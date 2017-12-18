Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: December 18, 2017

AC/DC Tribute show, Spencer Albee & Friends, Joyful Noise

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • A Long Way to the Top: A Night of AC/DC 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Because nothing says happy holidays quite like "Hells Bells," head to the Portland House of Music for a local music tribute to AC/DC. Singer Slaughter and his ready-to-rock band of Tyler Johnson, Michael Solak, Chad Sirois, Mike Bean, Christopher Neal, Adam Hitchcock and Chuck Prinn, along with guest vocalists Alan Jones and Tim Boyden, will shake you all night long and, yeah, you'll be thunderstruck. For those about to rock, three days before Christmas, we absolutely salute you! Just keep those dirty deeds in check, Santa's always watching. Also, fill your heart with the fact that the band is donating their earnings to the Center For Grieving Children.Dean Bertoncelj/Shutterstock.com

    A Long Way to the Top: A Night of AC/DC

    9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Because nothing says happy holidays quite like "Hells Bells," head to the Portland House of Music for a local music tribute to AC/DC. Singer Slaughter and his ready-to-rock band of Tyler Johnson, Michael Solak, Chad Sirois, Mike Bean, Christopher Neal, Adam Hitchcock and Chuck Prinn, along with guest vocalists Alan Jones and Tim Boyden, will shake you all night long and, yeah, you'll be thunderstruck. For those about to rock, three days before Christmas, we absolutely salute you! Just keep those dirty deeds in check, Santa's always watching. Also, fill your heart with the fact that the band is donating their earnings to the Center For Grieving Children.
    Dean Bertoncelj/Shutterstock.com

  • The Gang's All Here 2: Spencer Albee and Band, Zach Jones and The Red Eye Flight Crew 9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Local music fixture Spencer Albee and his band will be bringing the holiday cheer for a fun night of tunes at Port City Music Hall. You'll also be treated to sets by Mainer-turned-Californian and world's snazziest dresser Zach Jones. But that's not all, The Red Eye Flight Crew, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio, will be slinging its sensational funk tunes, and you can count on some special guests jumping on that stage. This will be a red hot night of tunes in downtown Portland.Photo by Kari Herer

    The Gang's All Here 2: Spencer Albee and Band, Zach Jones and The Red Eye Flight Crew

    9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Local music fixture Spencer Albee and his band will be bringing the holiday cheer for a fun night of tunes at Port City Music Hall. You'll also be treated to sets by Mainer-turned-Californian and world's snazziest dresser Zach Jones. But that's not all, The Red Eye Flight Crew, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio, will be slinging its sensational funk tunes, and you can count on some special guests jumping on that stage. This will be a red hot night of tunes in downtown Portland.
    Photo by Kari Herer

  • Joyful Noise 12 7 p.m. Friday. Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road, Kennebunkport, $10 donation at the door. On Facebook Make your Friday festive by kicking it in Kennebunkport at the 12th annual Joyful Noise big band benefit. You'll hear a sleigh-full of holiday tunes, including a very special arrangement of "Go Tell it on the Mountain," inspired by Charles Mingus from the Chris Humphrey Big Band. Proceeds will help local community members who need fuel assistance, and any funds that are raised are matched by The Keith Mcclelland Community Music Foundation. In other words, great tunes and a great cause.Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Joyful Noise 12

    7 p.m. Friday. Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road, Kennebunkport, $10 donation at the door. On Facebook
    Make your Friday festive by kicking it in Kennebunkport at the 12th annual Joyful Noise big band benefit. You'll hear a sleigh-full of holiday tunes, including a very special arrangement of "Go Tell it on the Mountain," inspired by Charles Mingus from the Chris Humphrey Big Band. Proceeds will help local community members who need fuel assistance, and any funds that are raised are matched by The Keith Mcclelland Community Music Foundation. In other words, great tunes and a great cause.
    Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com

A Long Way to the Top: A Night of AC/DC 9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Because nothing says happy holidays quite like "Hells Bells," head to the Portland House of Music for a local music tribute to AC/DC. Singer Slaughter and his ready-to-rock band of Tyler Johnson, Michael Solak, Chad Sirois, Mike Bean, Christopher Neal, Adam Hitchcock and Chuck Prinn, along with guest vocalists Alan Jones and Tim Boyden, will shake you all night long and, yeah, you'll be thunderstruck. For those about to rock, three days before Christmas, we absolutely salute you! Just keep those dirty deeds in check, Santa's always watching. Also, fill your heart with the fact that the band is donating their earnings to the Center For Grieving Children.Dean Bertoncelj/Shutterstock.comThe Gang's All Here 2: Spencer Albee and Band, Zach Jones and The Red Eye Flight Crew 9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Local music fixture Spencer Albee and his band will be bringing the holiday cheer for a fun night of tunes at Port City Music Hall. You'll also be treated to sets by Mainer-turned-Californian and world's snazziest dresser Zach Jones. But that's not all, The Red Eye Flight Crew, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio, will be slinging its sensational funk tunes, and you can count on some special guests jumping on that stage. This will be a red hot night of tunes in downtown Portland.Photo by Kari HererJoyful Noise 12 7 p.m. Friday. Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road, Kennebunkport, $10 donation at the door. On Facebook Make your Friday festive by kicking it in Kennebunkport at the 12th annual Joyful Noise big band benefit. You'll hear a sleigh-full of holiday tunes, including a very special arrangement of "Go Tell it on the Mountain," inspired by Charles Mingus from the Chris Humphrey Big Band. Proceeds will help local community members who need fuel assistance, and any funds that are raised are matched by The Keith Mcclelland Community Music Foundation. In other words, great tunes and a great cause.Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com
Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.