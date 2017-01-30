Setting the stage: What’s playing at local theaters now

Cheryl Reynolds, Hope Milne and Ryan Lane star in the emotionally charged "Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun" at The Footlights Theatre in Falmouth. Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre



The play, which runs through Saturday, is about a woman who worries about who will look after her disabled son when she's gone and the young woman who changes their lives. Read the full review here.

"The Nether" at Mad Horse Theater Company Photo by Craig Robinson



“The Nether,” running through Sunday at Mad Horse Theatre, delves into the darker side of online life in the not-too-distant future. Hard questions of morality and criminality arise as we visit the recesses of the virtual world in this ambitious and disturbing play from 2012. Read the full review here.

Doug Rees as Lou Ziegler, Melissa Maxwell as Marlene Hayes, Annie Grier as Raina Lamott and Jon Hudson Odom as Jarrell Hayes. Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre



The Public Theatre is staging the New Engand premiere of "Under the Skin" through Sunday. the play explores the relationship between parents and children when an absentee father shows up on his daughter's doorstep in need of a kidney transplant. Read the full review here.

Clockwise from left: Lady Capulet (Sarah Kennedy), Capulet (Charlie Marenghi) and Juliet (Emma Payton Cooper) in "Romeo & Juliet" at Portland Players in South Portland. Photo by Tom Scannell



The Portland Players have a spirited production of the Shakespeare play about those famous star-crossed lovers, running through Feb. 12. Complete with all the richly articulated passion, dashing sword play and ribald comic interludes that have long made the play one of the Bard’s most popular, this nearly three-hour “Romeo & Juliet” offers a theatrical abundance. Read the full review here.

Abby Brewster (Maureen Butler), Martha Brewster (Cristine McMurdo-Wallis), Mortimer Brewster (Ross Cowan), Mr. Witherspoon (Daniel Noel) and Elaine Harper (Leighton Bryan) in "Arsenic and Old Lace" at Portland Stage Company. Photo by Aaron Flacke



The offbeat play, which runs through Feb. 19, is about elderly sisters Abby and Martha Brewster renting rooms to a succession of older bachelors whose loneliness they hope to ease – by poisoning them to death. Read the full review here.