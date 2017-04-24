Portland Players offers ambitious community theater all year long

SOUTH PORTLAND — Long before the Meeting House Hill neighborhood started to become known for restaurants – like David’s 388, Enio’s and Elsmere – it had its own theater.

Portland Players is in its 86th season of providing ambitious and high-quality community theater to the area, with a core of passionate volunteers. Since the 1960s, the theater company has been putting on shows in a charming 1930s building on Cottage Road, which began life as the Cape Theatre. (It’s only a short walk to the Cape Elizabeth line.) The old projector is still upstairs, in the old projection room.

It’s located near a park and playground, and across the street from a Cumberland Farms store and South Portland House of Pizza. Outside, the theater is a pleasant white wood building with colorful show posters on the wall facing the sidewalk. Inside, there’s a large reception/concession area for milling about between acts, a few tables to sit at and windows for watching the action on the street.

Inside, the theater’s auditorium seats about 350, in cushioned chairs with plenty of leg room. The theater is wide open, so no matter where you sit you have a clear line of sight to every part of the stage. Because it’s not a cavernous place, the sound can be heard in the back. During a recent performance of the drama “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie,” every word was clearly audible.

Ushers with flashlights wait at the auditorium door to take you to your reserved seat. There’s a box office in the lobby, where you can buy tickets. Or you can buy online or by phone and pick them up just before the show. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $15 for children and college students. For the Sunday matinees, tickets for children, up to 18, are $6.

Portland Players usually puts on five productions a year, each running on weekends for about three weeks. The 2016-17 season has included “Bonnie & Clyde: The Musical,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Romeo and Juliet” and “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie.” The latter is a drama set in 1930s Scotland, focusing on a teacher with a zest for life and her impressionable students. Megan Cross, in the title role, gave a captivating performance.

The last show of the 2016-17 is “Rock of Ages,” a musical filled with 1980s pop hits from the likes of Bon Jovi, Journey and Whitesnake. It’s scheduled to run May 19 to June 4.

Shows scheduled for the 2017-18 season include “Nunsense: A Musical,” “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” “Our Town,” “Boeing, Boeing” and “Titanic: A New Musical.”

Because of the restaurants nearby, Portland Players makes a nice after-dinner entertainment option. Besides the eateries mentioned above, all within walking distance, other nearby places include Thai Taste, Ruby Thailand Cuisine and Otto.

If you’re hungry or thirsty during intermission at a Portland Players show, there’s a concession area where cookies, chocolate bars, chips and snacks are sold, along with soda and bottled water. Water is OK to bring back in the theater. There was also a counter selling glasses of wine for $5.

The posters and pictures lining the walls of the lobby and concession area are a fun lesson in local history. There are posters from shows that played there in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s. Plus, there are pictures of everyone in the cast for the current show, so you might spot someone you know, a neighbor with a penchant for acting perhaps, even if you don’t know their name.

The Portland Players theater hosts more than five productions a season. In mid-April, there was a production of “The Jungle Book” with children. There also other events including fundraisers, concerts and original one act plays. The volunteers who run the organization have also talked about showing films there from time to time, but details are still being worked out.

THE PORTLAND PLAYERS

WHERE: 420 Cottage Road, South Portland

TICKETS & INFO: portlandplayers.org; 799-7337

CAPACITY: 350 seats

SEATING STYLE: Traditional theater-style

REFRESHMENTS: Cookies, candy, snacks, soda and wine

PARKING: On-street

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes

WHAT ELSE: There are also other events during the year, including occasional concerts and children's productions.