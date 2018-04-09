Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 9, 2018

Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, Tommy Emmanuel, Moreau VanTuinen Duo and JD McPherson

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $15 to $44. portlandovations.org
    "By Request: Songs from the Setlist" is the latest album from The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, and it includes fan favorites, like the theme from "The Beverly Hillbillies," AC/DC's "Highway To Hell," Daft Punk's "Get Lucky" and Joni Mitchell's gorgeous "A Case of You," among other gems. You'll likely hear plenty of these tunes, along with others, when the Heresy II Heritage tour makes a stop in Portland. You won't hear drums, pianos, backing tracks or anything other than voices and, of course, ukuleles. The orchestra is known for dry humor with lively and creative interpretations of songs we know and love, including the Talking Heads classic "Psycho Killer." So, if you're tense and nervous and you can't relax, be sure to catch this show.
    Photo by James Millar

  • Tommy Emmanuel

    8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $39.50, $49.50. statetheatreportland.com
    Australian guitarist and songwriter Tommy Emmanuel has been dazzling audiences for decades. Here's a chance to see and hear for yourself what all the fuss is about. The latest album from the two-time Grammy nominee is "Accomplice One," released earlier this year, and Emmanuel's discography dates back to 1979 with his debut release "From Out of Nowhere."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Moreau VanTuinen Duo

    8 p.m. Friday. Corthell Hall at University of Southern Mane, 37 College Ave., Gorham, $15, $10 seniors, $5 students. usm.maine.edu/music
    Ask yourself this question: When was the last time you saw a duo of percussion and brass? Well, the wait is over, because the Moreau VanTuinen Duo has a show in Portland. The duo is Mainers Danielle Moreau on percussion (drums and marimba, among other instruments) and Danielle VanTuinen on euphonium and tuba. They formed the duo in 2014, and along with their performances, they also provide educational outreach opportunities for middle and high school musicians.
    Trodler/Shutterstock.com

  • JD McPherson with Jake La Botz

    8 p.m. Monday, April 16. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $18 in advance, $20 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Liven up your Monday with a night of rock and roll that's steeped in roots, Americana and country. JD McPherson's latest album, his third, is "Undivided Heart & Soul," and it was recorded last year at the historic Studio B in Nashville. If the album's opening tracks "Desperate Love" and "Crying's Just A Thing You Do" are any indication, this should be a tremendous night of foot-stompin' tunes with a whole lot of heart.
    Photo by Joshua Black Wilkins

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.