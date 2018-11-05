Three years after originally planned, ‘Cock’ takes the stage in Portland

Three years ago, Dramatic Repertory Company was poised to present the play “Cock” by Mike Bartlett as part of its theater season. But Keith Powell Beyland, DRC’s founder and artistic director, had a stroke and the season was postponed.

“Cock” makes it back on the DRC calendar this month, and with the same cast that Beyland tabbed to star in the show in 2015: Ian Carlsen, James Herrera, Andrew Sawyer and Marjolaine Whittlesey. Beyland co-directs the play with Tess Van Horn. It will be presented Friday through Nov. 18 in the round at the Studio Theater at Portland Stage.

It’s a play about sexual identity and infidelity, set in a cock-fighting ring, about a character named John, who is in a stable relationship with another man. When they separate, John falls in love with a woman. The play is about the conflicts and pressures John feels and how he works through them over dinner with his two lovers and an unexpected guest.

It’s a minimalist play, performed without props or a dynamic set, and the actions of the actors are prescribed in deliberate detail by the playwright. This focuses all the attention on the language and the drama of the delivery and vocal inflections of the actors, Van Horn said.

She was pleased and a little surprised that all four actors who were cast in the originally scheduled production of “Cock” were able to accommodate the new schedule. In the years since, two of the actors have gotten married – Carlsen and Whittlesey, to each other – and another, Sawyer, has moved to California.

This is a tough play, with raw language mature content. No one younger than 17 will be admitted.

WHAT: Dramatic Repertory Company’s “Cock”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 14-18

WHERE: Studio Theater at Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave.

HOW MUCH: $10 to $25

INFO: dramaticrep.org, (800) 838-3006