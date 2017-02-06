Venue review: Thompson’s Point

Founded in 2015, Thompson’s Point is less a concert venue than an elegant evening out.

Tucked into a scenic point on the banks of the Fore River, the venue is the kind of place you might find people sitting peacefully and facing away from the stage, using the live music as a backdrop for enjoying the sunset over the water.

A wide range of food trucks supply local fare for any tastes, making it as much a picnic and gathering place as concert venue. Beer is plentiful, too, but not quite as local; Sierra Nevada was the premier provider in 2016.

As a concert venue, Thompson’s Point is incredibly well thought out. The sound and sight lines are excellent, it’s easy to navigate, and it’s family-friendly.

There are usually enough people there to make you feel like you’re at an event, but not enough that you feel like you’re in a crowd.

With plenty of beer stations and bathrooms, you never feel like you’re in a line for very long.

The location is right off Interstate 295 and equidistant for those who live on and off Portland’s peninsula. If you choose to bike, there is plenty of bicycle parking near the front gates.

Blankets and chairs are allowed beyond a certain distance that does not provide a great view of the stage, but does enable you to enjoy the music in the comfort of your own personal setup.

Whether you’d prefer to sit or stand, it may be worth checking ahead for the concert arrangement. At this summer’s Bob Dylan concert, there was a smattering of chairs up front, blankets were allowed up close, and many audience members were forced to the sides, where the sound is not nearly as robust, or to the back. Those who wanted to be near the stage and dance were not allowed. Regardless, this speaks to the amount of freedom you have to enjoy the evening however you like. The overall experience is highly professional, aesthetically beautiful and fast becoming an indispensable part of a Portland summer.

THOMPSON’S POINT

LOCATION: 1-19 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland

TICKETS & INFO: statetheatreportland.com, 207-956-6000

CAPACITY: 2,500 to 5,000

SEATING STYLE: General admission, occasional seating in front

REFRESHMENTS: Food trucks, been vendors, small coolers of food allowed

PARKING: $20 in lot

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes