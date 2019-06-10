PortFringe: Hundreds of shows, boatloads of fun

PortFringe, the edgy performance art festival that supports new work and new collaborations, opens Thursday and continues through June 22 with hundreds of performances across Portland’s arts district.

PortFringe presents new work by local and nationally touring artists. All the details are at portfringe.com, but here are a couple of highlights to offer a small taste:

Kate Kaminski presents “Séance on a Tuesday Afternoon” at 6 p.m. Saturday; 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 18; and 9:30 p.m. on June 20. It’s a comedy about three internet-famous psychics and one disgruntled ghost-hunter.

Penelope the Clown debuts her solo show, “Yay America!” with a toe-tapping, red-nosed patriot who loves singing, playing clarinet, flag-waving, and most of all, America. She’s on at 7:45 p.m. Friday, 9 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Sunday and again the following week, on June 21-22.