sounding confection plate.
Gather
9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gather, 189 Main St., Yarmouth, a la carte pricing. gathermaine.com
The Sunday brunch menu at Gather includes Challah French toast, a sweet potato & black bean
scramble and Brussels hash among other swoon-inducing items. On Mother's Day they'll up their game and also
feature a Johah crab and quinoa breakfast plate, pork belly fried rice with poached eggs and Hollandaise
sauce and a watercress and fennel sandwich. Wash it down with a mimosa or bloody mary and satisfy your
sweet tooth with Gather's midway fried dough, a nod to the carnival classic drizzled with maple syrup and
dusted with powdered sugar. If you're there between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. you'll also be treated to live
bluegrass by The Gather Rounders.
Inn by the Sea
10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth, $68, $35 for children 5 to 12. Innbythesea.com
Mother's Day Brunch is a glorious, 3-course affair at Inn by the Sea's Seaglass Restaurant. You'll start off with selections from the pastry platter. Next up are the starters including a farmers salad, nutty brown porridge (with candied almonds, banana and coconut) and smoked salmon. Then it's off to the entrees races with grilled & herb basted gulf shrimp, Misty Knolls chicken breast, steak & eggs and the to-die-for sounding cinnamon roll waffle with maple glaze, toasted pecans and sweet cream. Finish the meal off with carrot cake, chocolate torte or Grapenut custard.
Ri-Ra
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ri-Ra, 72 Commercial St., Portland, a la carte pricing rira.com
Ri-Ra's brunch menu has many bright spots beginning with the array of starters including avocado toast,
carrot harissa hummus and seafood chowder. They make eggs many different ways and dishes include the Irish
breakfast (2 eggs, Irish bangers and rashers, black and white pudding, tomato, mushrooms and toast), crab
cake benedict and breakfast poutine. Or maybe your momma will be in the mood for whiskey maple French toast
or the daily hash. The full lunch menu is also available and Ri-Ri has a full bar to quench every mothers
thirst.
Sur Lie
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Sur Lie, 11 Free St., Portland, a la carte pricing sur-lie.com
Sur Lie is whipping up some glorious specials for Mother's Day Brunch. Among the options you'll find is Fideau (roasted noodle, sofrito, aioli and kielbasa), Fat Boy Breakfast (fluffy buttermilk pancake, bacon, sausage, maply syrup, cheddar sauce, fried egg) and Potato Wrapped Chorizo (green thumb potatoes, spicy chorizo and membrillo aioli).
TIQA
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TIQA, 327 Commercial St., Portland, a la carte menu Tiqa.net
Tiqa will put your mom into a happy food coma with this year's Mother's Day brunch menu. It's a hearty list and the starters include a bacon walnut sticky bun and shrimp cocktail. On the main course front choose from cinnamon French toast, Merguez sausage hash, surf n' turf and stuffed eggplant mahashi among many other dishes. Desserts include chocolate mousse tulip, housemade strawberry sorbet with an optional splash of Prosecco, coconut panna cotta and Tiqa's trio plate of baklava, chocolate chip cookies and salted Halva brownie.
Twenty Milk Street at Portland Regency Hotel & Spa
7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty Milk Street, 20 Milk St., Portland a la carte pricing. theregency.com
In the heart of the Old Port is where you'll find a Mother's Day brunch menu that features lobster
benedict, classic eggs benedict, vegetarian benedict, Regency frittata, smoked salmon plate, fresh fruit plate,
Milk Street quiche, roast tenderloin and eggs, Maine blueberry malted pancakes and several other items that will
fuel a post-meal Old Port shopping trip with Mom and company. You can also wet your mom's whistle with the Motherly Love Mimosa or
the Queen Bee Mimosa.
Union at The Press Hotel
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, a la carte pricing. thepresshotel.com
The Union restaurant at the Press Hotel Mother's Day Brunch menu includes starters of little gem lettuce, chilled spring pea soup and goat cheese fritters. Main dishes are maple glazed pork loin, Faroe Island salmon, roast spring chicken breast and spring vegetable quiche. For dessert you and mom can choose profiteroles or lemon meringue pudding. Union also has a tasty cocktail list that includes the English Garden (local vodka, cucumber, mint and chamomile) and The Perennial (Barr Hill gin, thyme, grapefruit, vermouth and bubbles).
