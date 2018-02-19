Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show "207" to talk about...music of course.

Posted: February 19, 2018

‘Walking in Memphis’ singer, Cuban tunes and some soulful funk and R&B

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Marc Cohn

    9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19 to $39.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    Folk-rock singer-songwriter Marc Cohn struck gold with his debut self-titled album back in 1991. It's home to the autobiographical radio hit "Walking in Memphis," and it was mastered by Portland's very own Bob Ludwig. Since then, Cohn's released seven albums, including a live and best-hits compilation. Cohn has a soulful voice that lends itself well to both his originals and his takes on classics like "Wild World," "Maybe I'm Amazed" and "Into the Mystic," which are all on his 2010 covers album "Listening Booth: 1970." He also puts on a terrific live show, and as an added bonus, local singer-songwriter Pete Kilpatrick opens the show for Cohn in Portland on Friday, as well as one Saturday night at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. So get yourself a ticket and walk to one of these shows with your feet 10 feet off of Beale.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Primo Cubano

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Put some Cuban spice into your Friday night by zipping up to the midcoast for a show by Primo Cubano. The Maine-based act plays the traditional Cuban dance music known as son. Guitarist Paul D'Alessio was exposed to it during a 2004 trip to Cuba and has been hooked ever since, having learned to play a guitar-like Cuban instrument called the tres. Trumpeter Marc Chillemi is also in the band along with conga player Lenny Hatch, singer and maracas player Eric Winter and Duane Edwards on bass fiddle. Expect to experience a sizzling night of live music, just don't expect to sit still for very long.


  • Kat Wright

    9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    She's got soulful pipes that will shake the rafters with funk, R&B and rock tunes. Vermont-based singer Kat Wright is also backed by bass, drums, keys, electric guitar and a three-piece horn section. Expect a night of groove-filled jams that will leave you wanting more. And also expect a sensational opening set from Katie Matzell who is shining brightly on the heels of her recently released debut EP.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

