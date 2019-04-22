Network



Posted: April 22, 2019

Taco & Tequila Crawl, WMPG Fashion Show: 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

    6:30 p.m. Thursday. Scarborough High School, 11 Municipal Drive, free, donations welcome. On Facebook
    The nonprofit EmpowerME facilitates positive cultural shifts by screening films and producing events that raise awareness, spark conversation and generate connectivity. They're presenting a free screening of a documentary about the impact of social media on our lives called "Like." The film will inspire you to consider self- regulation with social media, and when it ends, there will be a Q&A session with its director, Scilla Andreen.
    Sondem/Shutterstock.com

  • Cirque Du Oh Yay: A Carnival of Consent

    7 p.m. Thursday. Rising Tide Brewing Co., 103 Fox St., Portland, $30, limited amount of $15 discount tickets available, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    Let's talk about sex, baby! The mission of local nonprofit Speak About It is to promote awareness of healthy sexual choices, advocate consent and strive to prevent sexual violence through inclusive performance-based education, discussion facilitation and provision of resources. Cirque Du Oh Yay: A Carnival of Consent is a fun night that celebrates consent and healthy sexuality. Activities include an erotic bake-off, erotic Tarot readings, boudoir photo booth, self-love dance hour and a whole lot more.
    Astro Ann/Shutterstock.com

  • Strange Brewfest

    6 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $20 includes movie and six tasting pours, $25 includes movie, six tasting pours and Strand pint class, 21-plus. rocklandstrand.com
    For a fabulous collision of local brews and a classic comedy, make your way to the midcoast for Strange Brewfest at The Strand in Rockland. On the beer front, you'll taste samples from Rock Harbor Brewing, Threshers Brewing Co. and Fogtown Brewing. Then at 8 p.m., you'll settle into your seat to watch the 1983 Canadian cult classic "Strange Brew," starring Dave Thomas and Rick Moranis as Doug and Bob McKenzie Sounds like fun, eh?
    Still from the 1983 film "Strange Brew." Courtesy of The Strand Theatre

  • Earth Week Planetarium Show

    6 p.m. Friday. Southworth Planetarium, University of Southern Maine, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5 at the door. southportlandlandtrust.org
    South Portland Land Trust's Earth Week celebration includes a planetarium show. First, you'll see the short film "Fragile Planet," which offers a stunning perspective of Earth and beyond from outer space. Then the Night Sky tour will show you the heavens in an up close and personal way.
    Triff/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Made Crafts' Annual Mother's Day Show

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Westbrook Armory, 120 Stroudwater St., Westbrook, $2, 12 and under free. newenglandcraftfairs.com
    Mother's Day is just a few weeks away, and here's a perfect opportunity to find one of your favorite females a unique, handcrafted gift. Of course, you just might pick up a few things for yourself and anyone else on your gift-giving list. You'll find a wide range of items from professional artists and craftspeople as you stroll the aisles and look with wonder at the creativity and sheer level of skill in front of you.
    Ed Samuel/Shutterstock.com

  • Taco & Tequila Crawl

    3 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Various locations, downtown Portland, $12 to $40. eventbrite.com
    Hola! If you love tacos (and who doesn't) and want to have a heck of a fun time bopping around the Old Port eating them and partaking of margarita, tequila and drink specials with a posse of like-minded pals, this is the event you've been waiting for. The Taco & Tequila Crawl includes stops at Brian Boru, Drink Exchange, Bonfire, Gritty McDuff's, Fore Play and Three Dollar Deweys, and more spots are likely to be added. Plus, there's an after-party starting at 9 p.m. at Oasis.
    Larry Rains/Shutterstock.com

  • You Can Dance If You Want To

    7 p.m. Saturday. State Street Church, 159 State St., Portland, $20 portlandintowncontradance.com
    It's a concert, Transylvanian dance performance and contra dance featuring Boston-based chamber orchestra Palaver Strings all rolled into one exciting evening. Palaver Strings and George Enesco's Octet for Strings will play while members of the Vimoksha Dance Company perform the choreography of Chavi Bansal. The second half of the evening will be a participatory contra dance with local caller Dela Murphy and instrumentalists Neil Pearlman, Owen Marshall and Baron Collins-Hill.
    Palaver Strings photo courtesy of the artist

  • Spring Fever: An 80s & 90s Live Band Dance Party

    9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    The '80s and '90s were both wild and zany decades, especially in terms of fashion and music. Here's a way to celebrate both of them in one night. On the '80s front, you'll hear Girls Just Want to Have Fun, and these ladies will be hitting you with a mess of dance tunes. Representing the '90s, Hello Newman will be playing an array of that decade's hits. Fashion choices representing either – or both – decades are highly encouraged.
    TierneyMJ/Shutterstock.com

  • Mike Reiss

    6:30 p.m. Sunday. Jewish Community Alliance, 1342 Congress St., Portland, free, $10 suggested donation. mainejewish.org
    D'oh! If you're a fan of "The Simpsons," this is the book talk you've been waiting for. "Springfield Confidential: Jokes, Secrets and Outright Lies from a Lifetime Writing for the Simpsons" is the new book by multiple Emmy-winner Mike Reiss, who has worked on "The Simpsons" since its debut in 1989. Reiss will regale you with stories galore, including why Matt Groening opted to make his iconic characters yellow. Grab yourself a doughnut and head to what will surely be a lively evening.
    Mike Reiss illustration by Matt Groening. Courtesy of Jewish Community Alliance of Southern Maine.

  • WMPG 15th Annual Fashion Show

    8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, $20 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    Fashion, turn to the left! For a decade and a half, Southern Maine community radio station WMPG has been lighting up the runway with its fabulous fashion show. You'll see a funky and creative array of wearable art for all ages and genders created by local designers. With diverse cultural and global inspirations, the WMPG Fashion show has it all sewn up!
    Shot from the 2018 show. Photo courtesy of WMPG

 

 

 

 

 

