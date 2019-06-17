Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: June 17, 2019

Make Music Portland, Schoonerfest: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • “Always … Patsy Cline”

    8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. matinee Thursday. Through June 29. Hackmatack Playhouse, 538 School St., Berwick, $30, $25 seniors, $20 for under 15. hackmatack.org
    You won’t go crazy, but you might fall to pieces when you see and hear Nashville’s Emily Whitlow portray vocalist Patsy Cline in Hackmatack Playhouse’s production of “Always … Patsy Cline.” The show is packed with laughs, emotion and audience participation over its 27 songs. No need to go walking after midnight, the show starts hours before that.
    Photo courtesy of Hackmatack Playhouse

  • “Sophisticated Ladies”

    2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Maine State Music Theatre, 22 Elm St., Brunswick, $62, $82. msmt.org
    One of most celebrated legends in jazz is Duke Ellington, and the musical revue “Sophisticated Ladies” does a sensational job of celebrating his immeasurable contributions. The show is a big-time extravaganza, with dancing, singing and an on- stage big band. You’ll be delighted by Ellington classics including “I Got It Bad and That Ain’t Good,” “Take the ‘A’ Train,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” “Mood Indigo” and, of course, “Sophisticated Ladies.” Grab your tix now, as this is the last weekend, and remember, it don’t mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing!
    Photo by Kinectiv

  • Make Music Portland

    10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland locations, free. makemusicportland.org
    It’s time for the seventh annual summer solstice festival that celebrates music all over Portland with more than 100 free performances and participatory music events. Make Music Portland is part of the Fête de la Musique, a festival of sound that is celebrated all over the globe on June 21. The Portland celebration includes a wide range of genres, and it’s kid-friendly.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Portland Schoonerfest & Regatta

    Friday to Tuesday. Casco Bay locations. tallshipsmaine.org
    This is a stern warning that you’re going to have a hull of a time at the Portland Schoonerfest & Regatta. Events set sail on Friday afternoon with a welcoming parade, ceremony and evening cruise. On Saturday, there will be dockside schooner tours, a full day of traditional schooner racing and an evening cruise. Same goes for Sunday, then the nautical adventure carries over into Monday and Tuesday with the Casco Bay Gaffers race and Bailey Island to Boothbar Harbor windjammers race. Watch from the shore or grab tickets to sail.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Community Barbecue

    11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, $5, $3 kids 5 and under. brunswickdowntown.org
    Brunswick Downtown Association invites you to chow down and hang out for a few hours on Saturday, all to pay tribute to first responders and recognize their service and dedication. The community barbecue features live music from Los Galactacos, face painting, tractor-train rides, a bounce house, fire trucks to explore and puppies and other furry friends to visit with from Midcoast Humane. As for food, you’ll fill up on hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies, watermelon and beverages.
    Joshua Resnick/Shutterstock.com

  • Yoga in the Outfield

    10 a.m. Sunday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $15. portlandseadogs.com
    Before you buy your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, here’s a chance to stretch out your Sea Dogs experience. Debbie Duryee of Crisp Studio is presenting an hourlong yoga class in the outfield at Hadlock Field. Your ticket includes the class plus a general admission seat for the 1 p.m. game against the Reading Fightin’ Phils. BYOM (bring your own mat) and get ready for some downward dog before the Sea Dogs take the field.
    Photo courtesy of Portland Sea Dogs

  • Women’s Adventure Film Tour

    7 p.m. Wednesday, June 26. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 at the door, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    There doesn’t ever need to be a reason to celebrate the accomplishments of women, but here’s a terrific one just the same. The Women’s Adventure Film Tour features a collection of short films, including the local premiere of Katie Walsh’s “Surfing to Cope” about American surfer Briana Cope. You’ll also be glued to your seat watching films about women climbing, skiing, mountaineering and snowboarding all over the globe.
    Photo by Francesca Weikert

  • ‘The Outsiders’

    Sundown Wednesday, June 26. Rooftop at Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, free. baysidebowl.com
    What better place to view the 1983 Francis Ford Coppola classic coming-of-age film “The Outsiders” then, well, outside. Based on S.E. Hinton’s 1967 novel, the film adaptation features an all-star cast that includes Matt Dillon as Dally, C. Thomas Howell as Ponyboy, Ralph Macchio as Johnny, Rob Lowe as Sodapop, Diane Lane as Cherry, Patrick Swayze as Darry, Emilio Estevez as Two-Bit and Tom Cruise as Steve. We’re not crying, you’re crying.
    Sailormoon/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

