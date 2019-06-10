Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: June 10, 2019

Fur Ball, Pride Portland: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

 

 

  • Allagash Victoria Ale Premiere

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $35. victoriamansion.org
    Now in it’s 14th year, the Allagash Victoria Ale Premiere is a nifty event at the national historic landmark, Portland’s fabulous Victoria Mansion. You’ll spend the late afternoon and early evening tasting Allagash’s Belgian-style ale that’s brewed with white wine grapes and was inspired by some of the artwork in the mansion. There will also be local beverages from Maine Mead Works and Green Bee Craft Beverages along with food from Blue Spoon Cafe & Catering. It isn’t a party without live music so you’ll hear the Jason Spooner Band out on the lawn. You’ll also be able to duck inside to tour the mansion that was built in the mid-1800s and you’ll leave with a commemorative Allagash glass.
    Photo courtesy of Victoria Mansion

  • Fur Ball

    6 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $60, 18-plus. arlgp.org
    Calling all party animals! The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland invites you to its annual fundraiser that’s a dazzling night of scrumptious appetizers, specialty cocktails and local beer, music, raffles and a silent and live auction. Gold and glam is this year’s theme and cocktail attire (with or without sparkles) is encouraged. The league’s mission is to nurture the connection between people and pets to advance animal welfare and improve the quality of life in the community. The organization provides temporary care and shelter for stray, abandoned, confiscated and relinquished animals and places as many as possible into caring homes. So not only will you support a wonderful cause, you’ll be barking up the right tree when it comes to having a fabulous night out.
    Tobkatrina/Shutterstock.com

  • Wicked Maine Outdoor Fest

    10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Cumberland Fairgrounds, 197 Blanchard Road, Cumberland, $10, 12 and younger free. wickedmaineoutdoorfest.com
    It’s hard not to be an outdoor enthusiast if you live in Maine, and all things outdoorsy will be celebrated at the Wicked Maine Outdoor Fest. It’s happening at the Cumberland Fairgrounds, where you’ll find dozens of businesses, brands and vendors with a focus on enhancing your enjoyment of doing things outside. The festival will also feature experiential activities including archery, ax-throwing, geocaching and rock climbing. Speaking of rock, you’ll rock out to live music from Sons of Alfond, Joseph Gallant, The Cobblestones and Lil Ken & The Blue Dawgs. DIY Network’s Maine Cabin Masters will be there, as will several food trucks, local artists and craftsmen. There’a also a beer and wine garden. Proceeds from the festival benefit Girl Scouts of Maine in support of outdoor activities and experiences for girls in Maine.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Pride Portland Parade & Festival

    Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday, festival 2 to 6 p.m. Monument Square to High Street for parade, festival in Deering Oaks Park, Portland. prideportland.org
    One of Pride Portland’s biggest missions is celebrating and honoring the accomplishments of the LGBTQ + movement. When the parade – complete with giant rainbow flag – ends, head down to Deering Oaks Park for the festival. Festivities include food trucks, a beer garden and vendor marketplace. This year’s theme is “Resist.Remember.Rejoice” and it honors the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots. The Stonewall Riots took place at the Stonewall Inn gay bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village on June 28, 1969, and the events forever changed the trajectory of LGBTQ + rights. P.S. Want to keep the party going? If you’re at least 18, you can hit the EqualityMaine Pride After Party from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Port City Music Hall.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • Ulysses for Beginners

    3 p.m. Sunday. Maine Irish Heritage Center, 34 Gray St., Portland, free. maineirish.com
    Bloomsday is the annual celebration of Irish writer James Joyce. It’s observed on June 16, the day his famous novel “Ulysses” takes place. Head to the Maine Irish Center on Sunday afternoon as AIRE (the American Irish Repertory Ensemble) presents the spirited performance piece, “Ulysses for Beginners.” The show’s writer and director, Tony Reilly, takes center stage and he and cast of six use scene, songs and humor to explain the story line of “Ulysses” in one hour. Festive and period attire is encouraged and a cash bar will be available.
    Photo courtesy of American Irish Repertory Ensemble

  • ‘Best in Show’

    8:45 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, High and Congress streets, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org
    Portland Summer Films and Congress Square Arts’ outdoor summer film series continues with a screening of the 2000 mockumentary gem “Best in Show.” The film was written by and stars Christopher Guest and Eugene Levy and the cast also features Jane Lynch, Catherine O’Hara and Parker Posey. Five sets of quirky competitors and their pooches have gathered for the Mayflower Kennel Club Dog Show and all sorts of hilarious drama unfolds. “Best in Show” is part of Guest’s much-loved body of work that includes “Waiting for Guffman,” “For Your Consideration,” “A Mighty Wind” and “Mascots.”
    Francesco Scatena/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine’s Funniest Comedian Comedy Competition

    8 p.m. Sunday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $12 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Catch one or all of the five Sunday night comedy shows that begin this weekend. Each week you’ll see local comics do their best to bust your gut during five- to seven-minute sets. Three judges along with audience members will cast votes each week. When the competition ends July 14, 10 finalists (out of a total of 75 participants) will be named and earn slots at the 2019 Portland Maine Comedy Festival in August.
    Logomills/Shutterstock.com

  • ‘Grease’

    7:30 p.m. Tuesday (June 18) to Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 30. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $30, $35. thepublictheatre.org
    Maine State Music Theatre and The Public Theatre want you to know that “Grease” is definitely the word until the end of June. Shall we tell you more, tell you more? You’ll find yourself hopelessly devoted to the show and yes, your chills will be multiplying as you have all sorts of fun with Rydell High’s senior class of 1959. Your night will have groove AND meaning. All are welcome to catch this musical, even beauty school dropouts.
    Photo by Janet Mitchko

