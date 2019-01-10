Two June shows from Phish coming to Bangor

August 16, 1998 -- Fans crowd the concert area as Phish starts their first set of the day. The band played three sets both Saturday and Sunday, keeping the music going until about midnight. Loring Commerce Centre Limestone , Maine.

Press Herald photo by Gregory Rec

Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, of Phish, perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio plays July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, of Phish, perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Phish band members, left to right, Page McConnell, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio, and Mike Gordon, perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, left, speaks with bassist Mike Gordon between songs as they perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Phish bassist Mike Gordon plays July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, of Phish, perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Page McConnell, on keyboards, left, Trey Anastasio on guitar and Joh Fishman on bass play during a 2010 Phish concert at the Augusta Civc Center.

Photo by Joe Phelan

Trey Anastasio on guitar, left, and Joh Fishman on bass play during a 2010 Phish concert Tuesday night at the Augusta Civc Center.

Photo by Joe Phelan

Trey Anastasio on guitar, left, and Joh Fishman on bass play during a 2010 Phish concert at the Augusta Civc Center.

Photo by Joe Phelan

Trey Anastasio plays guitar in front of several colors of lighting during a 2010 Phish concert at the Augusta Civc Center.

Photos by Joe Phelan

Saturday, August 16, 1997 -- Phish performs during their opening set Saturday afternoon in front of a teeming audience at the former Loring Air Force base in Limestone. Members of the band are (l-r) drummer John Fishman, bassist Mike Gordon, lead guitarist Trey Anastasio, keyboardist Page McConnell.

Photo by David A. Rodgers

August 17, 1998 -- Glow sticks thrown up by fans streak through the night while Phish plays their third set Sunday night.

Press Herald photo by Gregory Rec

August 17, 1998 -- Phish at the start of their second set on Sunday night in Limestone, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Gregory Rec

August 16, 1998 -- Fans crowd the concert area as Phish starts their first set of the day. The band played three sets both Saturday and Sunday, keeping the music going until about midnight. Loring Commerce Centre Limestone , Maine.

Press Herald photo by Gregory Rec

August 2, 2003: Fans listen to the sounds of Phish during Saturday's concert. Loring Commerce Centre Limestone, Maine

Press Herald photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

Fans dance as they listen to Phish perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page

Fans dance as they listen to Phish perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.

Press Herald photo by Joel Page