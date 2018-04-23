Network



Posted: April 23, 2018

Trio of shows from jazz to folk happening this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Laszlo Gardony

    8 p.m. Friday. Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $10 seniors, $5 students. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org/dimensions
    Dimensions in Jazz invites you to spend an evening with internationally acclaimed Boston-based jazz pianist and composer Laszlo Gardony. He'll be accompanied by bassist John Lockwood and drummer Yoron Israel. Gardony's career has taken him to 27 countries for performances and his catalog is twelve albums deep including his latest one, "Serious Play."
    Photo by Debra Gail White

  • Micromassé

    8 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    "In What Remains" is the latest album from Portland jazz organ trio Micromassé and you can help them mark the occasion by catching the album release show. With a sound that's both scintillating and sometimes even fierce, Pete Dugas, Chris Sweet and Max Cantlin have made a record that is anything but boring. Hear for yourself and pick up a copy of the album on CD and vinyl at this show.
    Photo by Dylan Verner

  • 10th Annual Earth Day Peace Concert

    2 p.m. Sunday. First Universalist Church of Norway, 479 Main St., $5 to $10 sliding scale. 207-743-2828.
    It may be a week overdue, but it's never too late to give peace a chance, so head to Norway on Sunday for the 10th annual Earth Day Peace Concert featuring performances by Heather Pierson, Davy Sturtevant, Mary Hargreaves, Nate Towne, the Norway UU choir and assorted drop-in guests from in and around Oxford Hills. You'll hear songs and readings that celebrate and honor the earth and the ideal of peace. Pierson is a nationally known singer-songwriter and pianist, and you'll hear all sorts of Americana, blues, New Orleans, jazz and folk tunes from her. Sturtevant is also a singer-songwriter with a strong tenor voice and a knack for playing several string and brass instruments.
    Heather Pierson photo by Tim Shellmer

