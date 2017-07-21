Network



Posted: July 21, 2017

Where to dine with your dog in Greater Portland

Written by: Meredith Goad

Love to dine out but hate to leave your pooch at home? We’ve got great news! Unlike service dogs, dogs that are pets are not allowed inside a restaurant. But they can sit with you outside as long as they don’t have to walk through the restaurant to get to the outdoor eating area. Always a great idea to check before you head somewhere though because restaurants have the right to ban them all together.

We found that many Portland-area restaurants have not only embraced their customers’ dogs, they even provide a dish of water and, occasionally, a treat.

So gather up your canine companion and head out to one of these pet-friendly restaurants while it’s still warm enough outside to enjoy it.

  • AZURE CAFE 123 Main St., Freeport After a long day shopping for a new collar and trying out the therapeutic dog couch (memory foam!) at L.L. Bean, relax with your furry best friend and a cocktail on the cafe’s elegant, roomy patio overlooking Main Street. Photo by Claire Jeffers

    AZURE CAFE
    123 Main St., Freeport
    After a long day shopping for a new collar and trying out the therapeutic dog couch (memory foam!) at L.L. Bean, relax with your furry best friend and a cocktail on the cafe’s elegant, roomy patio overlooking Main Street.
    Photo by Claire Jeffers

  • CROONERS & COCKTAILS 90 Exchange St., Portland If Fido is a Frank Sinatra fan, this outdoor patio is the place to be. Photo courtesy of Crooners & Cocktails

    CROONERS & COCKTAILS
    90 Exchange St., Portland
    If Fido is a Frank Sinatra fan, this outdoor patio is the place to be.
    Photo courtesy of Crooners & Cocktails

  • DAVID'S 22 Monument Square.,Portland Anything can happen in Monument Square and you and your pooch can have a front row seat to the action seated in David's patio area. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    DAVID'S
    22 Monument Square.,Portland
    Anything can happen in Monument Square and you and your pooch can have a front row seat to the action seated in David's patio area.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • DUCKFAT 43 Middle St., Portland Duckfat has an enclosed, shaded sidewalk seating area, so there’s no need to worry about your pet getting heat stroke on a hot day. Staff photo by Logan Werlinger

    DUCKFAT
    43 Middle St., Portland
    Duckfat has an enclosed, shaded sidewalk seating area, so there’s no need to worry about your pet getting heat stroke on a hot day.
    Staff photo by Logan Werlinger

  • EAST ENDER 47 Middle St., Portland The outdoor space is small here – basically some sidewalk seating – but the restaurant welcomes dogs and keeps a water dish on hand. The chefs are known to sneak out of the kitchen once in a while to say hello to their canine customers. Staff photo by Jill Brady

    EAST ENDER
    47 Middle St., Portland
    The outdoor space is small here – basically some sidewalk seating – but the restaurant welcomes dogs and keeps a water dish on hand. The chefs are known to sneak out of the kitchen once in a while to say hello to their canine customers.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • EL CORAZON 190 State St.,Portland Watch the traffic- both vehicular and food- go by as you nosh on some enchiladas and nurse a margarita by Longfellow Square. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    EL CORAZON
    190 State St.,Portland
    Watch the traffic- both vehicular and food- go by as you nosh on some enchiladas and nurse a margarita by Longfellow Square.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • EL RAYO 245 Route 1, Scarborough El Rayo allows dogs on its patio as long as they are “well-behaved.” That means no tequila shots, right? Staff photo by John Patriquin

    EL RAYO
    245 Route 1, Scarborough
    El Rayo allows dogs on its patio as long as they are “well-behaved.” That means no tequila shots, right?
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • EVENTIDE OYSTER CO. AND THE HONEYPAW 86 & 78 Middle St., Portland These two places are owned by the same restaurant group, and they say they welcome dogs in their sidewalk seating areas. They provide water, too. Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    EVENTIDE OYSTER CO. AND THE HONEYPAW
    86 & 78 Middle St., Portland
    These two places are owned by the same restaurant group, and they say they welcome dogs in their sidewalk seating areas. They provide water, too.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • FEDERAL SPICE 225 Federal St., Portland Federal Spice has a nice, large patio in front that will give your dog lots of wiggle room. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    FEDERAL SPICE
    225 Federal St., Portland
    Federal Spice has a nice, large patio in front that will give your dog lots of wiggle room.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • FUJI 29 Exchange St.,Portland You'll be in the middle of the Old Port as you sip your sake and down some edamame. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    FUJI
    29 Exchange St.,Portland
    You'll be in the middle of the Old Port as you sip your sake and down some edamame.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • GRITTY MCDUFF's 396 Fore St.,Portland Hoist a pint in the air while you toss your pal a biscuit on the Wharf Street alley backside of Gritty's. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    GRITTY MCDUFF's
    396 Fore St.,Portland
    Hoist a pint in the air while you toss your pal a biscuit on the Wharf Street alley backside of Gritty's.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • HIFI DONUTS 30 Monument Way,Portland Repair to the square and find a perch outside where your dog will give you stink eye if you don't share your delicious HiFi donut. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    HIFI DONUTS
    30 Monument Way,Portland
    Repair to the square and find a perch outside where your dog will give you stink eye if you don't share your delicious HiFi donut.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • INN BY THE SEA 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth You know how people do something really good on stage and then do that “mic drop” thing? When it comes to welcoming dogs, Inn By the Sea is the place that is mic drop-worthy. It has a years-long reputation for pampering pets on the Sea Glass deck. Your pup can order from the gourmet pet menu, which includes “Meat Roaf.” If you stay at the inn, your dog will have access to water bowls, beach towels, blankets, pet massages and signature treats at turndown. On top of all that, the inn, working with the Animal Refuge League, keeps a foster dog on site that you can walk or eat with – and adopt. Last year, 46 dogs were adopted from the inn. Staff photo by Derek Davis

