Photos of the year

Brady Ouellette hauls a small perch from an ice fishing hole while jigging on Basin Pond in Auburn. BenMcCanna/Staff Photographer
Gray-New Gloucester Middle School students ride the Sea Dragon during a special physics field trip to Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco. Front, from left, are Eliza Hotham, 13, Samantha Fortin, 14, and Carolyn Marchyshyn, 13. Back, from left, are chaperone Laurie Fortin, Caitlyn Smith, 13, Mchale Bourne, 13 and Brooke Hewey, 12.
Jeremy Dowd, a live-in intern at the Scarborough Fire Department, battles a brush fire along the railroad tracks near Highland Avenue and Black Point Road.
An early morning fog colored by a rising sun envelopes people and gulls alike on Old Orchard Beach. The fog eventually cleared, revealing a perfect beach day of sun and temperatures in the 80s. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer
Opiyo James, 14, right, and Wani Donato play basketball at Payson Park in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer