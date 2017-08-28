Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: August 28, 2017

Wild Adriatic with McLovins, Maeve Gilchrist, Adam Ezra Group and Creed’s Scott Stapp

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Wild Adriatic with McLovins 8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, all ages. portcitymusichall.com Rock out to tunes with a '70s and Motown vibe from Wild Adriatic and jam out to the sounds of The McLovins. The McLovins are big into improvisational rock, funk, jazz and soul, and the band is comprised of four college students from Connecticut. Solid night of tunes from both bands guaranteed.McLovins Photo courtesy of the artist

    Rock out to tunes with a '70s and Motown vibe from Wild Adriatic and jam out to the sounds of The McLovins. The McLovins are big into improvisational rock, funk, jazz and soul, and the band is comprised of four college students from Connecticut. Solid night of tunes from both bands guaranteed.
  • Maeve Gilchrist 7 p.m. Friday. Kezar Falls Theater, 21 Main St., Porter, free; donations accepted. sacoriverfestival.org The Saco River Festival Association invites you to Porter for an enchanting night of modern Celtic harp music from Maeve Gilchrist. Scottish-born Gilchrist also has a lovely singing voice. She studied jazz and world music at Berklee College of Music in Boston and now calls Brooklyn, New York, home. Along with being involved with several bands and projects, Gilchrist has released five solo albums, including "Vignette" in April.Photo courtesy of the artist

    The Saco River Festival Association invites you to Porter for an enchanting night of modern Celtic harp music from Maeve Gilchrist. Scottish-born Gilchrist also has a lovely singing voice. She studied jazz and world music at Berklee College of Music in Boston and now calls Brooklyn, New York, home. Along with being involved with several bands and projects, Gilchrist has released five solo albums, including "Vignette" in April.
  • Adam Ezra Group 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 96 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Beantown roots rockers Adam Ezra Group will be blowing into Boothbay Harbor for a Saturday night performance. Lately, Ezra's been hanging out – and writing songs – with John Oates down in Nashville, and some of those co-writes are on the latest album, "Hurricane Wind." Last year, the band's song "Let Your Hair Down" won the New England Music Awards song of the year.Can't make the Boothbay Harbor show? No problem! They'll be at Jonathan's in Ogunquit on Sunday night.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Beantown roots rockers Adam Ezra Group will be blowing into Boothbay Harbor for a Saturday night performance. Lately, Ezra's been hanging out – and writing songs – with John Oates down in Nashville, and some of those co-writes are on the latest album, "Hurricane Wind." Last year, the band's song "Let Your Hair Down" won the New England Music Awards song of the year.Can't make the Boothbay Harbor show? No problem! They'll be at Jonathan's in Ogunquit on Sunday night.
  • Make American Rock Again 5 p.m. Sunday. The Forum, 84 Mechanic St., Presque Isle, $39.95, $114.95 VIP pass. eventbrite.com So ... who's up for a Labor Day weekend road trip? Want to rock out in Presque Isle? We've got just the show for you. Make America Rock Again stars Scott Stapp of Creed along with Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Adelita's Way and Kindred. So grab your favorite posse of rock fans and head to Presque Isle — with arms wide open!Scott Stapp photo courtesy of the artist

    So ... who's up for a Labor Day weekend road trip? Want to rock out in Presque Isle? We've got just the show for you. Make America Rock Again stars Scott Stapp of Creed along with Drowning Pool, Sick Puppies, Trapt, Adelita's Way and Kindred. So grab your favorite posse of rock fans and head to Presque Isle — with arms wide open!
