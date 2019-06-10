Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: June 10, 2019

PortFringe: Hundreds of shows, boatloads of fun

Written by: Bob Keyes

Penelope the Clown performs at PortFringe this week. Photo courtesy of Penelope the Clown

PortFringe, the edgy performance art festival that supports new work and new collaborations, opens Thursday and continues through June 22 with hundreds of performances across Portland’s arts district.

PortFringe presents new work by local and nationally touring artists. All the details are at portfringe.com, but here are a couple of highlights to offer a small taste:

Kate Kaminski presents “Séance on a Tuesday Afternoon” at 6 p.m. Saturday; 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 18; and 9:30 p.m. on June 20. It’s a comedy about three internet-famous psychics and one disgruntled ghost-hunter.

Penelope the Clown debuts her solo show, “Yay America!” with a toe-tapping, red-nosed patriot who loves singing, playing clarinet, flag-waving, and most of all, America. She’s on at 7:45 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday and again the following week, on June 21-22.

 

