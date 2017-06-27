Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Posted: June 27, 2017

Maine State Music Theatre opens ‘Guys and Dolls’

Written by: Bob Keyes
From left, Kristen Hahn as Sarah Brown, Stephen Mark Lukas as Sky Masterson, Charis Leos as Adelaide and James Beaman as Nathan Detroit. Photo by Roger S. Duncan

From left, Kristen Hahn as Sarah Brown, Stephen Mark Lukas as Sky Masterson, Charis Leos as Adelaide and James Beaman as Nathan Detroit.
Photo by Roger S. Duncan

Maine State Music Theatre presents Frank Loesser’s musical comedy “Guys and Dolls” through July 15. It opened Wednesday. The musical tells the story of gambler, Nathan Detroit as he tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities keep trying to shut him down. Meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they’ve been engaged for 14 years. The production stars Charis Leos as Adelaide, James Beaman as Nathan Detroit, Stephen Mark Lukas as Sky Masterson and Kristen Hahn as Sarah Brown.

Performances are at Pickard Theater on the Bowdoin College campus. Tickets cost $62 to $80; visit msmt.org or call 725-8769.

