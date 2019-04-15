Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: April 15, 2019







Posted: April 15, 2019

Hit the International Cryptozoology Museum, see ‘The Foreigner’: 8 things to do in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

 

 

 

  • 'Monty Python's Life of Brian'

    7 p.m. Thursday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $10. rocklandstrand.com
    It's been 40 years since creative, comedic genius of Monty Python gave the world "Life of Brian," and you can celebrate the film's anniversary with a screening in Rockland. It's set in 33 A.D. Judea during a time where the bewildered Romans are struggling for power and chaos reigns. "Life of Brian" takes absurdity to another level with the beloved cast of Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Terry Gilliam, Eric Idle, Terry Jones and Michael Palin. Nobody knows comedy quite like the Brits, and you'll surely walk out of the theater whistling "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" with everything you've got.
    Screenshot from "Monty Python’s Life of Brian" Courtesy of Strand Theatre.

  • 'Lucky Stiff'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Wednesday. Through April 28. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. goodtheater.com
    Mistaken identify? Check! A fortune in diamonds? Check! Corpse in a wheelchair? Check! All of this plus a terrific musical score and colorful cast of characters is what you'll get if you see Good Theater's production of "Lucky Stiff." It's a comedic murder mystery on Munjoy Hill, and its monthlong run is winding down, so hurry.
    Glenn Anderson as Uncle Anthony and Daniel Patrick Smith as Harry in "Lucky Stiff." Photo by Steve Underwood.

  • International Cryptozoology Museum

    11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Monday and Wednesday. 4 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $10, $8 seniors, $5 for 12 and under, free for babies in arms and strollers. cryptozoologymuseum.com
    It doesn't get anymore "out there" than it does at the International Cryptozoology Museum at Portland's Thompson's Point. Cryptozoology is the study of hidden or unknown animals like something called a Yowie and an Orang Pendek. This museum is the world headquarters for it, especially because it's the only museum of its kind. With two levels of fascinating artifacts, reproductions, pieces of evidence and other other quirky items, visiting the place is an absolute trip.
    Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • Paul Draper

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $23 in advance, $25 at the door, $15 students. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Paul Draper is master mentalist and magician, and his one-man show "Mysteries of the Mind" will, well, blow your mind. You'll be led into the mysterious realm of human nature and the wonders of the universe as Draper shatters the laws of physics and redefines reality before your eyes. With magic, music and mentalism, expect the unexpected during this unique performance.
    Photo courtesy of Paul Draper

  • Dogs at Work in the North

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Hubbard Hall, Bowdoin College, free. bowdoin.edu/arctic-museum
    This is the final week to see the Dogs at Work in the North exhibit at the history-rich Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum. Dogs have worked side by side with Inuit people for more than 1,000 years. Despite that fact, environmental changes are upsetting this symbiotic relationship. This exhibit features a compelling collection of photographs that show the past and present-day importance of dogs in the life of the Inuit.
    Donald B. MacMillan, Girl with Dog Pups, Shooegingwa, Etah, 1913-1917. Scan from hand- tinted glass lantern slide. Gift of Donald and Miriam MacMillan. Courtesy of the Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum, Bowdoin College

  • 'The Foreigner'

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 5 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Through April 28. Russell Hall at University of Southern Maine, Gorham, $16, $12 seniors, $8 students. usm.maine.edu/theatre/foreigner
    "The Foreigner" is an Obie Award-winning play by Larry Shue. Catch a local production presented by the USM Department of Theater with Michael Boudewyns as director. The play introduces you to a depressed, shy, introverted and socially awkward young man named Charlie. You'll watch what happens when he seeks a quiet weekend at a rural Georgia fishing lodge but instead gets caught up in a whirlwind of chaos. Could this be just what the doctor ordered? Find out by catching a performance of a funny show about how humanity sometimes shines brightly.
    Photo by Michael Boudewyns

  • 'Jesus Christ Superstar'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $22 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    If you think you know the rock opera "Jesus Christ Superstar," think again because you've never seen a version quite like this one. Tophat Miniature Stage Productions presents the show on a miniature stage with classically trained singer David Worobeck singing all of the roles while manipulating specially made action figures. The story tells of the last week in the life of Jesus of Nazareth and features classic songs like "Heaven on Their Minds," "I Don't Know How to Love Him" and "King Herod's Song."
    Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts.

  • Shakespeare in the Ballpark

    6 p.m. Tuesday. April 23. Hadlock Field, Portland, $9. groupmatics.events/event/Shakespeareballpark
    All the world might be a stage, and for one night only, that includes Hadlock Field. Before the words "play ball" are uttered, you can see The Theater Project perform selections from "The Compete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)" on the front plaza stage. The performance starts at 4 p.m., so that's two hours of pre-baseball Bard shenanigans. What's more, general admission seats are only $9, and a portion of each one sold benefits The Theater Project.
    Image courtesy of The Theater Project

