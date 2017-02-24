Network



Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: February 24, 2017

Scenes from Macbeth to pop up around Portland

Organizers of the alt-theater festival PortFringe present “Pop-Up Macbeth” this weekend to raise money for and awareness of the annual festival, which will happen in late June in Portland. On Friday and Saturday, as many as 14 theater companies from Maine and New Hampshire will participate in a fringe interpretation of the Shakespeare play.

The play will be staged from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday across the Arts District as part of the First Friday Art Walk. Individual scenes will be staged at indoors and outdoor locations, including Creative Portland, Etain Boutique, Think Tank, Geno’s, Local Sprouts and Coffee By Design on Congress Street. Audience members may travel from scene to scene in whatever order they wish.

At 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Oxbow Bottling and Blending Tasting Room, 49 Washington Ave., will host the 14 scenes in one setting, in rapid-fire fashion. Admission is $15.

This event builds on 2016’s “Pop-Up Hamlet,” which was presented as part of Portland’s First Folio celebration at the Portland Public Library, when an original volume of Shakespeare plays, published in 1623, came to Portland. “The experience was so positive for artists and audience members alike that we decided to do it again in 2017,” said Deirdre Fulton McDonough, one of the festival organizers,

For more details, visit portfringe.com.

