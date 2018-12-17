Network



Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: December 17, 2018

Trio of shows celebrate music of Motown, Dan Fogelberg and Stevie Wonder

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Pat Colwell presents A Motown Christmas

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Have yourself a merry Motown Christmas over at Portland House of Music, courtesy of Pat Colwell and the Soul Sensations. You'll hear soulful versions of Christmas standards like Frosty the Snowman, Merry Christmas Baby and Jingle Bells, along with Motown hits by The Supremes, Wilson Pickett and Aretha Franklin. The eight-piece band will have more than just sugar plum fairies dancing, so be ready to party.
    Photo by Michelle McDougal

  • An Evening of Dan Fogelberg music by Don Campbell Band

    8 p.m. Friday. Jonathan's, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $27.50 to $68.50. jonathansogunquit.com
    Maine singer-songwriter Don Campbell is such a huge fan of the late musician Dan Fogelberg that he recorded an entire album of his music a few years ago for the double album "Kites to Fly." Here's a chance to hear Campbell and his band play an entire night of Fogelberg music, including the hits "Longer" and "Leader of the Band," along with several deeper album cuts from Fogelberg's catalog. You can also count on hearing Campbell's take on Fogelberg's unofficial Christmas song, "Same Old Lang Syne." The song is a poignant snapshot of a former couple reunited for a few bittersweet hours after a chance meeting at the grocery store on Christmas Eve, and it's one we've surely all sung along with.
    Press Herald photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • 9th annual Stevie Wonder tribute Show with Kenya Hall & Friends

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    You can feel it all over, people! Just head to Port City Music Hall on Saturday night and higher ground can be reached. Now in it's ninth year, Kenya Hall's Stevie Wonder tribute show is a spectacular celebration of Wonder's music. Every year, Hall and company pick a different Wonder album to focus on, and this year, it's 1973's "Innervisions." You'll hear plenty of tracks from it including "Higher Ground" and "Don't You Worry 'bout a Thing," along with hits from Wonder's fabulous career. This year's crop of special guests includes Megan Jo Wilson, Phil Divinsky, Anna Lombard, Kafari, Cilla Bonnie, Dan Boyden and Tyler Quist.
    Kenya Hall photo by Dylan Verner

