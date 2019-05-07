Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: May 7, 2019

Where to take your mom for Mother’s Day brunch

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Nothing says Happy Mother’s Day quite like French toast, Mimosas and  just about every possible brunch item you can think of. We’ve rounded up some greater Portland area restaurants who are having Mother’s Day brunches and are including menu snippets to further entice you. Reservations at most spots are strongly suggested. Here’s to you, Mom!

  • Five Fifty-Five

    9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Five Fifty-Five, 555 Congress St., Portland, a la carte pricing. fivefifty-five.com
    A quick and mouth-watering snapshot of the Mother's Day brunch menu at Five Fifty-Five includes doughnut holes with tangerine filling, Snell Farms potato and leek soup, asparagus salad, cheese plates, French toast, smoked salmon tartine and truffled mac & cheese. But be sure to leave room for desserts as the sweets list features a trio of ice cream and sorbets, sea salted caramels, chocolate cookies and the marvelous sounding confection plate.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

  • Gather

    9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Gather, 189 Main St., Yarmouth, a la carte pricing. gathermaine.com
    The Sunday brunch menu at Gather includes Challah French toast, a sweet potato & black bean scramble and Brussels hash among other swoon-inducing items. On Mother's Day they'll up their game and also feature a Johah crab and quinoa breakfast plate, pork belly fried rice with poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce and a watercress and fennel sandwich. Wash it down with a mimosa or bloody mary and satisfy your sweet tooth with Gather's midway fried dough, a nod to the carnival classic drizzled with maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar. If you're there between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. you'll also be treated to live bluegrass by The Gather Rounders.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Inn by the Sea

    10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth, $68, $35 for children 5 to 12. Innbythesea.com
    Mother's Day Brunch is a glorious, 3-course affair at Inn by the Sea's Seaglass Restaurant. You'll start off with selections from the pastry platter. Next up are the starters including a farmers salad, nutty brown porridge (with candied almonds, banana and coconut) and smoked salmon. Then it's off to the entrees races with grilled & herb basted gulf shrimp, Misty Knolls chicken breast, steak & eggs and the to-die-for sounding cinnamon roll waffle with maple glaze, toasted pecans and sweet cream. Finish the meal off with carrot cake, chocolate torte or Grapenut custard.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Ri-Ra

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Ri-Ra, 72 Commercial St., Portland, a la carte pricing rira.com
    Ri-Ra's brunch menu has many bright spots beginning with the array of starters including avocado toast, carrot harissa hummus and seafood chowder. They make eggs many different ways and dishes include the Irish breakfast (2 eggs, Irish bangers and rashers, black and white pudding, tomato, mushrooms and toast), crab cake benedict and breakfast poutine. Or maybe your momma will be in the mood for whiskey maple French toast or the daily hash. The full lunch menu is also available and Ri-Ri has a full bar to quench every mothers thirst.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Sur Lie

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Sur Lie, 11 Free St., Portland, a la carte pricing sur-lie.com
    Sur Lie is whipping up some glorious specials for Mother's Day Brunch. Among the options you'll find is Fideau (roasted noodle, sofrito, aioli and kielbasa), Fat Boy Breakfast (fluffy buttermilk pancake, bacon, sausage, maply syrup, cheddar sauce, fried egg) and Potato Wrapped Chorizo (green thumb potatoes, spicy chorizo and membrillo aioli).
    Photo courtesy of Sur Lie

  • TIQA

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. TIQA, 327 Commercial St., Portland, a la carte menu Tiqa.net
    Tiqa will put your mom into a happy food coma with this year's Mother's Day brunch menu. It's a hearty list and the starters include a bacon walnut sticky bun and shrimp cocktail. On the main course front choose from cinnamon French toast, Merguez sausage hash, surf n' turf and stuffed eggplant mahashi among many other dishes. Desserts include chocolate mousse tulip, housemade strawberry sorbet with an optional splash of Prosecco, coconut panna cotta and Tiqa's trio plate of baklava, chocolate chip cookies and salted Halva brownie.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibrosk

  • Twenty Milk Street at Portland Regency Hotel & Spa

    7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Twenty Milk Street, 20 Milk St., Portland a la carte pricing. theregency.com
    In the heart of the Old Port is where you'll find a Mother's Day brunch menu that features lobster benedict, classic eggs benedict, vegetarian benedict, Regency frittata, smoked salmon plate, fresh fruit plate, Milk Street quiche, roast tenderloin and eggs, Maine blueberry malted pancakes and several other items that will fuel a post-meal Old Port shopping trip with Mom and company. You can also wet your mom's whistle with the Motherly Love Mimosa or the Queen Bee Mimosa.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Union at The Press Hotel

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, a la carte pricing. thepresshotel.com
    The Union restaurant at the Press Hotel Mother's Day Brunch menu includes starters of little gem lettuce, chilled spring pea soup and goat cheese fritters. Main dishes are maple glazed pork loin, Faroe Island salmon, roast spring chicken breast and spring vegetable quiche. For dessert you and mom can choose profiteroles or lemon meringue pudding. Union also has a tasty cocktail list that includes the English Garden (local vodka, cucumber, mint and chamomile) and The Perennial (Barr Hill gin, thyme, grapefruit, vermouth and bubbles).
    Photo by Kari Herer

 

