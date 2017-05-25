Network



Posted: May 25, 2017

Take it outside: 50+ decks and patios to eat and drink in the sun

Written by: Staff Reports

Late spring and summer in Maine can be downright glorious so take advantage while you can because as we all know, it’ll all be over way too soon and we’ll be back to shoveling snow and scraping windshields. To help embrace this happy time of year, we’ve compiled this list of southern and mid-coast Maine restaurants, pubs and bars that offer outside seating. Enjoy!

Always a good idea to call ahead as places open for the season at different times.

  • Staff photo by Jill Brady Amigos 9 Dana St., Portland. Facebook.com Say hola to friends outside while you nosh on nachos and dig the live music.

    Staff photo by Jill Brady

    Amigos

    9 Dana St., Portland. Facebook.com
    Say hola to friends outside while you nosh on nachos and dig the live music.

  • Staff photo by Gregory Rec Bartley's Dockside Restaurant 4 western Ave., Kennebunk. Facebook.com Out-of-town visitors appreciate the lobster bibs. Locals like getting to drink outside.

    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Bartley's Dockside Restaurant

    4 western Ave., Kennebunk. Facebook.com
    Out-of-town visitors appreciate the lobster bibs. Locals like getting to drink outside.

  • Photo by Katy Kelleher Bentley's Saloon 1601 Portland Road, Arundel. bentleyssaloon.com While the parking lot fills with motorcycles like a field of steel cattle, the huge front deck fills with locals on a break from a summer ride. Read our review.

    Photo by Katy Kelleher

    Bentley's Saloon

    1601 Portland Road, Arundel. bentleyssaloon.com
    While the parking lot fills with motorcycles like a field of steel cattle, the huge front deck fills with locals on a break from a summer ride. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Boat House Bistro Boat House Bistro 12 By-Way, Boothbay Harbor. theboathousebistro.com The rooftop deck offers both table and bar seating along with a tapas menu and a birds-eye view of the harbor.

    Photo courtesy of Boat House Bistro

    Boat House Bistro

    12 By-Way, Boothbay Harbor. theboathousebistro.com
    The rooftop deck offers both table and bar seating along with a tapas menu and a birds-eye view of the harbor.

  • Photo by Wendy Almeida Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room 86 Commercial St., Portland. boonesfishhouse.com With large decks on two levels and an outdoor bar, Boone’s is a busy spot on the waterfront. Read our review.

    Photo by Wendy Almeida

    Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room

    86 Commercial St., Portland. boonesfishhouse.com
    With large decks on two levels and an outdoor bar, Boone’s is a busy spot on the waterfront. Read our review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Bray's Brewpub 678 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. braysbrewpub.com Bray’s backyard is like the backyard of that cool friend you have who lives in the sticks but always has a ton of cool friends over playing music and drinking and stuff. Read our review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Bray's Brewpub

    678 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. braysbrewpub.com
    Bray’s backyard is like the backyard of that cool friend you have who lives in the sticks but always has a ton of cool friends over playing music and drinking and stuff. Read our review.

  • Photo by Katy Kelleher Brian Boru 57 Center St., Portland. brianboruportland.com The upstairs deck has a sensational view of Portland and this place is party central so be prepared to rub shoulders with plenty of pint hoisting patrons. Read our review.

    Photo by Katy Kelleher

    Brian Boru

    57 Center St., Portland. brianboruportland.com
    The upstairs deck has a sensational view of Portland and this place is party central so be prepared to rub shoulders with plenty of pint hoisting patrons. Read our review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers The Brunswick 39 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach. thebrunswick.com Their enormous patio is a perpetual party and you're right on the beach. Food, drinks, seagulls, waves and live music just about every night. Read our review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    The Brunswick

    39 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach. thebrunswick.com
    Their enormous patio is a perpetual party and you're right on the beach. Food, drinks, seagulls, waves and live music just about every night. Read our review.

  • Photo by HappyME, LLC Chowder House Boat Bar 22 Granary Way, Boothbay Harbor. chowderhouseinc.com Grab a stool at the bar, a wooden sloop with the bartender standing in the cockpit, to get in on a local “secret” drinks destination. Opens in mid- June.

    Photo by HappyME, LLC

    Chowder House Boat Bar

    22 Granary Way, Boothbay Harbor. chowderhouseinc.com
    Grab a stool at the bar, a wooden sloop with the bartender standing in the cockpit, to get in on a local “secret” drinks destination. Opens in mid- June.

  • Photo courtesy of Cock-Eyed Gull Cock-Eyed Gull 78 Island Ave., Peaks Island. facebook.com Chilling on the deck here is reason enough to go to Peaks Island.

    Photo courtesy of Cock-Eyed Gull

    Cock-Eyed Gull

    78 Island Ave., Peaks Island. facebook.com
    Chilling on the deck here is reason enough to go to Peaks Island.

  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette David's 22 Monument Square, Portland. davidsrestaurant.com Wine, dine and enjoy some of the most entertaining people watching anywhere in Portland. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    David's

    22 Monument Square, Portland. davidsrestaurant.com
    Wine, dine and enjoy some of the most entertaining people watching anywhere in Portland. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Gregory Rec DiMillo's On the Water 25 Long Wharf, Portland. dimillosrestaurant.com One of Maine’s busiest restaurant is a boat, so of course, it has outdoor decks. Two of them. With heat and plastic curtains for when it’s chilly. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    DiMillo's On the Water

    25 Long Wharf, Portland. dimillosrestaurant.com
    One of Maine’s busiest restaurant is a boat, so of course, it has outdoor decks. Two of them. With heat and plastic curtains for when it’s chilly. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of The Dockside Grill The Dockside Grill 215 Foreside Road, Falmouth. thedocksidegrill.com The joint’s garage-door walls are opened up to the elements on warm days. And you can’t knock the outdoor bar.

    Photo courtesy of The Dockside Grill

    The Dockside Grill

    215 Foreside Road, Falmouth. thedocksidegrill.com
    The joint’s garage-door walls are opened up to the elements on warm days. And you can’t knock the outdoor bar.

  • Photo courtesy of Dogfish Bar and Grille Dogfish Bar and Grille 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com Plunk yourself out on this second level patio and watch the world go by. Sweet spot right downtown. Read our review.

    Photo courtesy of Dogfish Bar and Grille

    Dogfish Bar and Grille

    128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com
    Plunk yourself out on this second level patio and watch the world go by. Sweet spot right downtown. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti Dry Dock 84 Commercial St., Portland. facebook.com One deck. And another on top of it. That’s a double-decker deck. And you're right on the Portland waterfront. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Dry Dock

    84 Commercial St., Portland. facebook.com
    One deck. And another on top of it. That’s a double-decker deck. And you're right on the Portland waterfront. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Ray Routhier Easy Day 725 Broadway, South Portland. easydaysopo.com Inside, there’s bowling. Outside, there’s a huge patio with firepit tables and awesome views of the Portland skyline across Casco Bay. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Ray Routhier

    Easy Day

    725 Broadway, South Portland. easydaysopo.com
    Inside, there’s bowling. Outside, there’s a huge patio with firepit tables and awesome views of the Portland skyline across Casco Bay. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti El Rayo Portland 26 Free St., Portland. elrayotaqueria.com Tacos, nachos, margaritas and more. The El Rayo deck is cheery and bright and you'll be in the heart of downtown Portland yet also tucked away in your own private salsa heaven. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

    El Rayo Portland

    26 Free St., Portland. elrayotaqueria.com
    Tacos, nachos, margaritas and more. The El Rayo deck is cheery and bright and you'll be in the heart of downtown Portland yet also tucked away in your own private salsa heaven. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin El Rayo Scarborough 245 U.S. Route One, Scarborough. elrayotaqueria.com The patio is big, the margaritas are always flowing and this is a terrific spot to while away the hours with a posse of pals or your family. Read our review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    El Rayo Scarborough

    245 U.S. Route One, Scarborough. elrayotaqueria.com
    The patio is big, the margaritas are always flowing and this is a terrific spot to while away the hours with a posse of pals or your family. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Elsmere BBQ Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill 448 Cottage Road, South Portland. elsmerebbq.com Watch South Portlandians drive, walk and bike by while you nosh al fresco on some mighty fine barbeque offerings. Read our review.

