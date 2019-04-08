Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: April 8, 2019

Vintage Bazaar, homage to Ursula: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'A Peter Rabbit Tale' Opening Night Show & Gala

    4 p.m. Thursday. Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $18, includes admission to the post-show party. kitetails.org
    Hop on over to the center of downtown Portland for a production of "A Peter Rabbit Tale," written by Sarah Brandt and inspired by Beatrix Potter's famous stories. You and your kids will find out what happens when Peter Rabbit decides to run away from home in search of freedom. Shows run through April 28 at the Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, and regular admission is $10. But you might want to consider opening night, when you can see the show and attend a party, even if you're having a bad hare day.
    Photo courtesy of Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

  • ArtWord: Poetry Night

    5-8 p.m. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, free. portlandmuseum.org
    Spend an evening enjoying poetic readings from several Maine poets who have been inspired by artwork at the Portland Museum of Art. ArtWord Poetry night is co- presented by the museum, Beloit Poetry Journal and Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. When you're done listening, you can roam around the museum seeking out your own inspiration.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Vintage Bazaar Spring Special

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland, $10, $15. eventbrite.com
    If you have a love for vintage treasures, upcycled salvage styles and handmade items, this event has your name written all over it. The Vintage Bazaar Spring Special will feature nearly 75 vendors selling their wares. But that's not all. All weekend long, there will be live local music. On Friday night, you'll hear indie soul and folk from GoldenOak. On Saturday, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Jon King from King Kyote will be slinging rock-'n'-roll soul. That same slot Sunday will be filled by singer- songwriter Travis Cyr.
    Photo courtesy of Vintage Bazaar New England

  • Pink Floyd Laser Show

    7 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday. Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $6, $1 extra for 3-D glasses. usm.maine.edu.planet
    You might not need no education, but maybe you're in the mood for a Pink Floyd laser show? USM's Southworth Planetarium is the place to go Friday night to a full- dome laser show set to "The Wall" album, and Saturday night, it will be "Dark Side of the Moon." Expect to feel comfortably numb as you take it all in.
    Enriscapes/Shutterstock.com

  • Record Store Day

    Hours vary, Saturday. Bull Moose locations statewide, Newbury Comics in South Portland, The Record Connection in Waterville, The Grasshopper Shop in Ellsworth, Manny's in Camden, Everyday Music in Farmington and Niche, Inc. in Gardiner. recordstoreday.com
    Put the needle on the record and shop 'til you drop, vinyl fans! It's Christmas and your birthday combined because Record Store Day features special, limited-edition releases from a massive list of artists including Courtney Barnett, David Bowie, Pearl Jam and Prince. Independent record stores are national treasures, and here's an ideal reason to get out and support them.
    Memphisslim/Shutterstock.com

  • All About Seaweed Workshop

    1 p.m. Saturday. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $15 (geared for ages 12 and up). wolfesneck.org
    If you're going to learn about seaweed and its many health benefits, you may as well do it at a gorgeous, ocean-side location. Be sure to sign up in advance, then head to Wolfe's Neck Center in Freeport. The workshop includes sampling of several seaweed varieties, and you'll leave knowing how to incorporate seaweed into your daily life. You won't be able to kelp yourself!
    Aniok/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin'

    7 p.m. Sunday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org
    It's an homage to Ursula in the form of the documentary "Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin." The late sci-fi writer's contributions are immeasurable, and here's a chance to celebrate her work. Before the film, Maine-based science fiction and fantasy writer Alex Irvine will present a reading with commentary on Le Guin's legacy.
    Image courtesy of Space Gallery

  • International Ocean Film Tour Volume 6

    7 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 at the door. statetheatreportland.com
    If you've got sea water running through your veins, you won't want to miss the International Ocean Film Tour Volume 6 when it comes through Portland on Sunday. You'll spend two hours seeing six inspiring short films about the magical and mysterious realm of the world's ocean. No life jacket needed for this fantastic voyage across the seven seas.
    Photo by Laurent Ballesta, courtesy of International Ocean Film Tour

