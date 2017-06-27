Maine State Music Theatre opens ‘Guys and Dolls’

Maine State Music Theatre presents Frank Loesser’s musical comedy “Guys and Dolls” through July 15. It opened Wednesday. The musical tells the story of gambler, Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities keep trying to shut him down. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. The production stars Charis Leos as Adelaide, James Beaman as Nathan Detroit, Stephen Mark Lukas as Sky Masterson and Kristen Hahn as Sarah Brown.

Performances are at Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus. Tickets cost $62 to $80; visit msmt.org or call 725-8769.