12 places to eat on Easter in Maine

Regardless of the weather, chefs will celebrate the holiday with menus full of spring flavors.

45 Main St., Kennebunk | 207-985-3351 | kennebunkinn.com | $39.95 adults/$16.95 kids under 12/kids under 5 eat free

Academe’s Easter brunch has been a local tradition for several years. The sumptuous buffet menu is available at two seatings: 10 a.m. and noon; the spread features a carving station with leg of lamb and Virginia ham, omelet station, a variety of salads and hot dishes, smoked salmon, fresh fruit, breads and muffins, and homemade desserts including home made caramel lollipops and chocolate chiffon cake.

4 Noble St., Brunswick | 207-837-6565 | thebrunswickhotelandtavern.com | $49

Chef Christian Bassett’s Easter brunch menu is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The buffet offerings include omelets, Maine blueberry pancakes, potato leek bisque, over roasted Atlantic salmon, carved roasted leg of lamb and native bean cassoulet among several other savory selections. For dessert choose apple cranberry crisp or angle food cake.

157 High St., Portland | 207-775-5411 | congressssquared.com | $55 , $20 children, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Easter buffet menu is huge and a wide selection of seasonal salads, local smoked salmon, New England cheeses and charcuterie, local assorted oysters, bacon & onion jams with wood fired bagels, local farm chicken & veggie hash, made to order free range organic eggs, carving station and much more. For your sweet tooth they’ll have assorted macaroons, mini assorted tarts and warm churros with dipping sauces among other sensational sounding desserts.

468 Fore St., Portland | 207-775-9090 | portlandharborhotel.com | $47 adults/$17 kids 5-12/kids 4 and under eat free.

The Bluefin Grand Brunch Buffet runs from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. A snapshot of the the extensive menu includes a seafood bar, omelet station, several salads, roasted cauliflower bisque, New England clam chowder, carving station and incredible buffet bursting with dishes like shrimp scampi, lobster ravioli and buttermilk fried chicken. Top it all all with treats from the Viennese table including eclairs and tartelettes.

41 Elm St., Camden | 207-236-4259 | hartstoneinn.com | $27 per person

The Easter buffet includes a starter of cinnamon-apple rosette then it’s off to the entree races with Harstone benedict, shrimp and mushroom quiche and skillet buttermilk pancakes. On the dessert front you’ll swoon over strawberry-rhubarb creme brulee along with chocolate-almond torte.

92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit | 207-646-4777 | jonathansogunquit.com | a la carte pricing

Jonathan’s Easter Brunch menu is presented a la carte and starters include classic shrimp cocktail, boursin stuffed mushrooms, baked artichoke hearts, clam chowder and French onion soup. There are also four different salads to choose from. For entrees, Jonathan’s offers caramelized salmon, seafood stuffed north Atlantic haddock and daily select hand cut steaks among other divine sounding dishes.

83 Bay St., Camden | 207-236-7008 | nataliesrestaurant.com | $42 adults/$20 kids under 12

A partial list of the Easter brunch menu at Natalie’s includes eggs Benedict with grilled asparagus and Bearnaise, pork belly and fingerling potatoes has with ramps, cured fluke with cucumber, mint and lemon, rosemary and honey glazed ham carving station and eggs any style. They’ll also be bringing their dessert A game with key lime bars, cardamon panna cotta with chai honey and coffee bunt cake among other creations.

40 Bowery Beach Rd., Cape Elizabeth | 207-799-3134 | innbythesea.com | $68 adults/$35 kids under 12 / Kids under 4 free

Brunch at Sea Glass, offered on Easter Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., is a three course prix fixe plated menu with a side of ocean views. You’ll kick things off with treats from the pastry platter and the spring pea & mint salad. Then you’ll dive into their version of bacon and eggs (braised pork belly, 62 degree egg, Hollandaise aoili and pork kind crumble. Or you might be in the mood for their oatmeal or smoked salmon, fruit & yogurt, pan roasted scallops, duck, braised lamb and several other epic dishes and desserts.

327 Commercial St., Portland | 207-808-8840 | tiqa.net | $55, $25 for under 12.

Easter Sunday reservations are are at 11 a.m., 1 and 3p.m. The buffet a seafood bar, Mediterranean specialties, cheeses and charcuterie, lamb, beef, fish and pasta entrees and a Viennese deserts table piled high with cakes, pies, tortes and fruits.

20 Milk St., Portland | 207-774-4200 | theregency.com | $42.95 adults/$16.95 kids 12 and under, under 5 free.

Served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Easter buffet has sorts of breakfast items including sugar cured bacon, pastries, scrambled eggs and Belgian waffles. There’s also a dazzling array of lunch offerings including Chicken Chasseur, Haddock Francaise and a carving station with roast leg of lamb and roast bone in ham. Desserts include sliced tropical fruits, melons and berries and a variety of tempting house-made options.

390 Gorham Road, South Portland | 207-536-0240 | On Facebook.

The a la carte Easter brunch menu is available from 11 am. to 3 p.m. at Tuscan Table. On it you’ll find Tuscan brunch gnocchi, short rib hash, smokey eggs, eggs Benedict and duck strata. What’s more, you can also order from their full lunch menu which is a cornucopia of Italian awesomeness including wood fired pizza, small plates of crispy calamari and meatballs, sandwiches and of course house made pasta among several other offerings.

57 State Road, Kittery | 207-475-0000 | On Facebook.

The Easter brunch a la carte menu is available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it includes a Bloody Mary bar along with Mimosas. As for food, everything sounds delicious including Irish Eggs Benedict, French toast bake and avocado toast.