Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: May 6, 2019

Little Festival of the Unexpected, Plow Day: 9 things happening in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • Spring Ladies Night

    5 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Various locations, Ocean and surroundings streets, South Portland. On Facebook
    Hit the road, Jane! Ladies, here’s a unique opportunity to take a stroll around South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood while you eat, drink, shop, connect and get pampered. Spring Ladies Night includes several stops, many with sips, bites, samples, discounts and raffle items available. Participating businesses are Foulmouthed Brewing, Portland Direct Primary Care, Ocean Waves & Hair Matters, Swan Chiropractic, Bear Isle Boards, Earth Angel Arts, Maine Bodyworks, CIA Cafe, Ocean + D Studio, SoPo Art Studios, The Lamp Repair Shop, Soma Massage & Wellness, Chaya Studio, Thank Goodness Wellness, The Farm Stand and TULA Yoga Studio.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Variety Show

    7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8 to $50. space538.org
    You’ll see a whole bunch of talent from performers of all ability levels. The evening includes short films and live acts presented in the fabulous style of a ’60s TV special. Special guests include New Hampshire-based gogo queen Arabella LaDesse, Sea Dogs mascot Slugger and pop punk tunes from Crunch Coat. Variety Show is a collaboration between Space Gallery and Portland-based community support programs serving adults of all abilities – Bomb Diggity Arts, Listen Up! and The Art Department.
    Vlad Enculescu/Shutterstock.com

  • 317 Main Greatest Hits Party

    7 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $50. 317main.org
    317 Main is a community music center in Yarmouth that encourages personal growth, creative expression and community connection through music. It’s celebrating its 15th anniversary with a party in Portland, and you’re encouraged to come wearing your favorite concert T-shirts or dressed as your musical hero. You can expect to find signature cocktails, tasty nibbles, a live auction with all sorts of first- rate items and experiences, and, of course, plenty of music, including jazz pianist Kelly Muse, student bluegrass ensemble Flight 317, Casco Bay High ensemble Whiplash and several others, along with a community sing-along.
    Flight 317. Photo courtesy of 317 Main

  • Little Festival of the Unexpected

    7 p.m. Thursday, 12:30, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $10. portlandstage.org
    Now in its 30th year, the Little Festival of the Unexpected has a reputation of nurturing artists, invigorating audiences and exploring fresh voices, visions and forms of theater. Playwrights are able to develop their work and fans get a first look at the creative process. Readings are performed by professional actors and followed by a discussion with the director and playwright. There are three plays featured this year – all winners of Clauder Competition playwriting awards. Catch “The Bone Girls” by Laura Edmonson, “Queen of Sad Mischance” by John Minigan or “Read to Me” by Brendan Pelsue. Or you might decide to see all three.
    Scene from a previous Little Festival of the Unexpected. Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • MFA Maine Filmmaker Showcase: 'In Stitches'

    6:30 p.m. Friday. Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland, $5 suggested donation. mainefilm.org
    The Maine Film Association invites you to a screening of a film made by Maine filmmakers Hannah Rafkin and Meg Robbins. “In Stitches” follows three key members of the Johannesburg, South Africa, vernacular comedy (comedy performed in languages other than English) scene: Noko Moswete, a taboo-busting comedian making strides for women in stand-up; Zicco Sithole, the host of a weekly open-mic night in the township of Soweto; and Luphelo Kodwa, a dedicated up-and-comer who dropped everything to pursue his craft. The screening will be followed by a talk and Q&A session with the filmmakers.
    Still from "In Stitches" featuring Noko Moswete with host of The Daily Show, Trevor Noah. Photo courtesy of Letter27 Productions

  • The Secret Garden

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15, $7 kids. secretgarden.brownpapertickets.com
    You will see a new dance show from Vivid Motion and help support The Center for Grieving Children – the beneficiary of the show’s proceeds. “The Secret Garden,” based on Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic children’s book, tells the story of a spoiled child named Mary Lennox who endures an unthinkable tragedy and finds solace through magical new friendships. Vivid Motion will put its special twist on the tale with several types of dance and music, with dancers of all ages and body types.
    Photo by Genevieve Coombs

  • Plow Day: A Spring Festival

    Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth, free admission, $5 wagon rides. skylinefarm.org
    Another sure sign of spring is the annual Plow Day, now in its 11th year. Plow Day is a free, public spring festival with horse-drawn plowing demonstrations, wagon rides for kids, organic seedling sale, blacksmith and carpentry demonstrations, dog tricks, a meet-and-greet with an Icelandic horse and other kid- and family-friendly activities. While you’re there, be sure to check out the new Carriage Museum exhibit, “Ladies & Gentlemen.”
    Photo courtesy of Skyline Farm

  • ‘Diagonal Life: Theory and Praxis’

    3 and 6 p.m. Sunday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20. mayostreetarts.org
    Bread and Puppet Theater was formed in Manhattan’s Lower East side in the early ’60s and has been a vibrant force of creativity ever since. Here’s a chance to see its show “Diagonal Life: Theory and Praxis” during a pair of Sunday performances. The show features cardboard landscapes, paper mache tigers, lightbulbs, pulleys, Beethoven’s “Great Fugue,” dancing and current headlines to explore themes of human precarity. Said another way, this isn’t your average puppet show.
    Photo by Ron T. Simon

  • Furniture Friends Multicultural Music Fest

    6 p.m. Tuesday, May 14. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    This year marks the fourth annual Furniture Friends Multicultural Music Fest. Furniture Friends is a local nonprofit that provides donated furniture to people in need throughout Greater Portland, and this is its primary fundraiser. Local act Primo Cubano will turn your Tuesday night into a dance party with son, bolero, cha-cha-cha and other styles of Cuban music. You’ll also see Geraud Ng and Jake Hoffman playing Americana-international fusion and a performance by Rwandan music superstar and cultural ambassador Jean Paul Samputu.
    Jean Paul Samputu with Street Orchestra of London perform at Woolwich Arsenal, Tall Ships Festival in 2017. Photo by Sisi Burn.

 

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.