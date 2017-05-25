Take it outside: 50+ decks and patios to eat and drink in the sun

Late spring and summer in Maine can be downright glorious so take advantage while you can because as we all know, it’ll all be over way too soon and we’ll be back to shoveling snow and scraping windshields. To help embrace this happy time of year, we’ve compiled this list of southern and mid-coast Maine restaurants, pubs and bars that offer outside seating. Enjoy!

Always a good idea to call ahead as places open for the season at different times.