Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: June 3, 2019

Square Hop, Little Sea Folk Festival: 8 things to do this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Summer Sunset on The Point

    4 p.m. to sunset Thursday. Thompson’s Point, Portland, free. On Facebook
    When there’s not a concert happening you can come hang out for free on a primo piece of real estate at Thompson’s Point all summer long on Thursdays. Summer Sunsets on The Point is a way to chillax with friends and family in a gorgeous spot where you’ll find food trucks, lawn games, kids activities and of course a glorious view of the sunset over the water.
    FS Stock/Shutterstock.com

  • Relationship Alive! Live

    7 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $49.95, $64.95 VIP (first two rows). neilsattin.com/tickets
    Here’s a unique opportunity to explore the multi-faceted topic of relationships. Neil Sattin is the host of the popular podcast Relationship Alive!, and he’s taking the show on the road, so to speak, in an evening hosted by Sattin and featuring Terry Real, author of “The New Rules of Marriage,” as well as a performance by local musician Katie Matzell. You’ll learn strategies on relationship success and will be able to ask questions. Relationship Alive! Live is open to everyone, regardless of relationship status.
    Neil Sattin photo by Sarah Morrill Photography

  • 2nd Annual Maine Art Hill Block Party

    5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Maine Art Hill, Chase Hill Road, Kennebunk, $55. eventbrite.com
    Maine Art Gallery and The Kennebunkport Festival invite you to spend an enchanted early evening on one magical block. The Maine Art Hill Block Party will have you strolling in and out of 10 galleries, and all told, you’ll see new works from more than 40 artists. What’s more, you’ll hear music from the New Orleans-flavored act Soggy Po’ Boys. On the food and drink front, Bayou Eats & Beverage will provide raw oysters, and you’ll nosh on New Orleans-inspired bites by David Hurt Catering. (We’re sensing a theme.) Signature cocktails will be mixed by Maine Spirits, Sweet Grass Winery and Distillery, and Maine Craft Distilling. Proceeds will benefit the Maine Art Hill Scholarship for the Arts at Kennebunk High School.
    Plateresca/Shutterstock.com

  • Square Hop

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland, free. On Facebook
    Put an extra skip in your First Friday step by participating in Square Hop, presented by Portland Downtown and First Friday Art Walk. Square Hop features outdoor music and performances in four downtown parks and you can roam around at will to each one. Fresnel Theater will be in Post Office Park, Maine Marimba Ensemble will be in Monument Square, Sea Level & The Memorial Skylight will be in Congress Square Park and Palaver Strings will be in Longfellow Square. Huey Lewis said it best: It’s hip to be square!
    Felix Lipov/Shutterstock.com

  • ‘Twelfth Night’

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. chocolatechurcharts.org
    The Chocolate Church Arts Center and Shakespeare on the Kennebec are pleased as punch to present one of The Bard’s most delightful plays. “Twelfth Night” centers on mistaken identity, and abounds with humor and love triangles. Gather, one and all, for the escapades of Viola, Sebastian, Duke Orsino and Malvolio. And remember, if music be the food of love, play on.
    Photo by Lynda Hurd Goodman

  • Walk the Working Waterfront

    11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Portland waterfront locations on Commercial Street, free. walktheworkingwaterfront.com
    The New England Ocean Cluster invites you for a behind-the-scenes, self-guided tour of Portland’s piers. Along the way, you’ll meet lobstermen and fishermen, tour active work boats and sample the freshest seafood possible. Activities include a tour of Portland’s fire boat and the U.S. Coast Guard vessel, up- close-and-personal crustacean visits at Luke’s Lobster & Ready Seafood, Portland harbor boat tours and more. The tour begins at Becky’s Diner and ends at the Maine State Pier and includes 12 wharves.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Little Sea Folk Festival

    Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $55 full festival pass, $30 youth, $30 day pass (noon to 6 p.m.), $20 day pass youth (13 to 18), festival free for 12 and under (with paid adult). littleseafolkfestival.com
    Here’s a wonderful way to celebrate Celtic music, dance, craft and art, all in one location – both inside and out – throughout the day and evening on Saturday. The Little Sea Folk Festival features dance classes, language lessons, craft workshops, sport demonstrations, theatrical productions, song circles and more. The music will be the best of authentic Irish, Scottish, Quebecois, Cape Breton, Americana, bluegrass and acoustic folk, and the list of this year’s performers is April Verch Band, Josephine County, Fodhla, Neil Pearlman & Alden Robinson, The Napper Tandies, The Liz Faiella Duo, and Don and Cindy Roy. Tin Pan Bakery will be on site, and beer and wine will be available.
    Photo by Dean Merrill

  • SLAPride

    8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, 21- plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    It’s pride season in southern Maine and the Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland (SLAP) is celebrating with a glittery and sassy night of fun-lovin’ armwrestling, hosted by Tina Machina with special guest GiGi Gabor and halftime entertainment from Cinnamon Maxxine. Proceeds and donations will benefit MaineTransNet, supporting and empowering trans people to create a world where they can thrive. BTW, SLAP is the Portland chapter of the Collective of Lady Arm Wrestlers, a national organization that raises money for local charities.
    MyImages - Micha/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