    Photo courtesy of Elsmere BBQ

    Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill

    448 Cottage Road, South Portland. elsmerebbq.com
    Watch South Portlandians drive, walk and bike by while you nosh al fresco on some mighty fine barbeque offerings. Read our review.

  • Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Eve's at the Garden Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland. evesatthegarden.com This is a truly secret, magical spot in the center garden court of the Portland Harbor Hotel. Read our review.

    Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Eve's at the Garden

    Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland. evesatthegarden.com
    This is a truly secret, magical spot in the center garden court of the Portland Harbor Hotel. Read our review.

  • Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Federal Jack's 8 Western Ave., Kennebunk. federaljacks.com.com After you're done frolicking around town hitting shops and splashing in the sea, here's a terrific spot to repair to on the banks of the Kennebec River. The view is fabulous and if you hit them at the right time, you might catch some live music. Read our review.

    Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Federal Jack's

    8 Western Ave., Kennebunk. federaljacks.com.com
    After you're done frolicking around town hitting shops and splashing in the sea, here's a terrific spot to repair to on the banks of the Kennebec River. The view is fabulous and if you hit them at the right time, you might catch some live music. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Foreside Tavern & Side Bar Foreside Tavern and Side Bar 270 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth theforesidetavern.com It's a secret little garden you didn't even know was there on busy Route 1. Sip a chardonnay surrounded by flowers, stacked stone and birch trees. Read our review.

    Photo courtesy of Foreside Tavern & Side Bar

    Foreside Tavern and Side Bar

    270 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth theforesidetavern.com
    It's a secret little garden you didn't even know was there on busy Route 1. Sip a chardonnay surrounded by flowers, stacked stone and birch trees. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin Gilbert's Chowder House 62 Commercial St., Portland gilbertschowderhouse.com This place is a Portland institution. The chowder, beer and conversation flows freely and it all happens on Portland's working waterfront. Read our review.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Gilbert's Chowder House

    62 Commercial St., Portland gilbertschowderhouse.com
    This place is a Portland institution. The chowder, beer and conversation flows freely and it all happens on Portland's working waterfront. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski The Great Lost Bear 540 Forest Ave., Portland greatlostbear.com It may be crazy on Forest Avenue, but paradise can be found at The Great Lost Bear. Their patio is sweet and if you hit it at the right time you might catch come live music. You'll also have fun pouring over GLB's famously massive menu. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    The Great Lost Bear

    540 Forest Ave., Portland greatlostbear.com
    It may be crazy on Forest Avenue, but paradise can be found at The Great Lost Bear. Their patio is sweet and if you hit it at the right time you might catch come live music. You'll also have fun pouring over GLB's famously massive menu. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Gritty McDuff's Gritty McDuff's 187 Lower Main st., Freeport grittys.com Cool your heels after some shopping and find your bliss outside at Gritty McDuff's. It's a kid-friendly scene with pub food, pizza, seafood, plenty of beer and a playground near their terrific outside deck. Read our review.

    Photo courtesy of Gritty McDuff's

    Gritty McDuff's

    187 Lower Main st., Freeport grittys.com
    Cool your heels after some shopping and find your bliss outside at Gritty McDuff's. It's a kid-friendly scene with pub food, pizza, seafood, plenty of beer and a playground near their terrific outside deck. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Leslie Bridgers King of the Roll 675 Congress St., Portland kingoftheroll.com Watch the world go by in a busy downtown Portland intersection while you dine on sushi and sip in sake. The Bento Box never disappoints and neither does the people - and car- watching. Read our review.

    Staff photo by Leslie Bridgers

    King of the Roll

    675 Congress St., Portland kingoftheroll.com
    Watch the world go by in a busy downtown Portland intersection while you dine on sushi and sip in sake. The Bento Box never disappoints and neither does the people - and car- watching. Read our review.

  • Photo by Ted Axelrod Mine Oyster 16 Wharf St., Pier 1, Boothbay Harbormineoyster.net Their sliver of a deck overlooking picturesque Boothbay Harbor is a mighty fine spot to slurp down Maine's finest bivales. Read our review.

    Photo by Ted Axelrod

    Mine Oyster

    16 Wharf St., Pier 1, Boothbay Harbormineoyster.net
    Their sliver of a deck overlooking picturesque Boothbay Harbor is a mighty fine spot to slurp down Maine's finest bivales. Read our review.

  • Photo by Aimsel Ponti MJ's Wine Bar 1 City Center, Portlandonecitywines.com With sensational happy hours and a spot on the fringe of The Old Port, MJ's is the perfect spot to end your workday or kick off your evening. Read our review.

    Photo by Aimsel Ponti

    MJ's Wine Bar

    1 City Center, Portlandonecitywines.com
    With sensational happy hours and a spot on the fringe of The Old Port, MJ's is the perfect spot to end your workday or kick off your evening. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Myst Oceanside Restaurant and Lounge Myst Oceanside Restaurant and Lounge 1 East Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beachfacebook.com Hang by the ocean after a day on the beach or out on the boat as you watch the sunset, clink bottles, wave to the gulls and tell tall tales with your pals about the fish you caught that day.

    Photo courtesy of Myst Oceanside Restaurant and Lounge

    Myst Oceanside Restaurant and Lounge

    1 East Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beachfacebook.com
    Hang by the ocean after a day on the beach or out on the boat as you watch the sunset, clink bottles, wave to the gulls and tell tall tales with your pals about the fish you caught that day.

  • Photo by Dave Patterson Novare Res 4 Canal Plaza, Portlandfacebook.com Tucked away in a seemingly secret spot in The Old Port, Novare Res has an incredible beer list and an equally fantastic patio area. Cheers! Read our review.

    Photo by Dave Patterson

    Novare Res

    4 Canal Plaza, Portlandfacebook.com
    Tucked away in a seemingly secret spot in The Old Port, Novare Res has an incredible beer list and an equally fantastic patio area. Cheers! Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Peaks Island House The Peaks Island House Restaurant 20 Island Ave., Peaks Islandthepeaksislandhouse.com Hop aboard the ferry and head to la isla bonita known as Peaks. At The Peaks Island Restaurant you'll find lunch and dinner seven days a week in an oceanfront setting. There's a deck and a gazebo dining area overlooking the ocean. Read our review.

    Photo courtesy of Peaks Island House

    The Peaks Island House Restaurant

    20 Island Ave., Peaks Islandthepeaksislandhouse.com
    Hop aboard the ferry and head to la isla bonita known as Peaks. At The Peaks Island Restaurant you'll find lunch and dinner seven days a week in an oceanfront setting. There's a deck and a gazebo dining area overlooking the ocean. Read our review.

  • Staff Photo by Gregory Rec Pier Patio Pub 2 Old Orchard St. (on the pier) Old Orchard Beach oobpier.com With a floor made of pier planking, you can't get any closer to the ocean than being above it at the Pier Patio Pub. When the tide is high or there's a storm brewing, you'll feel the place sway gently. Fun!

    Staff Photo by Gregory Rec

    Pier Patio Pub

    2 Old Orchard St. (on the pier) Old Orchard Beach oobpier.com
    With a floor made of pier planking, you can't get any closer to the ocean than being above it at the Pier Patio Pub. When the tide is high or there's a storm brewing, you'll feel the place sway gently. Fun!

  • Staff photo by Tim Greenway Pirates Patio and Galley 2 Walnut St., Old Orchard Beach piratespatio.com You're a stone's throw from the ocean and there's a fire pit, picnic tables, part of a pirate's ship and plenty of live music for summertime serenity...and fun.

    Staff photo by Tim Greenway

    Pirates Patio and Galley

    2 Walnut St., Old Orchard Beach piratespatio.com
    You're a stone's throw from the ocean and there's a fire pit, picnic tables, part of a pirate's ship and plenty of live music for summertime serenity...and fun.

  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza The Porthole 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland portholemaine.com Teeming with tourists and locals, The Porthole has a massive deck, a bustling live music schedule and plenty of cold ones to kick back with right on Casco Bay.

    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    The Porthole

    20 Custom House Wharf, Portland portholemaine.com
    Teeming with tourists and locals, The Porthole has a massive deck, a bustling live music schedule and plenty of cold ones to kick back with right on Casco Bay.

  • Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Portland Lobster Company 180 Commercial St., Portland portlandlobstercompany.com The deck stretches out over the water, there's an outdoor bar and you'r right in the thick of all of the action on Commercial Street. As an added bonus, they've got live music just about every day. Read our review.

    Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Portland Lobster Company

    180 Commercial St., Portland portlandlobstercompany.com
    The deck stretches out over the water, there's an outdoor bar and you'r right in the thick of all of the action on Commercial Street. As an added bonus, they've got live music just about every day. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis Rivalries 10 Cotton St., Portlandrivalriesmaine.com Take a break from cheering for the Red Sox and step outside for some fresh air with a pint of favorite cold beer and your best pals.

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Rivalries

    10 Cotton St., Portlandrivalriesmaine.com
    Take a break from cheering for the Red Sox and step outside for some fresh air with a pint of favorite cold beer and your best pals.

  • Photo courtesy of Robert's Maine Grill Robert's Maine Grill 326 Route 1, Kitteryrobertsmainegrill.com Overlooking lovely Spruce Creek and the surrounding marshland, this spacious, covered deck is a shady spot to spend a summer afternoon.

    Photo courtesy of Robert's Maine Grill

    Robert's Maine Grill

    326 Route 1, Kitteryrobertsmainegrill.com
    Overlooking lovely Spruce Creek and the surrounding marshland, this spacious, covered deck is a shady spot to spend a summer afternoon.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Royal River Grillhouse 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth royalrivergrillhouse.com You'll be right on the Royal River beneath an umbrella at your own table or in the covered seating area extending from the bar area. Either way, this is a heavenly spot by the sea out on their wraparound deck. review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Royal River Grillhouse

    106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth royalrivergrillhouse.com
    You'll be right on the Royal River beneath an umbrella at your own table or in the covered seating area extending from the bar area. Either way, this is a heavenly spot by the sea out on their wraparound deck. review.

  • Photo by Shannon Bryan Run of the Mill 100 Main St., Sacotherunofthemill.net Take in the Saco River and views of the mill buildings on their spacious patio. There's live music on several nights and always a good vibe. review.

    Photo by Shannon Bryan

    Run of the Mill

    100 Main St., Sacotherunofthemill.net
    Take in the Saco River and views of the mill buildings on their spacious patio. There's live music on several nights and always a good vibe. review.

  • Staff Photo by Herb Swanson Saltwater Grille 231 Front St., South Portland saltwatergrille.com With a terrific view of Portland that's right on the water, you'll spend an enchanted afternoon or evening out on this deck. review.

    Staff Photo by Herb Swanson

    Saltwater Grille

    231 Front St., South Portland saltwatergrille.com
    With a terrific view of Portland that's right on the water, you'll spend an enchanted afternoon or evening out on this deck. review.

  • Photo courtesy of Schooner Landing Restaurant Schooner Landing 40 Main St., Damariscottaschoonerlandingmaine.com It's a lively outdoor spot that often has live music going on and the deck-top dancing will never let you down. review.

    Photo courtesy of Schooner Landing Restaurant

    Schooner Landing

    40 Main St., Damariscottaschoonerlandingmaine.com
    It's a lively outdoor spot that often has live music going on and the deck-top dancing will never let you down. review.

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin Sea Dog Brewing Co. 1 Main St., Topshamseadogbrewing.com The Androscoggin River flows with all of its might below your feet and if that doesn't make you thirsty for a cold one, we don't know what will. Mighty pretty spot.

    Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Sea Dog Brewing Co.

    1 Main St., Topshamseadogbrewing.com
    The Androscoggin River flows with all of its might below your feet and if that doesn't make you thirsty for a cold one, we don't know what will. Mighty pretty spot.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis Sebago Brewing Company 211 Fore St., Portlandsebagobrewing.com At the foot of Munjoy Hill is where you'll find this spot to drink up, chow down and plan the rest of your Portland adventure from.

    Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Sebago Brewing Company

    211 Fore St., Portlandsebagobrewing.com
    At the foot of Munjoy Hill is where you'll find this spot to drink up, chow down and plan the rest of your Portland adventure from. .

  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza Shay's 18 Monument Way., Portland shaysgrillpub.com It's a casual spot in the heart of Monument Square with great daily specials and plenty of people watching potential. review.

    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Shay's

    18 Monument Way., Portland     shaysgrillpub.com
    It's a casual spot in the heart of Monument Square with great daily specials and plenty of people watching potential. review.

  • Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette Silly's 40 Washington Ave., Portland sillys.com The interior is a multi-colored, kitschy wonderland but the back patio is just as wonderful. Silly's is a Portland institution and their Rice Krispy Treats can't be beat.

    Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Silly's

    40 Washington Ave., Portland sillys.com
    The interior is a multi-colored, kitschy wonderland but the back patio is just as wonderful. Silly's is a Portland institution and their Rice Krispy Treats can't be beat.

  • Photo courtesy of The Stockhouse The Stockhouse 506 Main St., Westbrookthestockhouserestaurant.com It's like being out on your own backyard deck with a bunch of strangers who are just waiting to become your new BFFs.

    Photo courtesy of The Stockhouse

    The Stockhouse

    506 Main St., Westbrookthestockhouserestaurant.com
    It's like being out on your own backyard deck with a bunch of strangers who are just waiting to become your new BFFs.

  • Photo courtesy of The Peaks Island House Peaks Island House 1 20 Island Ave., Peaks Islandpeaksislandhouse.com Hop on the ferry and you'll soon find yourself happily perched on the patio with a cold beverage in your hand and that island breeze blowing 'round you. review.

    Photo courtesy of The Peaks Island House

    Peaks Island House

    1 20 Island Ave., Peaks Islandpeaksislandhouse.com
    Hop on the ferry and you'll soon find yourself happily perched on the patio with a cold beverage in your hand and that island breeze blowing 'round you. review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers The Ramp 77 Pier Road, Kennebunkportpier77restaurant.com It's a sports bar with a whole lot of soul and a sensational view of Cape Porpoise Harbor. Read our review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    The Ramp

    77 Pier Road, Kennebunkportpier77restaurant.com
    It's a sports bar with a whole lot of soul and a sensational view of Cape Porpoise Harbor. Read our review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers The Thirsty Pig 37 Exchange St., Portlandthirstypigportland.com You wouldn't think there would be a deck back there but there it is, happily ready and waiting for you to hang out in a back alley of The Old Port. href="http://mainetoday.com/restaurant-bar-guide/thirsty-pig" target="_blank">review.

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    The Thirsty Pig

    37 Exchange St., Portlandthirstypigportland.com
    You wouldn't think there would be a deck back there but there it is, happily ready and waiting for you to hang out in a back alley of The Old Port. href="http://mainetoday.com/restaurant-bar-guide/thirsty-pig" target="_blank">review.

  • Photo by Ted Axelrod 3 Tides Beer Garden (aka The Bottom) 2 Pinchy Lane, Belfast. 3tides.com You could sit up on the awning-shaded deck, but the real fun happens at ground level, with bus-station benches, a bocce court and a rusty behemoth of an outdoor fireplace.

    Photo by Ted Axelrod

    3 Tides Beer Garden (aka The Bottom)

    2 Pinchy Lane, Belfast. 3tides.com
    You could sit up on the awning-shaded deck, but the real fun happens at ground level, with bus-station benches, a bocce court and a rusty behemoth of an outdoor fireplace.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie 106 Exchange St., Portland

    Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie

    106 Exchange St., Portlandtimbersteakhouse.com
    There's a whiskey barrel fence to keep you ensconsed in your own private hideway.There's also plenty of tables with umbrellas so you'll be made in the shade as you hang by the fire put or snag one of the couches.

  • Photo courtesy of Woodford Food & Beverage Woodford Food & Beverage 600 Forest Ave., Portland woodfordfb.com You'll be hanging out in one of Portland's busiest intersections so expect some serious world-going-by watching action while you nosh and drink the hours away in the eye of Woodford's Corner. review.

    Photo courtesy of Woodford Food & Beverage

    Woodford Food & Beverage

    600 Forest Ave., Portland woodfordfb.com
    You'll be hanging out in one of Portland's busiest intersections so expect some serious world-going-by watching action while you nosh and drink the hours away in the eye of Woodford's Corner. review.

  • Staff photo by Brianna Soukup Yosaku 1 Danforth St., Portlandyosakumaine Cars might be driving by but you'll steel feel like you've found a little slice of paradise in the sweet eden-like patio garden area. review.

    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Yosaku

    1 Danforth St., Portlandyosakumaine
    Cars might be driving by but you'll steel feel like you've found a little slice of paradise in the sweet eden-like patio garden area. review.

