Where to dine with your dog in Greater Portland

AZURE CAFE

123 Main St., Freeport

After a long day shopping for a new collar and trying out the therapeutic dog couch (memory foam!) at L.L. Bean, relax with your furry best friend and a cocktail on the cafe’s elegant, roomy patio overlooking Main Street.

Photo by Claire Jeffers

CROONERS & COCKTAILS

90 Exchange St., Portland

If Fido is a Frank Sinatra fan, this outdoor patio is the place to be.

Photo courtesy of Crooners & Cocktails

DAVID'S

22 Monument Square.,Portland

Anything can happen in Monument Square and you and your pooch can have a front row seat to the action seated in David's patio area.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

DUCKFAT

43 Middle St., Portland

Duckfat has an enclosed, shaded sidewalk seating area, so there’s no need to worry about your pet getting heat stroke on a hot day.

Staff photo by Logan Werlinger

EAST ENDER

47 Middle St., Portland

The outdoor space is small here – basically some sidewalk seating – but the restaurant welcomes dogs and keeps a water dish on hand. The chefs are known to sneak out of the kitchen once in a while to say hello to their canine customers.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

EL CORAZON

190 State St.,Portland

Watch the traffic- both vehicular and food- go by as you nosh on some enchiladas and nurse a margarita by Longfellow Square.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

EL RAYO

245 Route 1, Scarborough

El Rayo allows dogs on its patio as long as they are “well-behaved.” That means no tequila shots, right?

Staff photo by John Patriquin

EVENTIDE OYSTER CO. AND THE HONEYPAW

86 & 78 Middle St., Portland

These two places are owned by the same restaurant group, and they say they welcome dogs in their sidewalk seating areas. They provide water, too.

Staff photo by Gabe Souza

FEDERAL SPICE

225 Federal St., Portland

Federal Spice has a nice, large patio in front that will give your dog lots of wiggle room.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

FUJI

29 Exchange St.,Portland

You'll be in the middle of the Old Port as you sip your sake and down some edamame.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

GRITTY MCDUFF's

396 Fore St.,Portland

Hoist a pint in the air while you toss your pal a biscuit on the Wharf Street alley backside of Gritty's.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

HIFI DONUTS

30 Monument Way,Portland

Repair to the square and find a perch outside where your dog will give you stink eye if you don't share your delicious HiFi donut.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

INN BY THE SEA

40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth

You know how people do something really good on stage and then do that “mic drop” thing? When it comes to welcoming dogs, Inn By the Sea is the place that is mic drop-worthy. It has a years-long reputation for pampering pets on the Sea Glass deck. Your pup can order from the gourmet pet menu, which includes “Meat Roaf.” If you stay at the inn, your dog will have access to water bowls, beach towels, blankets, pet massages and signature treats at turndown. On top of all that, the inn, working with the Animal Refuge League, keeps a foster dog on site that you can walk or eat with – and adopt. Last year, 46 dogs were adopted from the inn.

Staff photo by Derek Davis

INN ON PEAKS ISLAND

33 Island Ave., Peaks Island

If your dog loves sticking his head out the car window, imagine how he’ll feel about taking a ferry ride. Pick a nice day, grab a ferry and have lunch on the inn’s patio. Your lunch companion must be on a leash.

Photo courtesy of the Inn on Peaks Island

J’S OYSTER

5 Portland Pier, Portland waterfront

J’s loves having dogs visit its outdoor seating area, where the pooches can breathe in the waterfront air and bark at seagulls. Jokes one staffer: “We serve the dog water first, before we serve you.”

Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

LAZARRI

618 Congress St.,Portland

Their pizza is becoming more famous by the minute and your pooch is going to want some so be ready to share and be ready to stare because people watching is key at this spot.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

LITTLE TAP HOUSE

106 High St,Portland

From micro-brews to farm-to-table menu offerings, you'll find your happy place in the sweet outside seating spot at the crossroads of downtown and the West End.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

MUNJOY HILL TAVERN

189 Congress St.,Portland

Munjoy Hill Tavern is a neighborhood bar with a backyard spot that has cornhole and picnic tables . You and your pooch will love to hang out here.

Staff photo by Leslie Bridgers

PAI MEN MIYAKE

188 State St.,Portland

You'll devour noodles, sushi and other Pai Men Miyake specials while your pooch gets in some good people watching and hopes for the occasional bite to miss your mouth.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

PO BOYS & PICKLES

1124 Forest Ave., Portland

Po Boys & Pickles has a big deck overlooking busy Forest Avenue where dogs are welcome. The restaurant will provide your pet with a water bowl while you enjoy your ice cold Abita.

Staff photo by Meredith Goad

PORTHOLE RESTAURANT & PUB

20 Custom House Wharf, Portland waterfront

The Porthole has a large deck overlooking the water and waterfront businesses. The deck is loaded with umbrella-covered picnic tables and counter-height seating along the edges. Locals love to come here for after-work drinks and brunch, and it’s a very popular spot to bring dogs. The restaurant provides a limited number of water bowls for the pets.

Staff photo by Jill Brady

PORTLAND LOBSTER CO.

180 Commercial St., Portland

Portland Lobster Co. has a ton of outdoor seating, including covered picnic tables in case it’s raining, right on the water. You and your dog can enjoy a lobster roll and a beer while watching the tour boats glide in and out of the harbor.

Staff photos by Jill Brady on left and Aimsel Ponti on right

SHAY'S GRILL PUB

18 Monument Square.,Portland

With aromas from several restaurants wafting in the open air your dog will be plenty distracted while you down a tasty burger and a beer.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

SICHUAN KITCHEN

612 Congress St.,Portland

You'll love the Gong Bao Chicken with jasmine rice and the pork buns while your canine companion waits patiently by your feet for you to finish up and continue your jaunt.

Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

SISTER'S GOURMET DELI

15 Monument Square.,Portland

Your dog really hopes you order the roast beef but they'll settle for a bite of just about anything from Sister's Gourmet Deli.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

SLAB

25 Preble St., Portland

If you have a chill dog that just likes to hang out and listen to music, this is the place. The large patio area is filled with picnic tables, and the restaurant will provide water. He or she will feel right at home but they do need to be on a leash and well behaved.

Photo by Claire Jeffers

TACO ESCOBARR

548 Congress St.,Portland

Even if it's not taco Tuesday, you and your favorite pal can enjoy Portland's colorful Congress street.

Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

THE ROOMS

The Front Room (73 Congress St.), The Corner Room (110 Exchange St.), The Grill Room (84 Exchange St.), and Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room (86 Commercial St.) all have dog-friendly patios and will provide water.

Boone's photo by Wendy Almeida

TIQA

327 Commercial St.

Dogs are allowed on the patio here, but if you want your pooch to really have a good time consider going to the Tiqa Cafe in Deering Oaks Park, where there are lots of squirrels to drool over obsessively.

Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette