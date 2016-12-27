Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: December 27, 2016

Photos of the year

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

A sample of the Portland Press Herald photographers’ best shots of 2016. For more photos and the photographer’s stories about how they got these shots, go here.

  • Brady Ouellette hauls a small perch from an ice fishing hole while jigging on Basin Pond in Auburn. BenMcCanna/Staff Photographer

  • Gray-New Gloucester Middle School students ride the Sea Dragon during a special physics field trip to Funtown Splashtown USA in Saco. Front, from left, are Eliza Hotham, 13, Samantha Fortin, 14, and Carolyn Marchyshyn, 13. Back, from left, are chaperone Laurie Fortin, Caitlyn Smith, 13, Mchale Bourne, 13 and Brooke Hewey, 12.

  • Jeremy Dowd, a live-in intern at the Scarborough Fire Department, battles a brush fire along the railroad tracks near Highland Avenue and Black Point Road.

  • An early morning fog colored by a rising sun envelopes people and gulls alike on Old Orchard Beach. The fog eventually cleared, revealing a perfect beach day of sun and temperatures in the 80s. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

  • Opiyo James, 14, right, and Wani Donato play basketball at Payson Park in Portland. Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

