About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: December 24, 2018

Tributes to Whitney Houston and Fleetwood Mac and a benefit show from Kate Schrock

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • A Night of Whitney

    9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $13 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Legendary and one-of-a-kind singer Whitney Houston departed the earth nearly six years ago, yet her music is immortal and will be celebrated during a show in Portland. Local musicians Amanda Tubbs, Renee Coolbrith, Susie Pepper, JanaeSound, Lindsey Miller, Hannah Harleen, Susanne Gerry, Ashley Ellis, Owen Conforte, Josh Prescott, Ken Fasulao, Leigh Charest, Tyler Arnold, Andrew Doody and Max Richardson are all part of a super group that will be serving up some of Houston's many hits. The list likely includes "Saving All My Love For You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "So Emotional" and the Dolly Parton-penned epic ballad "I Will Always Love You." There will never be another Whitney, but it's always wonderful to hear her tunes kept alive by others. That might just be the greatest love of all.
    D_odin/Shutterstock.com

  • Kate Schrock

    7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10. stlawrencearts.org
    Singer-songwriter Kate Schrock will be at her piano performing an array of thought-provoking originals, along with a few well-chosen covers, during an intimate performance on Munjoy Hill. She and St. Lawrence Arts Center will be donating every nickel of the show's proceeds to Milestone Recovery Home Team and Emergency Shelter. Founded in 1967, Milestone's mission is to provide the best quality services to empower individuals with substance use and behavioral health disorders to attain stability, dignity, recovery and an enhanced quality of life.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

    9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $25.50 in advance, $18 to $28.50 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
    With the forced departure of Lindsey Buckingham, one could argue that even the actual Fleetwood Mac is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. That said, here's a chance to see a fantastic Mac tribute act live in Portland. Tusk is based in New Jersey and comprises five veteran musicians dedicated to recreating the music of Fleetwood Mac. YouTube clips reveal that Tusk is getting the job done impressively. You don't need to put your kingdom up for sale to buy tickets, but you had best stop thinking about tomorrow and get them soon.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

