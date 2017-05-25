Take it outside: 50+ decks and patios to eat and drink in the sun

Staff photo by Jill Brady
Amigos
9 Dana St., Portland. Facebook.com
Say hola to friends outside while you nosh on nachos and dig the live music.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
Bartley's Dockside Restaurant
4 western Ave., Kennebunk. Facebook.com
Out-of-town visitors appreciate the lobster bibs. Locals like getting to drink outside.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
Bentley's Saloon
1601 Portland Road, Arundel. bentleyssaloon.com
While the parking lot fills with motorcycles like a field of steel cattle, the huge front deck fills with locals on a break from a summer ride.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Boat House Bistro
Boat House Bistro
12 By-Way, Boothbay Harbor. theboathousebistro.com
The rooftop deck offers both table and bar seating along with a tapas menu and a birds-eye view of the harbor.
Photo by Wendy Almeida
Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room
86 Commercial St., Portland. boonesfishhouse.com
With large decks on two levels and an outdoor bar, Boone’s is a busy spot on the waterfront.
Read our review.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
Bray's Brewpub
678 Roosevelt Trail, Naples. braysbrewpub.com
Bray’s backyard is like the backyard of that cool friend you have who lives in the sticks but always has a ton of cool friends over playing music
and drinking and stuff.
Read our review.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
Brian Boru
57 Center St., Portland. brianboruportland.com
The upstairs deck has a sensational view of Portland and this place is party central so be prepared to rub shoulders with plenty of pint hoisting
patrons.
Read our review.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
The Brunswick
39 West Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beach. thebrunswick.com
Their enormous patio is a perpetual party and you're right on the beach. Food, drinks, seagulls, waves and live music just about every night.
Read our review.
Photo by HappyME, LLC
Chowder House Boat Bar
22 Granary Way, Boothbay Harbor. chowderhouseinc.com
Grab a stool at the bar, a wooden sloop with the bartender standing in the cockpit, to get in on a local “secret” drinks destination. Opens in mid-
June.
Photo courtesy of Cock-Eyed Gull
Cock-Eyed Gull
78 Island Ave., Peaks Island. facebook.com
Chilling on the deck here is reason enough to go to Peaks Island.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
David's
22 Monument Square, Portland. davidsrestaurant.com
Wine, dine and enjoy some of the most entertaining people watching anywhere in Portland.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
DiMillo's On the Water
25 Long Wharf, Portland. dimillosrestaurant.com
One of Maine’s busiest restaurant is a boat, so of course, it has outdoor decks. Two of them. With heat and plastic curtains for when it’s chilly.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of The Dockside Grill
The Dockside Grill
215 Foreside Road, Falmouth. thedocksidegrill.com
The joint’s garage-door walls are opened up to the elements on warm days. And you can’t knock the outdoor bar.
Photo courtesy of Dogfish Bar and Grille
Dogfish Bar and Grille
128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com
Plunk yourself out on this second level patio and watch the world go by. Sweet spot right downtown.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti
Dry Dock
84 Commercial St., Portland. facebook.com
One deck. And another on top of it. That’s a double-decker deck. And you're right on the Portland waterfront.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Ray Routhier
Easy Day
725 Broadway, South Portland. easydaysopo.com
Inside, there’s bowling. Outside, there’s a huge patio with firepit tables and awesome views of the Portland skyline across Casco Bay.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti
El Rayo Portland
26 Free St., Portland. elrayotaqueria.com
Tacos, nachos, margaritas and more. The El Rayo deck is cheery and bright and you'll be in the heart of downtown Portland yet also tucked away in
your own private salsa heaven.
Read our review.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
El Rayo Scarborough
245 U.S. Route One, Scarborough. elrayotaqueria.com
The patio is big, the margaritas are always flowing and this is a terrific spot to while away the hours with a posse of pals or your family.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Elsmere BBQ
Elsmere BBQ and Wood Grill
448 Cottage Road, South Portland. elsmerebbq.com
Watch South Portlandians drive, walk and bike by while you nosh al fresco on some mighty fine barbeque offerings.
Read our review.
Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Eve's at the Garden
Portland Harbor Hotel, 468 Fore St., Portland. evesatthegarden.com
This is a truly secret, magical spot in the center garden court of the Portland Harbor Hotel.
