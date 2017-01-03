Winter film preview: Season of potential surprises awaits

By Michael Phillips

Chicago Tribune

(TNS)

Moviegoing becomes a game of catch-up early in each new year. It’s the time to see some of the best-reviewed work that opened a few weeks earlier in New York and Los Angeles for Academy Awards consideration. Then there’s all the rest, the stuff — true to the season – that opens cold, without high Oscar hopes.

In many ways, winter holds the biggest potential for happy cinematic accidents. This is the time, with luck, when we stumble upon movies even their own distributors didn’t realize were actually good.

So, we’ll see. And we’ll certainly be seeing these 10, among dozens more, out on the big screen or home on smaller ones.

Wide release dates subject to change. Check your local listings.