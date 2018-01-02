Network



Posted: January 2, 2018

Playwright Bess Welden offers a one-night workshop of her play ‘Refuge/Malja’

Written by: Bob Keyes

Photo courtesy of Portland Stage Co.

Portland Stage Company presents a one-night workshop of Maine playwright Bess Welden’s evolving play, “Refuge/Malja,” at 7 p.m. Saturday, as part of its Studio Series.

In this play, Jamie, an independent Jewish-American photojournalist, asks old friend, Ibrahim, for advice when a shoeless, motherless Waleed shows up in her life. Jamie feels compelled to assist the young refugee and needs Ibrahim to translate a message into Arabic.

Written in English and Arabic, “Refuge/Malja” explores what it means to communicate across languages and cultures.

Ali Al Mshakheel provides Arabic translations, and Todd Brian Backus directs. Admission is free.

