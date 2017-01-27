Network



Posted: January 27, 2017

Tricky Britches, tributes to George Michael & Bob Marley and a show from Marco Benevento

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  Tricky Britches 8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center. 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com Put on your most clever pair of pants and head to Brownfield for a show from Portland's Tricky Britches. The string band plays a blend of country, contra-dance, bluegrass and rock and will have songs from their three albums "Hard Fought Day," "Good Company" and last year's "Comin' In Hot" to choose from. These Britches aren't just tricky, they're also well traveled and have played festivals and shows across the U.S., including in Hawaii, as well as in Europe.

    Tricky Britches

    8 p.m. Friday. Stone Mountain Arts Center. 695 Dugway Road, Brownfield, $20. stonemountainartscenter.com
    Put on your most clever pair of pants and head to Brownfield for a show from Portland's Tricky Britches. The string band plays a blend of country, contra-dance, bluegrass and rock and will have songs from their three albums "Hard Fought Day," "Good Company" and last year's "Comin' In Hot" to choose from. These Britches aren't just tricky, they're also well traveled and have played festivals and shows across the U.S., including in Hawaii, as well as in Europe.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  Thank You George: A Tribute to George Michael 9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com You gotta have faith that this is going to be a fantastic tribute to the late, great George Michael. All you have to do is take these lies and make them true and then wake yourself up before you go, go. Bring your father figure, or really anyone who wants to go out and have a good time celebrating George. Maybe you'll exchange a careless whisper out on the dance floor as you watch a cast of local musicians, including John Hughes Radio, Girouard and Maurice, Kris Rodgers, Ben Kilcollins and a bunch of special guests who don't want your sex, they just want you to forget about last Christmas and have a whole lot of fun.

    Thank You George: A Tribute to George Michael

    9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    You gotta have faith that this is going to be a fantastic tribute to the late, great George Michael. All you have to do is take these lies and make them true and then wake yourself up before you go, go. Bring your father figure, or really anyone who wants to go out and have a good time celebrating George. Maybe you'll exchange a careless whisper out on the dance floor as you watch a cast of local musicians, including John Hughes Radio, Girouard and Maurice, Kris Rodgers, Ben Kilcollins and a bunch of special guests who don't want your sex, they just want you to forget about last Christmas and have a whole lot of fun.
    Image courtesy of Columbia Records

  5th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash 9 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $8, 21-plus. portlandempire.com Two days shy of what would have been his 72nd birthday, Gorilla Fingers and friends are putting on their annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash to celebrate Marley's music and spirit. You don't have to wait in vain, tickets are available now. Could you be loved? Is this love? That's to be determined, but you'll at least stir it up out on the dance floor. And you can absolutely help sing Marley's songs of freedom.

    5th Annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash

    9 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $8, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Two days shy of what would have been his 72nd birthday, Gorilla Fingers and friends are putting on their annual Bob Marley Birthday Bash to celebrate Marley's music and spirit. You don't have to wait in vain, tickets are available now. Could you be loved? Is this love? That's to be determined, but you'll at least stir it up out on the dance floor. And you can absolutely help sing Marley's songs of freedom.
    Image courtesy of Island Records

  Marco Benevento 8 p.m. Monday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Make your weekend last one more day with a Monday night show by the fantastic pianist, singer-songwriter and maker of experimental music Marco Benevento, who is about to drop the live album "Woodstock Sessions." Local trio Micromassé — organist Peter Dugas, guitarist Max Cantlin and drummer Chris Sweet — is opening the show, and their sound is drawn from jazz organ groups of the '50s and '60s. In other words, get there on time to catch their set. Please note, there will be very limited seating for this show because hips will be swaying and toes will be doing way more than tapping to the sounds of both of these acts.

    JMarco Benevento

    8 p.m. Monday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Make your weekend last one more day with a Monday night show by the fantastic pianist, singer-songwriter and maker of experimental music Marco Benevento, who is about to drop the live album "Woodstock Sessions." Local trio Micromassé — organist Peter Dugas, guitarist Max Cantlin and drummer Chris Sweet — is opening the show, and their sound is drawn from jazz organ groups of the '50s and '60s. In other words, get there on time to catch their set. Please note, there will be very limited seating for this show because hips will be swaying and toes will be doing way more than tapping to the sounds of both of these acts.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

