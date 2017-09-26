Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Bob Keyes

Bob Keyes has written about the arts in Maine since 2002. He’s never been much an artist himself, other than singing in junior high school chorus and acting in a few musicals. But he’s attended museums, theaters, clubs and concert halls all his life, and cites Bob Dylan as most influential artist of any kind since Picasso. He lives in Berwick.

Send an email | Read more from Bob







Posted: September 26, 2017

Good Theater opens with ‘Sex with Strangers’ at St. Lawrence Arts Center

Written by: Bob Keyes

 

The stakes are high as Good Theater begins its 16th season at St. Lawrence Arts Center in Portland this week with the comedy “Sex With Strangers.” The theater company has lost money in each of the past two seasons, and co-founder and artistic director Brian P. Allen said the theater needs a big year at the box office.

“We have to do well this year,” he said. “As a small nonprofit with no endowment, we can’t do it with deficits.”

Allen and his partner, co-founder Stephen Underwood, have put together a season that includes about 170 performances, 50 more than Good Theater typically presents. The bulk of those added performances come from the doubling up of “Sheer Madness,” the fast-paced comedy back for the second consecutive season, and “Love, Loss, and What I Wore,” which will run simultaneously.

“Sheer Madness” will have a nine-week run, from Jan. 10 to Mach 11, with performances Wednesday to Sunday. “Love, Loss” will play Jan. 20 to March 6, with performances Saturday to Tuesday. That means Good Theater will have seven days of theater in the middle of winter, with two shows sharing the stage and working of the same set.

First up is “Sex with Strangers,” a comedy that Underwood describes “as a play about an industry that begins with the letter ‘P’: publishing.” It’s a play about privacy and publicity in the age of the internet and how technology advances and complicates relationships. The story focuses on a sex blogger and his quest to connect with an older, obscure novelist and raises questions about how far will you go to get what you want.

Amanda Painter Photo courtesy of The Good Theater

Amanda Painter
Photo courtesy of The Good Theater

Opening this week, “Sex with Strangers” runs through Oct. 22 at the St. Lawrence. It’s written by Laura Eason, best known for her work on the TV series “House of Cards.” It stars Amanda Painter in her Good Theater debut and Marshall Taylor Thurman, who starred as Spike in last season’s production of “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike.”

“Sex with Strangers,” through Oct. 22, St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress Ave., Portland; $24 to $32; goodtheater.com or 835-0895.

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.