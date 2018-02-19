Posted: February 19, 2018
‘Walking in Memphis’ singer, Cuban tunes and some soulful funk and R&B
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Marc Cohn
9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $19 to $39.50, 18-plus. auramaine.com
Folk-rock singer-songwriter Marc Cohn struck gold with his debut self-titled album back in 1991. It's home
to the autobiographical radio hit "Walking in Memphis," and it was mastered by Portland's very own Bob Ludwig.
Since then, Cohn's released seven albums, including a live and best-hits compilation. Cohn has a soulful voice that
lends itself well to both his originals and his takes on classics like "Wild World," "Maybe I'm Amazed" and "Into
the Mystic," which are all on his 2010 covers album "Listening Booth: 1970." He also puts on a terrific live show,
and as an added bonus, local singer-songwriter Pete Kilpatrick opens the show for Cohn in Portland on Friday, as
well as one Saturday night at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor. So get yourself a ticket and walk to one of
these shows with your feet 10 feet off of Beale.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Primo Cubano
7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15. boothbayoperahouse.com
Put some Cuban spice into your Friday night by zipping up to the midcoast for a show by Primo Cubano. The
Maine-based act plays the traditional Cuban dance music known as son. Guitarist Paul D'Alessio was exposed to it
during a 2004 trip to Cuba and has been hooked ever since, having learned to play a guitar-like Cuban instrument
called the tres. Trumpeter Marc Chillemi is also in the band along with conga player Lenny Hatch, singer and
maracas player Eric Winter and Duane Edwards on bass fiddle. Expect to experience a sizzling night of live music,
just don't expect to sit still for very long.
Kat Wright
9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
She's got soulful pipes that will shake the rafters with funk, R&B and rock tunes. Vermont-based singer Kat
Wright is also backed by bass, drums, keys, electric guitar and a three-piece horn section. Expect a night of
groove-filled jams that will leave you wanting more. And also expect a sensational opening set from Katie Matzell
who is shining brightly on the heels of her recently released debut EP.
Photo courtesy of the
artist