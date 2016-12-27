See who’s coming to town: Maine concert tickets on sale now

ON SALE NOW

Ellis Paul, Dec. 29. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Badfish: A Tribute to Sublime, Dec. 29. State Theatre, Portland, $12 to $22. statetheatreportland.com

Lettuce, Dec. 30. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Jonathan Edwards, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $50, stonemountainartscenter.com

Girls, Guns and Glory, Dec. 31. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $35. stonemountainartscenter.com

Blackstar White Duke: Celebrating David Bowie, Jan. 7. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Matisyahu with Rustic Overtones, Dec. 31. State Theatre, Portland, $30 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Bronze Radio Return, Jan. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Marc Broussard, Jan. 19. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Infamous Stringdusters, Jan. 20. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Tom Chaplin, Jan. 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Maggie Rogers, Jan. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show, $20 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com Susto, Jan. 26. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $10 in advance, $12 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Umphrey’s McGee, Jan. 27. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Blind Pilot, Feb. 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $23 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The Ballroom Thieves, Feb. 2. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Whiskey Myers, Feb. 3. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

The Wood Brothers, Feb. 4. State Theatre, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Skillet, Feb. 9 State Theatre, Portland, $27.50 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Paula Cole, Feb. 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $40. stonemountainartscenter.com

Enter the Haggis, Feb. 10. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Randy & Mr. Lahey (from Trailer Park Boys), Feb. 10. Camden Opera House, $15, $25. statetheatreportland.com.

Switchfoot & Relient K, Feb. 11. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Andy Black, Feb. 12. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $29 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

STRFKR, Feb. 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $17 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Pepper with Less Than Jake, Feb. 15. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Bob Marley, comedy, Feb. 16. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $27.50. stonemountainartscenter.com

BoomBox, Feb. 16. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Lake Street Dive, Feb. 17. State Theatre, Portland, $32 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Bruce in the USA, Feb. 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating.

Run the Jewels, Feb. 22. State Theatre, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Adam Ezra Group with Chris Ross and the North, Feb. 24. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Machine performs Pink Floyd, Feb. 24. State Theatre, Portland, $20 in advance, $23 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

TroyBoi, Feb. 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $16 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Panic! At The Disco, Feb. 26. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $29.50 to $59.50. waterfrontconcerts.com

Mike Doughty, March 1. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Maine Academy of Modern Music presents Girls Rock, March 3. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show, $20 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

The Head and The Heart, March 3. State Theatre, Portland, $32.50 in advance, $35 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Max Creek, March 4. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Teada, March 4. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $25. stonemountainartscenter.com

Melvin Seals and JGB, March 5. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Every Time I Die, March 8. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Regina Spektor, March 9. State Theatre, Portland, $40.75 in advance, $42.75 day of show. statetheatreportland.com

Louis The Child, March 9. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, March 9 and 10. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $65. stonemountainartscenter.com

Devandra Banhart, March 11. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusicall.com

Johnnyswim, March 18. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, $80 VIP. portcitymusichall.com

The Knocks, March 21. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Ms. Lisa Fischer and Grand Baton, March 25. State Theatre, Portland, $30 to $55. statetheatreportland.com

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, April 3. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. portcitymusichall.com

Brit Floyd. April 7. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $29.75 to $69.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Brit Floyd. April 12. Cross Insurance Center, Bangor, $22.75 to $69.75. waterfrontconcerts.com

Infected Mushroom (DJ Set), April 13. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $20 in advance, $25 day of show. portcitymusichall.com The Gloaming, April 20. State Theatre, Portland, $20 to $40. statetheatreportland.com

JoJo: Mad Love Tour, April 25. Port City Music Hall, Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show, $40 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com

Kris Kristofferson, May 4. State Theatre, Portland, $35 to $70. statetheatreportland.com

Tony Bennett, May 11. Merrill Auditorium, Portland, $69.75 to $130. waterfrontconcerts.com

Bob Marley, comedy, May 18. Stone Mountain Arts Center, Brownfield, $27.50. stonemountainartscenter.com

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque, May 19. State Theatre, Portland, $20 to $35. statetheatreportland.com

Rodriguez, June 25. State Theatre, Portland, $39.50 to $59.50. statetheatreportland.com