Read our review.
Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Federal Jack's
8 Western Ave., Kennebunk. federaljacks.com.com
After you're done frolicking around town hitting shops and splashing in the sea, here's a terrific spot to repair to on the banks of the Kennebec
River. The view is fabulous and if you hit them at the right time, you might catch some live music.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Foreside Tavern & Side Bar
Foreside Tavern and Side Bar
270 U.S. Route 1, Falmouth theforesidetavern.com
It's a secret little garden you didn't even know was there on busy Route 1. Sip a chardonnay surrounded by flowers, stacked stone and birch trees.
Read our review.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
Gilbert's Chowder House
62 Commercial St., Portland gilbertschowderhouse.com
This place is a Portland institution. The chowder, beer and conversation flows freely and it all happens on Portland's working waterfront.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
The Great Lost Bear
540 Forest Ave., Portland greatlostbear.com
It may be crazy on Forest Avenue, but paradise can be found at The Great Lost Bear. Their patio is sweet and if you hit it at the right time you
might catch come live music. You'll also have fun pouring over GLB's famously massive menu.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Gritty McDuff's
Gritty McDuff's
187 Lower Main st., Freeport grittys.com
Cool your heels after some shopping and find your bliss outside at Gritty McDuff's. It's a kid-friendly scene with pub food, pizza,
seafood, plenty of beer and a playground near their terrific outside deck.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Leslie Bridgers
King of the Roll
675 Congress St., Portland kingoftheroll.com
Watch the world go by in a busy downtown Portland intersection while you dine on sushi and sip in sake. The Bento Box never disappoints and neither does the people - and car- watching.
Read our review.
Photo by Ted Axelrod
Mine Oyster
16 Wharf St., Pier 1, Boothbay Harbormineoyster.net
Their sliver of a deck overlooking picturesque Boothbay Harbor is a mighty fine spot to slurp down Maine's finest bivales.
Read our review.
Photo by Aimsel Ponti
MJ's Wine Bar
1 City Center, Portlandonecitywines.com
With sensational happy hours and a spot on the fringe of The Old Port, MJ's is the perfect spot to end your workday or kick off your evening.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Myst Oceanside Restaurant and Lounge
Myst Oceanside Restaurant and Lounge
1 East Grand Ave., Old Orchard Beachfacebook.com
Hang by the ocean after a day on the beach or out on the boat as you watch the sunset, clink bottles, wave to the gulls and tell tall tales with your pals about the fish you caught that day.
Photo by Dave Patterson
Novare Res
4 Canal Plaza, Portlandfacebook.com
Tucked away in a seemingly secret spot in The Old Port, Novare Res has an incredible beer list and an equally fantastic patio area. Cheers!
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Peaks Island House
The Peaks Island House Restaurant
20 Island Ave., Peaks Islandthepeaksislandhouse.com
Hop aboard the ferry and head to la isla bonita known as Peaks. At The Peaks Island Restaurant you'll find lunch and dinner seven days a week in an oceanfront setting. There's a deck and a gazebo dining area overlooking the ocean.
Read our review.
Staff Photo by Gregory Rec
Pier Patio Pub
2 Old Orchard St. (on the pier) Old Orchard Beach oobpier.com
With a floor made of pier planking, you can't get any closer to the ocean than being above it at the Pier Patio Pub. When the tide is high or there's a storm brewing, you'll feel the place sway gently. Fun!
Staff photo by Tim Greenway
Pirates Patio and Galley
2 Walnut St., Old Orchard Beach piratespatio.com
You're a stone's throw from the ocean and there's a fire pit, picnic tables, part of a pirate's ship and plenty of live music for summertime serenity...and fun.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
The Porthole
20 Custom House Wharf, Portland portholemaine.com
Teeming with tourists and locals, The Porthole has a massive deck, a bustling live music schedule and plenty of cold ones to kick back with right on Casco Bay.
Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Portland Lobster Company
180 Commercial St., Portland portlandlobstercompany.com
The deck stretches out over the water, there's an outdoor bar and you'r right in the thick of all of the action on Commercial Street. As an added bonus, they've got live music just about every day.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Rivalries
10 Cotton St., Portlandrivalriesmaine.com
Take a break from cheering for the Red Sox and step outside for some fresh air with a pint of favorite cold beer and your best pals.