    INN BY THE SEA
    40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth
    You know how people do something really good on stage and then do that “mic drop” thing? When it comes to welcoming dogs, Inn By the Sea is the place that is mic drop-worthy. It has a years-long reputation for pampering pets on the Sea Glass deck. Your pup can order from the gourmet pet menu, which includes “Meat Roaf.” If you stay at the inn, your dog will have access to water bowls, beach towels, blankets, pet massages and signature treats at turndown. On top of all that, the inn, working with the Animal Refuge League, keeps a foster dog on site that you can walk or eat with – and adopt. Last year, 46 dogs were adopted from the inn.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • INN ON PEAKS ISLAND 33 Island Ave., Peaks Island If your dog loves sticking his head out the car window, imagine how he’ll feel about taking a ferry ride. Pick a nice day, grab a ferry and have lunch on the inn’s patio. Your lunch companion must be on a leash. Photo courtesy of the Inn on Peaks Island

    INN ON PEAKS ISLAND
    33 Island Ave., Peaks Island
    If your dog loves sticking his head out the car window, imagine how he’ll feel about taking a ferry ride. Pick a nice day, grab a ferry and have lunch on the inn’s patio. Your lunch companion must be on a leash.
    Photo courtesy of the Inn on Peaks Island

  • J’S OYSTER 5 Portland Pier, Portland waterfront J’s loves having dogs visit its outdoor seating area, where the pooches can breathe in the waterfront air and bark at seagulls. Jokes one staffer: “We serve the dog water first, before we serve you.” Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

    J’S OYSTER
    5 Portland Pier, Portland waterfront
    J’s loves having dogs visit its outdoor seating area, where the pooches can breathe in the waterfront air and bark at seagulls. Jokes one staffer: “We serve the dog water first, before we serve you.”
    Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • LAZARRI 618 Congress St.,Portland Their pizza is becoming more famous by the minute and your pooch is going to want some so be ready to share and be ready to stare because people watching is key at this spot. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    LAZARRI
    618 Congress St.,Portland
    Their pizza is becoming more famous by the minute and your pooch is going to want some so be ready to share and be ready to stare because people watching is key at this spot.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • LITTLE TAP HOUSE 106 High St,Portland From micro-brews to farm-to-table menu offerings, you'll find your happy place in the sweet outside seating spot at the crossroads of downtown and the West End. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    LITTLE TAP HOUSE
    106 High St,Portland
    From micro-brews to farm-to-table menu offerings, you'll find your happy place in the sweet outside seating spot at the crossroads of downtown and the West End.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • MUNJOY HILL TAVERN 189 Congress St.,Portland Munjoy Hill Tavern is a neighborhood bar with a backyard spot that has cornhole and picnic tables . You and your pooch will love to hang out here. Staff photo by Leslie Bridgers

    MUNJOY HILL TAVERN
    189 Congress St.,Portland
    Munjoy Hill Tavern is a neighborhood bar with a backyard spot that has cornhole and picnic tables . You and your pooch will love to hang out here.
    Staff photo by Leslie Bridgers

  • PAI MEN MIYAKE 188 State St.,Portland You'll devour noodles, sushi and other Pai Men Miyake specials while your pooch gets in some good people watching and hopes for the occasional bite to miss your mouth. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    PAI MEN MIYAKE
    188 State St.,Portland
    You'll devour noodles, sushi and other Pai Men Miyake specials while your pooch gets in some good people watching and hopes for the occasional bite to miss your mouth.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • PO BOYS & PICKLES 1124 Forest Ave., Portland Po Boys & Pickles has a big deck overlooking busy Forest Avenue where dogs are welcome. The restaurant will provide your pet with a water bowl while you enjoy your ice cold Abita. Staff photo by Meredith Goad

    PO BOYS & PICKLES
    1124 Forest Ave., Portland
    Po Boys & Pickles has a big deck overlooking busy Forest Avenue where dogs are welcome. The restaurant will provide your pet with a water bowl while you enjoy your ice cold Abita.
    Staff photo by Meredith Goad

