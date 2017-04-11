Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: April 11, 2017

Weekend rock and funk from Rustic Overtones and three fantastic mid-week shows

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Rustic Overtones 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show, $25 for two-day pass, 21-plus. facebook.com If you go to the Friday night show, you’ll hear them play their entire “Let’s Start a Cult Part 2” album, and if you go on Saturday, you’ll hear “Light at the End.” Or maybe you’ll go to both shows since there’s a special price for a two-day pass. Either way, it’s pretty much guaranteed that Rustic Overtones will put on a spectacular show with not only those two albums but a mixed bag of songs on both nights. Led by singer and guitarist Dave Gutter and with a sensational horn section, these Mainers have been cranking out funk-infused rock since the ’90s. Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Jayhawks 8 p.m. Tuesday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com They’ve been alt-country and Americana favorites for three decades and their latest album is “Paging Mr. Proust,” which opens with the dreamy, rootsy “Quiet Corners & Empty Spaces.” Catch Minneapolis’ The Jayhawks for a Tuesday night show in Portland. You’ll hear some newer tunes and likely some favorites from their hugely popular 2003 album “Rainy Day Music.” Photo by Vivian Johnson

  • Richard Shindell 8 p.m. Wednesday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $30 in advance, $37 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com He’s a singer-songwriter who splits his time between New York’s Hudson Valley and Buenos Aires, Argentina. But don’t cry for Richard Shindell, instead go see him because he’s a heartfelt, thoughtful wordsmith with an evocative singing voice and wonderful stage presence. Shindell’s discography dates back to the early ’90s, and his latest album is last year’s “Careless.” Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Kishi Bashi 8 p.m. Wednesday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $17 day of show, $25 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com Kishi Bashi is a mesmerizing violin virtuoso and singer-songwriter who released his debut album “151a” in 2012 followed by “Lighght” in 2014 and last year’s gorgeous “Sonderlust.” Expect to be spellbound on Wednesday night. Be sure to arrive in a timely fashion because indie-folkers Tall Tall Tree is opening the show, and they’re not to be missed.Photo courtesy of the artist