Photo courtesy of Robert's Maine Grill
Robert's Maine Grill
326 Route 1, Kitteryrobertsmainegrill.com
Overlooking lovely Spruce Creek and the surrounding marshland, this spacious, covered deck is a shady spot to spend a summer afternoon.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
Royal River Grillhouse
106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth royalrivergrillhouse.com
You'll be right on the Royal River beneath an umbrella at your own table or in the covered seating area extending from the bar area. Either way, this is a heavenly spot by the sea out on their wraparound deck.
review.
Photo by Shannon Bryan
Run of the Mill
100 Main St., Sacotherunofthemill.net
Take in the Saco River and views of the mill buildings on their spacious patio. There's live music on several nights and always a good vibe.
review.
Staff Photo by Herb Swanson
Saltwater Grille
231 Front St., South Portland saltwatergrille.com
With a terrific view of Portland that's right on the water, you'll spend an enchanted afternoon or evening out on this deck.
review.
Photo courtesy of Schooner Landing Restaurant
Schooner Landing
40 Main St., Damariscottaschoonerlandingmaine.com
It's a lively outdoor spot that often has live music going on and the deck-top dancing will never let you down.
review.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
Sea Dog Brewing Co.
1 Main St., Topshamseadogbrewing.com
The Androscoggin River flows with all of its might below your feet and if that doesn't make you thirsty for a cold one, we don't know what will. Mighty pretty spot.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
Sebago Brewing Company
211 Fore St., Portlandsebagobrewing.com
At the foot of Munjoy Hill is where you'll find this spot to drink up, chow down and plan the rest of your Portland adventure from. .
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
Shay's
18 Monument Way., Portland shaysgrillpub.com
It's a casual spot in the heart of Monument Square with great daily specials and plenty of people watching potential.
review.
Staff Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Silly's
40 Washington Ave., Portland sillys.com
The interior is a multi-colored, kitschy wonderland but the back patio is just as wonderful. Silly's is a Portland institution and their Rice Krispy Treats can't be beat.
Photo courtesy of The Stockhouse
The Stockhouse
506 Main St., Westbrookthestockhouserestaurant.com
It's like being out on your own backyard deck with a bunch of strangers who are just waiting to become your new BFFs.
Photo courtesy of The Peaks Island House
Peaks Island House
1 20 Island Ave., Peaks Islandpeaksislandhouse.com
Hop on the ferry and you'll soon find yourself happily perched on the patio with a cold beverage in your hand and that island breeze blowing 'round you.
review.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
The Ramp
77 Pier Road, Kennebunkportpier77restaurant.com
It's a sports bar with a whole lot of soul and a sensational view of Cape Porpoise Harbor.
Read our review.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
The Thirsty Pig
37 Exchange St., Portlandthirstypigportland.com
You wouldn't think there would be a deck back there but there it is, happily ready and waiting for you to hang out in a back alley of The Old Port.
href="http://mainetoday.com/restaurant-bar-guide/thirsty-pig" target="_blank">review.
Photo by Ted Axelrod
3 Tides Beer Garden (aka The Bottom)
2 Pinchy Lane, Belfast. 3tides.com
You could sit up on the awning-shaded deck, but the real fun happens at ground level, with bus-station benches, a bocce court and a rusty behemoth of an outdoor fireplace.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie
106 Exchange St., Portlandtimbersteakhouse.com
There's a whiskey barrel fence to keep you ensconsed in your own private hideway.There's also plenty of tables with umbrellas so you'll be made in the shade as you hang by the fire put or snag one of the couches.
Photo courtesy of Woodford Food & Beverage
Woodford Food & Beverage
600 Forest Ave., Portland woodfordfb.com
You'll be hanging out in one of Portland's busiest intersections so expect some serious world-going-by watching action while you nosh and drink the hours away in the eye of Woodford's Corner. review.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Yosaku
1 Danforth St., Portlandyosakumaine
Cars might be driving by but you'll steel feel like you've found a little slice of paradise in the sweet eden-like patio garden area.
review.