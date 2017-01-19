Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 19, 2017

Wide range of genres with shows from Zapion, Blues Prophets and David Mallett

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Zapion 8 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20 front row premium seating. mayostreetarts.org Walk like an Egyptian over to Mayo Street Arts for an evening of Arabic music from Portland-based act Zapion. They'll be performing works from well-known Egyptian and Lebanese composers, along with traditional pieces that are classics in the world of Arabic music. The show is part of the International Heritage Music Series, which is based on the idea that music is inherent to strengthening community in cultures around the world and will celebrate regional music and dance traditions.Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

    Zapion

    8 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20 front row premium seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Walk like an Egyptian over to Mayo Street Arts for an evening of Arabic music from Portland-based act Zapion. They'll be performing works from well-known Egyptian and Lebanese composers, along with traditional pieces that are classics in the world of Arabic music. The show is part of the International Heritage Music Series, which is based on the idea that music is inherent to strengthening community in cultures around the world and will celebrate regional music and dance traditions.
    Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • Blues Prophets 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com They got their start practicing in a Norridgewock basement in the '70s and since have played with Muddy Waters, Koko Taylor and Pinetop Perkins. Spend an evening hearing some serious blues from Blues Prophets. "This is good-time music for dancing and having fun, not for crying in your beer," says songwriter Larry John McNally.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Blues Prophets

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    They got their start practicing in a Norridgewock basement in the '70s and since have played with Muddy Waters, Koko Taylor and Pinetop Perkins. Spend an evening hearing some serious blues from Blues Prophets. "This is good-time music for dancing and having fun, not for crying in your beer," says songwriter Larry John McNally.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • David Mallett 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. uubrunswick.org With a 17-album discography, singer-songwriter David Mallett has been at it since the '70s. Mallett penned the folk classic "Garden Song," and his most recent record is last year's "Celebration." Besides being a well-respected performer in his own right, Mallett's songs have been covered by countless other artists, including Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger. Hal Ketchum, John Denver and Emmylou Harris.Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer

    David Mallett

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. uubrunswick.org
    With a 17-album discography, singer-songwriter David Mallett has been at it since the '70s. Mallett penned the folk classic "Garden Song," and his most recent record is last year's "Celebration." Besides being a well-respected performer in his own right, Mallett's songs have been covered by countless other artists, including Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger. Hal Ketchum, John Denver and Emmylou Harris.
    Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer

Zapion 8 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $20 front row premium seating. mayostreetarts.org Walk like an Egyptian over to Mayo Street Arts for an evening of Arabic music from Portland-based act Zapion. They'll be performing works from well-known Egyptian and Lebanese composers, along with traditional pieces that are classics in the world of Arabic music. The show is part of the International Heritage Music Series, which is based on the idea that music is inherent to strengthening community in cultures around the world and will celebrate regional music and dance traditions.Photo courtesy of Mayo Street ArtsBlues Prophets 8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com They got their start practicing in a Norridgewock basement in the '70s and since have played with Muddy Waters, Koko Taylor and Pinetop Perkins. Spend an evening hearing some serious blues from Blues Prophets. "This is good-time music for dancing and having fun, not for crying in your beer," says songwriter Larry John McNally.Photo courtesy of the artistDavid Mallett 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Unitarian Universalist Church, 15 Pleasant St., Brunswick, $22 in advance, $25 at the door. uubrunswick.org With a 17-album discography, singer-songwriter David Mallett has been at it since the '70s. Mallett penned the folk classic "Garden Song," and his most recent record is last year's "Celebration." Besides being a well-respected performer in his own right, Mallett's songs have been covered by countless other artists, including Alison Krauss, Pete Seeger. Hal Ketchum, John Denver and Emmylou Harris.Photo by John Ewing/Staff Photographer

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.