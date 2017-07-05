Network
Posted: July 5, 2017

Stars & Stripes Spectacular

Written by: Molly Haley - - molly@mollyhaley.com

More than 50,000 people gathered on the Eastern Promenade in Portland at Stars & Stripes Spectacular, Maine’s largest annual 4th of July celebration. The Portland Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Robert Moody in his final year, along with vocalist Susie Pepper, performed their 7th annual “Patriotic Pops” concert, with Casco Bay behind and incredible fireworks above.

  • Tino, Ty, and Gabe.

  • Nilka & Joshua Ramos with Andres & Raechel Acosta.

  • Amal, Iman, Noran, and Israa Enan.

  • Mitch Barnes, Jason Boucher, and Audrey McDermott.

  • Liz Brown, Baxter, Kate Kinney, Melissa Cloutier, Danielle Dutile, James McLaughlin, Ruby, Ryan Brod, Evan & Aria Dewdney, Bernadette Doykos, Emily Preston, and Tristan Dewdney.

  • Billy Hinkel & Jared Peters.

  • City of Portland Public Works employees Gary Shane and Jack Adams.

  • Paquita, Vera, Elia, and Julia Luengo.

  • The music begins.

  • Mare Wilson & Mindy Cass.

  • Stephanie & Tom McGuire

  • Anisa, Nargis, and Mujgan Hassanzada.

  • Matt Plourde, Josiah Ellingson, and Bandit.

  • Jeanne & Sam Benjamin.

  • Rawan & Baneen Mahdi.

  • The crowd stands for the national anthem.

  • Sagar Dahal, Preetha, Prakash and Rakshya Gyawali.

  • Sam Ishimwe & Anais Kayange.

  • Dusk sets in as the time for fireworks nears.

  • Ali Hassan, Musa Abdi, Yassin Abdi, and Hussein Hassan.

  • Jan and Paul Daniels of WEX.

  • Kelly Ryan & Deborah Schneider.

  • Chloe Wang & Ming Cheung.

  • Getting ready for the fireworks.

  • Fireworks at Portland's Eastern Promenade.

  • Fireworks at Portland's Eastern Promenade.

  • Amazed!

  • Fireworks at Portland's Eastern Promenade.

  • Fireworks at Portland's Eastern Promenade.

  • Musicians play for the crowds as they walk down Congress Street following the event.

