Posted: December 24, 2018
Tributes to Whitney Houston and Fleetwood Mac and a benefit show from Kate Schrock
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
A Night of Whitney
9 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $13 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Legendary and one-of-a-kind singer Whitney Houston departed the earth nearly six years ago, yet her music is immortal and will be celebrated during a
show in Portland. Local musicians Amanda Tubbs, Renee Coolbrith, Susie Pepper, JanaeSound, Lindsey Miller, Hannah Harleen, Susanne Gerry, Ashley Ellis, Owen
Conforte, Josh Prescott, Ken Fasulao, Leigh Charest, Tyler Arnold, Andrew Doody and Max Richardson are all part of a super group that will be serving up some
of Houston's many hits. The list likely includes "Saving All My Love For You," "I Wanna Dance With Somebody," "So Emotional" and the Dolly Parton-penned epic
ballad "I Will Always Love You." There will never be another Whitney, but it's always wonderful to hear her tunes kept alive by others. That might just be the
greatest love of all.
D_odin/Shutterstock.com
Kate Schrock
7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10. stlawrencearts.org
Singer-songwriter Kate Schrock will be at her piano performing an array of thought-provoking originals, along with a few well-chosen covers, during an
intimate performance on Munjoy Hill. She and St. Lawrence Arts Center will be donating every nickel of the show's proceeds to Milestone Recovery Home Team and
Emergency Shelter. Founded in 1967, Milestone's mission is to provide the best quality services to empower individuals with substance use and behavioral
health disorders to attain stability, dignity, recovery and an enhanced quality of life.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Tusk: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
9 p.m. Friday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $15 to $25.50 in advance, $18 to $28.50 day of show, 18-plus. auramaine.com
With the forced departure of Lindsey Buckingham, one could argue that even the actual Fleetwood Mac is a Fleetwood Mac tribute band. That said, here's
a chance to see a fantastic Mac tribute act live in Portland. Tusk is based in New Jersey and comprises five veteran musicians dedicated to recreating the
music of Fleetwood Mac. YouTube clips reveal that Tusk is getting the job done impressively. You don't need to put your kingdom up for sale to buy tickets,
but you had best stop thinking about tomorrow and get them soon.
Photo courtesy of the artist