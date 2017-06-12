Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: June 12, 2017

Trio of singer-songwriters, Laurie Jones, Trombone Shorty and Make Music Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin and Colleen Sexton 7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15. stlawrencearts.org Also 8 p.m. Saturday, Frontier, Brunswick, $12 in advance, $15 day of show and 8:15 p.m. Monday, Slates, Hallowell, $10, $15. You've got three chances to see three singer-songwriters perform a night of blues, folk, gospel and rock with guitars, piano, harmonica, percussion and a whole lot of three-part harmonies. Lynn Deeves, Trina Hamlin and Colleen Sexton also bring a lively sense of humor and a sensational stage presence. Take your pick of Portland, Brunswick or Hallowell.Photos courtesy of the artists

  • Laurie Jones 7 p.m. Saturday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show. stlawrencearts.org Her influences include Lucinda Williams, The Rolling Stones, Leonard Cohen and Ani DiFranco. Singer-songwriter Laurie Jones celebrates the release of her fifth album, "Bridges," with a Saturday night show in Portland. Jones continues to be a solid songwriter as evidenced on tunes like "Superman is Dead" and "Oceans." She'll be joined by bandmates Doug Hoyt on drums, Arend Trent Thibodeau on guitar and Walter Howard on bass in what will be surely be a Munjoy Hill-rocking show of original music.Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue 9 p.m. Saturday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $39, 18-plus. auramaine.com Here's a show to really blow your horn about. Trombone Shorty and his band, Orleans Avenue, are coming to town with every intention of blowing the roof off of Aura. Shorty is a producer, actor and trombone and trumpet player out of New Orleans, and he also can hold his own on drums, organ and piano. Expect a night of high-octane funk with hip-hop beats and jazz improvisation what will knock your socks off. The latest album is "Parking Lot Symphony," and if the track "It Ain't No Use" is any indication, this is gonna be the hottest night in Portland.Photo by Mathieu Bitton

  • Make Music Portland 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 21. Various locations in downtown Portland. makemusicportland.org More than 80 performances, concerts and jam sessions are happening all over downtown Portland on Wednesday, and they're all free — it's entirely true! It's called Make Music Portland, and it's part of a global event, called Make Music Day, that happens every year on the summer solstice. The list of locations is Andy's Old Port Pub, b.good Maine, Bell Buoy Park, Congress Square Park, Fort Allen Park, Fort Sumner Park, Cool as a Moose, Lobsterman Park, Longfellow Square, Monument Square, Peppermint Park, Post Office Plaza, RiRa, Rising Tide Brewing Co., The Porthole and The Thirsty Pig. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention that Cool as a Moose in Brunswick will also be playing host. The list of acts includes a diverse range of musical genres, and some of the performers you can catch are Doug Kolmar, Seagrass, The Renovators, Jenny Jumpstart, Oliver Waterman, Liam and the Bees, Port City Rockers, The Doug Quaids and Chris Robley.Staff photo by Derek Davis

