Posted: December 18, 2017
AC/DC Tribute show, Spencer Albee & Friends, Joyful Noise
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Up Next: Dream trio of artists converge in Portland on Friday
A Long Way to the Top: A Night of AC/DC
9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Because nothing says happy holidays quite like "Hells Bells," head to the Portland House of Music for a
local music tribute to AC/DC. Singer Slaughter and his ready-to-rock band of Tyler Johnson, Michael Solak, Chad
Sirois, Mike Bean, Christopher Neal, Adam Hitchcock and Chuck Prinn, along with guest vocalists Alan Jones and Tim
Boyden, will shake you all night long and, yeah, you'll be thunderstruck. For those about to rock, three days
before Christmas, we absolutely salute you! Just keep those dirty deeds in check, Santa's always watching. Also,
fill your heart with the fact that the band is donating their earnings to the Center For Grieving
Children.
Dean Bertoncelj/Shutterstock.com
The Gang's All Here 2: Spencer Albee and Band, Zach Jones and The Red Eye Flight Crew
9 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
Local music fixture Spencer Albee and his band will be bringing the holiday cheer for a fun night of tunes
at Port City Music Hall. You'll also be treated to sets by Mainer-turned-Californian and world's snazziest dresser
Zach Jones. But that's not all, The Red Eye Flight Crew, fronted by powerhouse vocalist Gina Alibrio, will be
slinging its sensational funk tunes, and you can count on some special guests jumping on that stage. This will be a
red hot night of tunes in downtown Portland.
Photo by Kari Herer
Joyful Noise 12
7 p.m. Friday. Church on the Cape, 3 Langsford Road, Kennebunkport, $10 donation at the door. On Facebook
Make your Friday festive by kicking it in Kennebunkport at the 12th annual Joyful Noise big band benefit. You'll hear a sleigh-full of holiday tunes, including a very special arrangement of "Go Tell it on the Mountain," inspired by Charles Mingus from the Chris Humphrey Big Band. Proceeds will help local community members who need fuel assistance, and any funds that are raised are matched by The Keith Mcclelland Community Music Foundation. In other words, great tunes and a great cause.
Freedom Studio/Shutterstock.com