  • PORTHOLE RESTAURANT & PUB 20 Custom House Wharf, Portland waterfront The Porthole has a large deck overlooking the water and waterfront businesses. The deck is loaded with umbrella-covered picnic tables and counter-height seating along the edges. Locals love to come here for after-work drinks and brunch, and it’s a very popular spot to bring dogs. The restaurant provides a limited number of water bowls for the pets. Staff photo by Jill Brady

    PORTHOLE RESTAURANT & PUB
    20 Custom House Wharf, Portland waterfront
    The Porthole has a large deck overlooking the water and waterfront businesses. The deck is loaded with umbrella-covered picnic tables and counter-height seating along the edges. Locals love to come here for after-work drinks and brunch, and it’s a very popular spot to bring dogs. The restaurant provides a limited number of water bowls for the pets.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • PORTLAND LOBSTER CO. 180 Commercial St., Portland Portland Lobster Co. has a ton of outdoor seating, including covered picnic tables in case it’s raining, right on the water. You and your dog can enjoy a lobster roll and a beer while watching the tour boats glide in and out of the harbor. Staff photos by Jill Brady on left and Aimsel Ponti on right

    PORTLAND LOBSTER CO.
    180 Commercial St., Portland
    Portland Lobster Co. has a ton of outdoor seating, including covered picnic tables in case it’s raining, right on the water. You and your dog can enjoy a lobster roll and a beer while watching the tour boats glide in and out of the harbor.
    Staff photos by Jill Brady on left and Aimsel Ponti on right

  • SHAY'S GRILL PUB 18 Monument Square.,Portland With aromas from several restaurants wafting in the open air your dog will be plenty distracted while you down a tasty burger and a beer. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    SHAY'S GRILL PUB
    18 Monument Square.,Portland
    With aromas from several restaurants wafting in the open air your dog will be plenty distracted while you down a tasty burger and a beer.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • SICHUAN KITCHEN 612 Congress St.,Portland You'll love the Gong Bao Chicken with jasmine rice and the pork buns while your canine companion waits patiently by your feet for you to finish up and continue your jaunt. Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

    SICHUAN KITCHEN
    612 Congress St.,Portland
    You'll love the Gong Bao Chicken with jasmine rice and the pork buns while your canine companion waits patiently by your feet for you to finish up and continue your jaunt.
    Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • SISTER'S GOURMET DELI 15 Monument Square.,Portland Your dog really hopes you order the roast beef but they'll settle for a bite of just about anything from Sister's Gourmet Deli. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    SISTER'S GOURMET DELI
    15 Monument Square.,Portland
    Your dog really hopes you order the roast beef but they'll settle for a bite of just about anything from Sister's Gourmet Deli.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • SLAB 25 Preble St., Portland If you have a chill dog that just likes to hang out and listen to music, this is the place. The large patio area is filled with picnic tables, and the restaurant will provide water. He or she will feel right at home but they do need to be on a leash and well behaved. Photo by Claire Jeffers

    SLAB
    25 Preble St., Portland
    If you have a chill dog that just likes to hang out and listen to music, this is the place. The large patio area is filled with picnic tables, and the restaurant will provide water. He or she will feel right at home but they do need to be on a leash and well behaved.
    Photo by Claire Jeffers

  • TACO ESCOBARR 548 Congress St.,Portland Even if it's not taco Tuesday, you and your favorite pal can enjoy Portland's colorful Congress street. Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

    TACO ESCOBARR
    548 Congress St.,Portland
    Even if it's not taco Tuesday, you and your favorite pal can enjoy Portland's colorful Congress street.
    Staff photo Aimsel Ponti

  • THE ROOMS The Front Room (73 Congress St.), The Corner Room (110 Exchange St.), The Grill Room (84 Exchange St.), and Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room (86 Commercial St.) all have dog-friendly patios and will provide water. Boone's photo by Wendy Almeida

    THE ROOMS
    The Front Room (73 Congress St.), The Corner Room (110 Exchange St.), The Grill Room (84 Exchange St.), and Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room (86 Commercial St.) all have dog-friendly patios and will provide water.
    Boone's photo by Wendy Almeida

  • TIQA 327 Commercial St. Dogs are allowed on the patio here, but if you want your pooch to really have a good time consider going to the Tiqa Cafe in Deering Oaks Park, where there are lots of squirrels to drool over obsessively. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    TIQA
    327 Commercial St.
    Dogs are allowed on the patio here, but if you want your pooch to really have a good time consider going to the Tiqa Cafe in Deering Oaks Park, where there are lots of squirrels to drool over obsessively.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • WOODFORD FOOD & BEVERAGE 660 Forest Ave., Portland Dogs are welcome at the restaurant’s patio space with picnic tables and umbrellas, but they must be tied up just outside the big planters that sit next to the tables. Tie them up well, because Forest Avenue is a busy street. Photo courtesy of Woordford Food & Beverage

    WOODFORD FOOD & BEVERAGE
    660 Forest Ave., Portland
    Dogs are welcome at the restaurant’s patio space with picnic tables and umbrellas, but they must be tied up just outside the big planters that sit next to the tables. Tie them up well, because Forest Avenue is a busy street.
    Photo courtesy of Woordford Food & Beverage

