Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 25, 2019

Weekend shows from Chris Smither, Carrie Newcomer and Sibylline

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Chris Smither

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $35. johnsonhall.org
    Folk-blues troubadour Chris Smither is on the road in support of his latest release, "Call Me Lucky." The album continues on Smither's path of riveting originals with some chestnut covers thrown in, including a smoky take on Chuck Berry's "Maybellene." Smither, 74, has been performing for more than 50 years, and his 17-album discography dates back to 1970 with the debut of "I'm A Stranger Too!"
    Photo by Jeff Fasano

  • Carrie Newcomer

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. First Congregational Church, 301 Cottage Road, South Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show, $20 for 12 and under. newcomer.brownpapertickets.com
    Contemporary folk singer Carrie Newcomer welcomes spring with a visit to Maine and a brand-new album called "The Point of Arrival." Newcomer will be accompanied by pianist Gary Walters. In a recording career that dates back to the '80s, "The Point of Arrival" is her 17th album, and the title track is soulful, tender and hopeful. "The Gathering of Spirits," "If Not Now" and "A Light in the Window" from previous releases are other popular tracks from the open-hearted artist Newcomer, who calls southern Indiana home.
    Photo by Jim McGuire

  • TURN: Spring Equinox with Sibylline

    6 p.m. Saturday. Goranson Farm, 250 River Road, South Dresden, $20, free for 18 and under, two drink tickets included for those 21 and over. eventbrite.com
    This show marks the first of four seasonal showcases by local atmospheric folk band Sibylline. The shows are a celebration of their new project called Turn, and each one features a visual artist and thoughtfully chosen opening act. Folk-pop duo Oshima Brothers are kicking off this weekend's show, where you'll also see the work of Berkley Heath, who specializes in natural dye and hand-printed fabrics and paper. As for the location, Goranson Farm is particularly near and dear to Sibylline singer Hannah Daman's heart as she has worked there for several years. Speaking of which, the event also includes access to a private mini farmers market.
    Photo by Bethany and Dan Photography

