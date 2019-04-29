Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 29, 2019

Goat Snuggling and Outdoor Yoga: 8 things to do this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'The Last Five Years'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Through May 19. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $36 to $64. portlandstage.org
    Catch a hit musical by Tony award-winning lyricist Jason Robert Brown. "The Last Five Years" with director Kevin R. Free and music director/pianist Ed Reichert tells the tale in reverse chronological order of a love affair and marriage's demise. The story of aspiring novelist Jamie Wellerstein, played by Johnny Shea, and struggling actress Cathy Hiatt, played by Laura Darrell, is told through songs like "Still Hurting," "The Next Ten Minutes" and "Nobody Needs to Know." Fun fact: Jamie and Cathy only share the stage for one number when their timelines convene for a wedding song.
    Johnny Shea and Laura Darrell in "The Last Five Years" Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • Various!

    6 p.m. Friday. Mechanics' Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, free, $10 suggested donation. mainecharitablemechanicassociation.com
    Here's another fabulous reason to hit First Friday Art Walk in Portland. Mechanics' Hall is launching a performance arts series, and it kicks off this week. The inaugural show includes pirate-folk by the Shank Painters, juggling from Janoah Bailin, choreography by Rose Hutchins from Ballet Bloom Project, acoustic music from Unofficial: The Good Guys Band and more choreography from Brie Hinman. Swing in for some or all of it.
    Juggler Janoah Bailin. Photo by Arthur Fink

  • Backyard Birds

    11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $7.50, $5.50 for ages 4 to 12 and over 60. maine.gov/ifw/wildlife- park/events
    Spring is indeed back, and a sure sign is that Maine Wildlife Park is open for the season. They'll celebrate the opening with their new songbird exhibit, along with all sorts of games and activities around the park centered on backyard birds. You'll also learn how to ID migratory birds, so be sure to bring your binoculars. Put down your smartphone and let yourself be reminded what a real-life tweet sounds like.
    Bonnie Taylor Barry/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Me…Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall'

    11 a.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $18. portlandovations.org
    Here's a chance to see a one-hour, family-friendly show that's based on Patrick McDonnell's Caldecott Award-winning book. "Me…Jane: The Dreams & Adventures of Young Jane Goodall" is a musical comedy that takes you inside the world of a young Jane Goodall and her many outdoor adventures. With her toy chimpanzee Jubilee, Goodall comes to love the glory of nature, and these early days shaped her future career as a famous primatologist.
    Erin Weaver as Jane Goodall. Photo by Teresa Wood.

  • Free Comic Book Day

    Hours vary. Saturday. Statewide locations. freecomicbookday.com
    It's a national holiday like none other for fans of comic books. Free Comic Book Day is an annual celebration of the art and creativity of comic books. This year's array of free books includes "Doctor Who," "Avengers" and "Stranger Things," along with several other epic ones. Find your store and get there early as supplies are limited. Participating locations include Casablanca Comics in Portland and Windham, Coast City Comics in Portland and The Complex in Scarborough, among many others.
    Astudio/Shutterstock.com

  • Kentucky Derby Party

    3 p.m. Saturday. Dock Fore, 336 Fore St., Portland. On Facebook
    The 145th running of The Kentucky Derby will be two of the most exciting minutes of the year, and the party at Dock Fore will last for hours. There's a build-your-own bloody Mary bar for $3.95 along with $2.95 mimosas. Of course, it wouldn't be a derby party without mint juleps, so those will also be available. Contests galore will be happening, including one for best derby hat. The race itself starts at 6:50 p.m., giving you plenty of time to choose your favorite horse and place friendly bets with pals. This year's field includes Maximum Security, Game Winner, By My Standards and Improbable, among other speedy steeds.
    Patrimonio Designs Ltd/Shutterstock.com

  • 4th Annual Kickoff to Outdoor Yoga

    10 a.m. Sunday. Bug Light Park, South Portland, $9 to $15 sliding scale. kellyrichyoga.com
    After another long Maine winter is behind us, it's time to get your Om on outside. Kripalu- registered yoga teacher Kelly Rich kicks off the season of outdoor yoga at Bug Light Park in South Portland with this first session of the year. You'll salute the sun as you bend, stretch and relax while inhaling seaside air. No need to bend over backwards to catch this particular class, Rich will be namastaying all summer long, offering classes on Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
    Kokulina/Shutterstock.com

  • Goat Snuggling

    Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Sunflower Farm Creamery, 12 Harmon Way, Cumberland, free, donations welcome. sunflowerfarm.info
    Do we really need to say anything else? The joy of goat snuggling speaks for itself. These kids are all right, and they're awfully adorable, too. Can't make it this weekend? Snuggles also available on May 12 and 19. While you're there, grab a burrito from the Locally Sauced food truck.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

 

 

 

 

