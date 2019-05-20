Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: May 20, 2019







Posted: May 20, 2019

Allagash Victor Ale Tasting, Super Hero Day at Hadlock: 9 things to do this weekend in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Big Night!

    5:30 p.m. Thursday. Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, free. tellingroom.org
    The Telling Room is a wonderful local nonprofit that, through writing, empowers young people to share their voices with the world. Its annual event is called Big Night, and it’s happening on Thursday night. Gather one and all to celebrate the past year’s accomplishments by Telling Room writers. There will be all sorts of student multimedia and live stories to see and hear, along with a reading from the winner of the program’s annual writing contest and the announcement of the Founders prize winner. The Founders prize is a $500 award given to the best piece of student writing from the past year. It’s selected by the founders of The Telling Room, Sara Corbett, Mike Paterniti and Susan Conley.
    Five student writers sharing their work at a previous Big Night event. Photo courtesy of The Telling Room

  • Allagash Victor Ale Tasting

    5 to 8 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, 21-plus. stlawrencearts.org
    It’s that special time of year up on Portland’s Munjoy Hill. It’s time for the annual Allagash Victor Ale Tasting party. The gathering is a celebration that features Victor Ale, a beer made with red grapes, and you’ll be able to meet recent James Beard award-winner Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing, along with some of his staff. The party happens on the lawn outside the St. Lawrence Arts Center, which benefits from the beer’s proceeds. You’ll hear live music from Big Ass Rooster, cast your vote during the chicken-wing contest and quench your thirst.
    A glass of Victor Ale by Allagash Brewing. Photo courtesy of Allagash Brewing Company

  • ‘The Tomb of King Tot’

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 2. Mad Horse Theatre, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $23, $20 seniors, 25 and younger and students pay what you can. madhorse.com
    “The Tomb of King Tot,” written by Olivia Dufault, centers around the character of comic strip creator Jane Haley. Haley’s “King Tot” is a pun-filled, three-panel strip that tells the tales of a 9- year-old pharaoh in ancient Egypt. Things are exciting for Haley as she’s been nominated for the Chuckling Willow award, the holy grail of awards for female cartoonists in New England. But what happens when tragedy strikes in the Haley home? Lines get both figuratively and literally blurred as Haley straddles the line between real life and the made up world of “King Tot.”
    Scene from "The Tomb of King Tot" presented by Mad Horse Theatre Company. Photo by Katie Day

  • Fred Armisen

    8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $45 reserved seating. statetheatreportland.com
    He’s calling the tour, Comedy for Musicians but Everyone is Welcome, and one can only imagine the Portland show will be a musical and comedic adventure. Fred Armisen is a man of many talents. He was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” for 13 seasons and is the co-creator and co-star of the hilarious sketch comedy “Portlandia.” Armisen also is lifelong drummer and played in the Chicago punk band Trenchmouth in the late ’80s, as well as for Blue Man Group for a stint in the ’90s. Armisen is also the band leader of The 8G Band, the house band for “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”
    Photo by Lance Bangs

  • Opera Showcase Cocktail Party

    8 p.m. Friday. Grace, 15 Chestnut St., Portland, $25. eventbrite.com
    Grace restaurant and the Frannie Peabody Center cordially invite you to a fabulous opera cocktail party. You can come all gussied up or super casual, and either way you’ll feast on oysters and caviar. You’ll also hear two exceptional opera singers perform throughout the evening. Elizabeth Brooks is a current member of the New York Metropolitan Opera Chorus and John R. Fulton III has been a soloist with the Berlin Philharmonic, The Boston Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony. Whether you’re a huge opera lover or have never experienced hearing it live, all are welcome and part of the evening’s proceeds will benefit the Frannie Peabody Center and its mission to prevent the spread of HIV and provide support for those living with HIV and AIDS in Maine.
    Danjazzia/Shutterstock.com

  • ‘Boilerplate’

    8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through June 1. Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors and students. stormwarningstheatre.com
    Bridget Domareki, Shannon LoCascio, Sophey Potter and Karin Trachtenberg star in “Boilerplate.” The new play is about four women in an arbitration setting who address a multi-faceted conflict involving consent, rape, pornography, the internet and corporate responsibility, and the financial and personal damages they endure as a result. “Boilerplate” was written by Canadian playwright David Gow with his wife, K. Galo Glow, and they’ll both be at the opening night performance for a preshow wine-and-cheese reception followed by a postshow talk-back session.
    Photo courtesy of Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre

  • June Bug Show

    11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Denmark Arts Center, 50 West Main St., Denmark, free. denmarkarts.org
    You should probably bug your kids about going to this fun art opening event happening at Denmark Arts Center. June Bug Show features several fascinating shots of the macro-world by Melanie Angevine. You’ll also see insect-themed works from Susan Sidwell, Penny Purcell and Stephan Pullan IV. You and the young ones will learn about the parts of an insect body’s from naturalist Leigh MacMillen Hayes, and there will also be a bug-themed craft activity, including painting lady bug rocks. Sounds like this day will really be the bee’s knees.
    Photo by MelanieAngevine, Courtesy of Denmark Arts Center

  • Sundays on the Boulevard

    9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Baxter Boulevard, Portland. On Facebook
    It’s taken a while for spring to take hold, but now that skies are a bit sunnier, temps are a bit warmer and days are a whole lot longer, here’s a chance to get some exercise in one of Portland’s favorite spots. Every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 6, Baxter Boulevard will be closed to cars between Vannah Avenue and the entrance to Payson Park. This means you’ll have a fabulous stretch of pavement, by the water of Back Cove no less, on which to bike, run, walk, skateboard or otherwise get yourself from Point A to Point B without fear of motorists.
    Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

  • Superhero Day at Hadlock Field

    1 p.m. Sunday. Hadlock Field, 271 Park Ave., Portland, $12 to $26. portlandseadogs.com
    Not all heroes wear capes, even superheroes. This includes Black Panther who will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, lead the pregame superhero parade and will pose for photos with fans. You’ll also see characters from Pine State Heroes. This is all part of Superhero Day at Hadlock Field, and you’re encouraged to dress as your favorite superhero. Prizes will be awarded for best kid and adult costumes. You’ll also see some great baseball as the Portland Sea Dogs battle the Altoona Curve. Be sure to arrive at noon if you’d like to be part of the parade. Also, consider sticking around after the game because fans 16 and under get to run the bases.
    Marvel Comics character Black Panther. Krikkiat/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

