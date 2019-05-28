Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: May 28, 2019

‘Guys and Dolls” & Caffeine Crawl: 9 things happening this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • ‘Guys and Dolls’

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20, $18 seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org
    The Portland Players are ending their season with the classic, Tony Award-winning musical “Guys and Dolls.” Set in Depression-era New York City, the show’s main characters are gangsters Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson, night-club singer Miss Adelaide and missionary Sarah Brown. Musical numbers include “A Bushel and a Peck,” “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat” and the homage to gambling, “Luck Be a Lady.”
    Photo by Mary Meserve

  • Ballet Bloom Project Dance Performance

    6 and 7 p.m. Friday. Congress Square Park, High and Congress streets, Portland, free. congresssquarepark.org
    Ballet Bloom Project is a project-based performing group led by founder and choreographer Rose Hutchins. Its goal is to advance the growth of contemporary ballet in Portland, and you can see its work for yourself on Friday night. The group will perform five contemporary ballet works as you stand in the heart of downtown and take it all in.
    Rose Hutchins photo by Richard McClellan

  • You Should Smile More

    8 p.m. Friday. Maine Repertory Theater, 40 Main St., Biddeford, $10. On Facebook
    It will very much be a laughing matter in Biddeford as the new female improv comedy show called You Should Smile More makes its debut. It’s a rotating cast of funny ladies, and they’re all going to bust your gut repeatedly. The inaugural cast is comic Hil Manuel and improvisers Amanda Eaton, Jen Whitley, Kara McSweeney, Kyla Wheeler, Marie Stewart Harmon, Mel Clark, Molly McGill and Tara McDonough. Joke’s on you, if you miss this show.
    Durantelallera/Shutterstock.com

  • Forest City Trail 10-Mile Walk

    8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Starts at Blueberry Road on the Stroudwater Trail, Portland, $20. eventbrite.com
    Portland Trails is celebrating National Trails Day by putting their best feet forward on a guided 10-mile Forest City Trail hike. You’ll discover hidden gems in the best way possible: On foot. The cross- city trek takes you from the Stroudwater River to the Presumpscot River, and along the way, you’ll see the Fore River Sanctuary, Evergreen Cemetery and plenty of neighborhood and school trails.
    Photo courtesy of Portland Trails

  • Caffeine Crawl

    9:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. start times Saturday. Portland locations, $15 to $26. caffeinecrawl.com
    You might get the jitters, but you’ll be very happy about it. Coffee fans unite. Portland’s first Caffeine Crawl has four routes to choose from, and they all end with InterAmerican Coffee at Foundation Brewing Company. The list of participating spots is Higher Grounds, Bard Coffee, Arabica Coffee, Coffee By Design, Dean’s Sweets, Speckled Ax Wood Roasted Coffee and Tandem. Each stop features a tour guide, lasts about 25 minutes and includes a talk or demonstration and a sample drink or chocolate. Just imagine the fun that will percolate as you espresso yourself.
    BUNDITINAY/Shutterstock.com

  • Sanford Bike Fest

    10 a.m. Saturday. Starts at Sanford YMCA, 1 Emile Levasseur Drive. On Facebook
    Put some air in the tires, throw a helmet on and get ready for some two-wheeled fun. The Sanford Bike Fest is celebrating the new cross-town connector and shutting down 1.3 miles of city streets for you to zip around on. There will be music and food vendors, and you’ll also see all sorts of bicycles, including antiques and tandems. Choose a guided or self-guided tour, and enjoy a few hours behind bars – handle bars, that is.
    Marina9/Shutterstock.com

  • Spring Festival

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Wolfe’s Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $8, free for ages 3 and under. wolfesneckcenter.org
    You don’t really need a reason to visit the gorgeous seaside Wolfe’s Neck Center, but there’s a really fun one to do just that on Saturday. The annual Spring Festival includes visit with farm animals, hay rides, face painting, hay pile climbing, flower planting, craft stations, music and more. Refuel at the Farm Cafe or hit one of the food trucks that will be on site during the festivities.
    Photo courtesy of Wolfe's Neck Center

  • Revel in the Meadow

    12:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Spring Hill Restaurant, 117 Pond Road, South Berwick, $20, $5 for 12 to 18, free for under 12, VIP $75, VIP pair $125. eventbrite.com
    Food, music, beer and fun for the entire family can be found on the gorgeous grounds of Spring Hill Restaurant in South Berwick. Revel in the Meadow features 20 artisans, food trucks, beer from Tributary Brewing Co. and Corner Point Brewing, along with community art projects to participate in. The real star of the day, however, is the live music, and this year’s lineup includes Ward Hayden & the Outliers, Truffle, Gretchen Klempa, The Reconstructed, These Wild Plains, CoPilot and River Sister.
    Photo courtesy of Continuum Arts Collective

  • An Evening with Spirit

    7 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center. 50 West Main St., Denmark, $35. denmarkarts.org
    If you’re open to the possibility of communicating with the dearly departed in an environment that’s both safe and lighthearted, this just might be the kind of event you’re looking for. An Evening with Spirit features psychic mediums Sara Moore and Kathleen Stone, and they’ll deliver messages from the great beyond with clarity, humor and love. Even if you’re not specifically chosen to receive a reading, the messages will likely still have an impact on you.
    Psychic mediums Sara Moore (left) and Kathleen Stone (right). Photos courtesy of Denmark Arts Center

 

 

 

 

 

