Two June shows from Phish coming to Bangor

August 16, 1998 -- Fans crowd the concert area as Phish starts their first set of the day. The band played three sets both Saturday and Sunday, keeping the music going until about midnight. Loring Commerce Centre Limestone , Maine.
Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, of Phish, perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio plays July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, of Phish, perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Phish band members, left to right, Page McConnell, Jon Fishman, Trey Anastasio, and Mike Gordon, perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio, left, speaks with bassist Mike Gordon between songs as they perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Phish bassist Mike Gordon plays July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Page McConnell and Trey Anastasio, of Phish, perform July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Page McConnell, on keyboards, left, Trey Anastasio on guitar and Joh Fishman on bass play during a 2010 Phish concert at the Augusta Civc Center.
Trey Anastasio on guitar, left, and Joh Fishman on bass play during a 2010 Phish concert Tuesday night at the Augusta Civc Center.
Trey Anastasio on guitar, left, and Joh Fishman on bass play during a 2010 Phish concert at the Augusta Civc Center.
Trey Anastasio plays guitar in front of several colors of lighting during a 2010 Phish concert at the Augusta Civc Center.
Saturday, August 16, 1997 -- Phish performs during their opening set Saturday afternoon in front of a teeming audience at the former Loring Air Force base in Limestone. Members of the band are (l-r) drummer John Fishman, bassist Mike Gordon, lead guitarist Trey Anastasio, keyboardist Page McConnell.
August 17, 1998 -- Glow sticks thrown up by fans streak through the night while Phish plays their third set Sunday night.
August 17, 1998 -- Phish at the start of their second set on Sunday night in Limestone, Maine.
August 2, 2003: Fans listen to the sounds of Phish during Saturday's concert. Loring Commerce Centre Limestone, Maine
Fans dance as they listen to Phish perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Fans dance as they listen to Phish perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Fans dance as they listen to Phish perform on July 6, 2016 at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, Maine.
Phishheads rejoice! Phish is coming to Maine this summer for two shows at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on June 25 and 26.
To celebrate, we’ve put together a very Phishy gallery from Phish shows that happened in Maine over the past three decades.
Now then, here’s everything you need to know about the Bangor shows:
WHEN: Tuesday and Wednesday, June 25 & 26
WHERE: Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, Bangor
HOW MUCH: $45 to $85
HOW TO GET TIX: General public tickets go on sale on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. at waterfrontconcerts.com
BUT WAIT THERE’S MORE: A ticket request period is currently underway at tickets.phish.com (ending Monday, January 21 at 10am ET). Tickets go on sale to the public for the Bangor shows at 10 a.m. on January 26. In an effort to get tickets into the hands of fans and not bots, Phish is using Ticketmaster Verified Fan® for public on-sales sold via Ticketmaster. For the first two hours of the on-sale period a selection of the best tickets will be available for those who have received codes via Verified Fan®. Registration closes Wednesday, January 23 at 11:59pm ET. For more info head to verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/phish. Good luck!