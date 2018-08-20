‘Nunsense’ creator has a hand in Portland Stage run

Kimberly Chesser (Sister Robert Anne), Tamara Anderson (Sister Mary Hubert), Mary Stout (Mother Superior), Krista Kurtzberg (Sister Mary Leo), Jeanne Tinker (Sister Amnesia). Photos by Aaron Flacke

The creator of the musical "Nunsense," Dan Goggin, poses for a portrait at Portland Stage Company. Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre are collaborating on a production of "Nunsense," and Coggin is in Portland as the show develops.

Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

Krista Kurtzberg as Sister Mary Leo.

Kimberly Chesser (Sister Robert Anne), Tamara Anderson (Sister Mary Hubert), Mary Stout (Mother Superiro), Jeanne Tinker (Sister Amnesia), Krista Kurtzberg (Sister Mary Leo) .

Jeanne Tinker as Sister Amnesia.

Jeanne Tinker (Sister Amnesia), Krista Kurtzberg (Sister Mary Leo), Kimberly Chesser (Sister Robert Anne).

Dan Goggin has an easy answer to why “Nunsense” has been consistently popular since it opened off-Broadway 33 years ago.

“It’s the writing,” he said. “It’s so brilliant.”

Goggin, who wrote the play, laughs at his immodest joke. He’s not serious, but he does have a point. The musical comedy, on stage through Sept. 9 at Portland Stage in a collaborative production with Maine State Music Theatre, is a brilliantly written musical, popular enough to sustain multiple sequels and spin-offs and more than 10,000 productions worldwide. In the next six months, seven versions of “Nunsense” will have 70 productions, and there’s a new TV pilot.

The original “Nunsense” ran more than 3,500 performances off-Broadway.

More likely than his own brilliant writing, Goggin said, the musical’s long-running success is because of its subject. “I think there’s always been a fascination with traditional nuns,” he said, “and I think people are grateful to come to a show that has no message other than having a good time and taking your mind off your troubles for a few hours or a few days. Our goal has always really been just to make you laugh so you go home feeling better than when you came in.”

Goggin lives in New York and is selective about the productions of “Nunsense” that he attends. This one appealed to him because someone said, “Maine in August.”

“I didn’t think Maine in August as 96 degrees,” he quipped.

It’s his first trip to Portland, and he plans to stay throughout the run of the show. He’s calling it a working vacation. Mostly, he’s supervised the production, ceding directing duties to Teri Gibson, who is also the show’s choreographer. Edward Reichert is the musical director. Goggin plans to host talk-backs with members of the audience after each show.

At its center, “Nunsense” is a talent show staged by the five surviving nuns of the Little Sisters of Hoboken nunnery. The others died from bad food prepared by Sister Julia, Child of God. The survivors stage the variety show to raise money so they can bury the last of the deceased.

How many songs has he written for the musicals? “All of them,” he laughs – or about 150. By Goggin’s count, the show has featured 38 “big stars” like Phyllis Diller, Jennifer Garner, JoAnne Worley, Cindy Williams and Sally Struthers, who is on stage with Hal Linden in “Grumpy Old Men” at Ogunquit Playhouse.

A good production is all about comic timing among the cast members, Goggin said. “If you had to put them in order, I’d say comic timing, good vocal chops and good dancing,” he said.

Goggin long ago stopped analyzing why the show has been a hit and has simply enjoyed the run.

“It doesn’t stop,” he said. “Who knows why?”

It’s the writing.

‘Nunsense’

WHERE: Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland

WHEN: Through Sept. 9, with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

TICKETS & INFO: $55 to $75; portlandstage.org or (207) 774-0465.