Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: May 13, 2019

Blue Wrap Runway, Game of Thrones trivia: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

 

  • ‘Melt Down’

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through June 9. Center for Maine Contemporary Art, 21 Winter St., Rockland, $8, $7 seniors, 18 and under free. cmcanow.org
    Head to Rockland for an enlightening, educational and artistically compelling exhibit of photos and videos of the Arctic and Antarctic. “Meltdown” includes the work of Mainers John Paul Caponigro, John Eide, Ella Hudson, Jonathan Laurence, Justin Levesque, Jim Nickelson, Jan Piribeck, Peter Ralston, Shoshannah White and Deanna Witman. The crux of “Melt Down” is to show viewers first hand the impacts of climate change on these fragile environments, and it does so in stunning fashion.
    Antarctica 1331 by John Eide. Image courtesy of the Center for Maine Contemporary Art

  • ‘Jersey Boys’

    2:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, 2:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday. Through June 15. Ogunquit Playhouse, 10 Main St., Ogunquit, $36 to $122. ogunquitplayhouse.org
    Fans of musical theater rejoice! The Ogunquit Playhouse kicks off its season with the Tony Award- winning jukebox musical that tells the story of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Jonathan Mousett stars as Frankie Valli, and you can expect to hear all the hits including, “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “My Eyes Adored You” and “December 1963 (Oh, What A Night).” You’ll be working your way to your seat with a burning love inside!
    Photo by Gary NG

  • Blue Wrap Runway

    6 p.m. Thursday. University of Southern Maine, Abromson Center, Portland, $75. partnersforworldhealth.org
    Blue Wrap Runway is not your average fashion show. It’s a benefit for Partners for World Health, the local non-profit that collects medical supplies to distribute on missions to international communities in need. During this fundraising extravaganza, you’ll see fabulous designs created by designers from Maine, Boston and New York, including former Project Runway star Kahindo Mateene. The show gets its name from the material used in all of the designs. Blue wrap is the stretchy blue fabric used to wrap sterilized medical supplies that’s being given a second lease on life as clothing.
    Photo from the 2014 Blue Wrap event by Sarah Beard Buckley

  • 'Calendar Girls

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through May 26. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
    See a musical that’s sassy, funny and profoundly inspiring. “Calendar Girls” is based on the true story of a group of British women who find a unique way to raise funds so that a sofa can be purchased for a hospital visitor’s room in memory of one their husbands who died of leukemia. What starts as a small spark of an idea blossoms into something truly glorious and impactful. How did these determined women end up raising more than $5 million? That’s easy: They posed nude for a calendar.
    Photo by Audra Hatch

  • Gilbert Gottfried

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $20 to $35, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Comic Gilbert Gottfried got his start performing at open mic nights in New York City comedy clubs when he was 15 years old. Known for his hilarious, shrill delivery, Gottfried’s career includes a long list of TV and film roles as both an actor and voice actor, along with countless stand-up specials. Gottfried was also the voice of the Aflac duck for several years. Here’s a chance to see Gottfried deliver the laughs live on a Portland stage.
    Photo courtesy of Gilbert Gottfried

  • Plant and Herb Sale

    9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland. tatehouse.org
    Here’s a chance to shop for a variety of plants and herbs on the grounds of the historic Tate House, built in 1755. You’ll find perennials thinned from the museum’s garden as well as herbs and annual flowers from Broadway Gardens and plants provided from museum volunteers. This year’s sale also includes used books, so you’ll also be able to feed your head as you start to grow your garden.
    Photo courtesy of Tate House Museum

  • Bug Light Kite Festival

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Bug Light Park, South Portland. On Facebook You’ll have the world on a string during the annual Bug Light Kite Festival. Presented by South Portland
    Historical Society, the festival is a celebration of the joys of kite flying. NorEasters Kits Club and Kites Over New England will be there to help with kite assembly and repair, and kites will be available for purchase on site. You’ll also find barbecue available for purchase, and if you’re there between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you’ll hear live music from the Maine Marimba Ensemble. If that’s not enough, there’s one more very sweet reason to hit this festival. A candy-filled kite will be set aloft and, as if by magic, sweets will rain down.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Funky Bow Celebrates 6 Years

    1 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Funky Bow Brewery and Beer Co., 21 Ledgewood Lane, Lyman, $17 in advance, $20 day of event. On Facebook
    Take to the woods and have a heck of a good time. Help Funky Bow in Lyman celebrate its sixth anniversary by hitting its party with a 130-pound roasted pig along with sides of cornbread, coleslaw, cowboy beans and Alice’s mac and cheese. Chicken and wood-fired pizza will also be available, or you can try some “redneck turkey,” which is a turkey speared onto a wooden stake in the ground that’s covered with a metal trash can and surrounded by charcoal. Heath Conway from Chasing Sound will play from 1 to 4 p.m., followed by Fog Ave from 5 to 9 p.m. Oh, and did we mention there will be beer? Funky Bow’s brews include So Folkin’ Hoppy, G-String, Midnight Special, Jam Session, End of the Line and Panama Red.
    Photo courtesy of Funky Bow

  • Game of Thrones Trivia Pre-Party

    4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Fork Food Lab, 72 Parris St., Portland, $35. eventbrite.com
    After eight crazy seasons, HBO’s hit fantasy series “Game of Thrones” is winding down, and the series finale is on Sunday night. If you’re a hardcore fan of the show, this event’s for you! The Game of Thrones Trivia Pre-Party will have the winning team leaving with a viewing basket filled with savory and sweet treats, along with bragging rights that will spread like wildfire throughout the seven kingdoms. The event includes one Fire and one Ice cocktail, snacks (think dragon eggs made of sugar and chocolate) and trivia entry. Think you know your Thrones trivia? Here’s a chance to prove it. The good news is, you’ll all leave with your heads intact and without the aching back that surely comes with prolonged sitting on the Iron Throne. Good luck! We bet you’re humming the theme song right about now …
    Milleflore Images/Shutterstock.com

