USM pays tribute to Bernstein and Kennedy

The University of Southern Maine Concert Band, under the direction of Trae Blanco, presents “Lennie and John at 100” at 2 p.m. Sunday at Corthell Concert Hall in Portland.

Featuring Mariana Mihai-Zoeter, soprano, and euphonium player Chris Leslie from the West Point Band, the concert celebrates the friendship of John F. Kennedy and Leonard Bernstein.

The 100-year anniversary of the birth of Bernstein and Kennedy is cause for celebration, Blanco said. Bernstein and Kennedy were intertwined. The composer saw the politician as a leader with sympathy for the arts, and Kennedy recognized Bernstein as having his own inspirational qualities. The newly elected president selected Bernstein to compose and conduct a fanfare for Kennedy’s inaugural gala, and Bernstein conducted a national memorial for Kennedy after he was slain.

Tickets cost $15, $10 for seniors, USM employees and alumni, and $5 for students. They can be purchased online at usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice, by phone at 780-5555, and at the door.