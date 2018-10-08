Network



Posted: October 8, 2018

Tributes to Joni Mitchell and The Misfits among 5 shows happening this week

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Opiuo

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    New Zealand native Oscar Davey-Wraight is better known as glitch-hop artist Opiuo, and he'll be taking to the Port City stage on Thursday night. Glitch-hop is a type of electronica and Opiuo has cornered the market on it with songs like "On Your Side," "Snorkle" and "Jelly." His latest album is "Opiuo X Syzygy Orchestra Live at Red Rocks." Expect a pulsating night of what Opiuo describes on his artist Facebook page as "broken-frog-stomping, funkadelic-hippo-hop-monkey-crunch-chunky-bouncy-stomach-morphing-bassdolloping-scrumptious-bowl-of-glitchy-bass- live." Whew, just don't try to say that 10 times fast.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Greg Brown

    8 p.m. Thursday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $40 standing, $45 seated, $55 VIP seated (first three rows). portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Folk singer Greg Brown released his first album in 1974 and has released upwards of 30 since then, which qualifies him for icon status. Brown will be performing in downtown Portland on Thursday night, so here's your chance to see an artist who, at almost 70, continues to be a troubadour and also is a former musical director of the radio program "A Prairie Home Companion." It may be early fall, but if you're lucky, Brown will play one of his best known songs, "Spring Wind."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Miss Fits: All Ghouls Misfits Tribute

    8 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Even Glenn Danzig, founding member of the punk band The Misfits, would surely approve of this all-female tribute show happening in Portland. Miss Fits: All Ghouls Misfits Tribute features musicians Cyndi Lou on drums, Dilly Dilly on bass, Brooke Binion on guitar and Renee Coolbrith on lead vocals. You'll also hear from guest bassist Danny Bailey (Crunchcoat), guest vocalist Hayley Cummings (Buzzy) and guest drummer Paige Anderson (Ossalot). Expect to hear a blistering cauldron of Misfits tunes during a performance that will include "Hybrid Moments," "Saturday Night," "Ghouls Night Out," "Some Kind of Hate" and "Dig Up Her Bones," among others. You'll also be treated to an opening set by Borderlines. They play Ramones covers along with other punk favorites and some original,s and for one night only, they're changing their name to Bra*Moans. Bring some extra cash for necklaces, shorts and buttons, as sales from these items will be donated to Sexual Assault Response Services of Southern Maine.
    FXQuadro/Shutterstock.com

  • Tribute to Joni Mitchell

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, $16 in advance, $20 at the door. dancehallkittery.org
    Singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell celebrates her 75th birthday next month, and this weekend in Kittery, a trio of seacoast musicians celebrate her music with a performance of her songs. Susie Burke, David Surette and Kent Allyn will play an entire set of Mitchell songs, along with a set of their original, traditional and contemporary tunes. The Dance Hall will indeed be a swinging hot spot where you'll feel unfettered and alive and still be on your feet.
    Catwalker/Shutterstock.com

  • Ramblin' Jack Elliott

    7 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 at the door. stlawrencearts.org
    Born in 1931, Ramblin' Jack Elliott is 87 years old and a certifiable living legend, such is the significance of his contribution to folk music. Way back in 1969, Johnny Cash described the finger-picking guitarist Elliot as "one of the last true links to the great folk traditions of this country." Elliot is a recipient of a National Medal of Arts, has won two Grammys and was awarded the 2016 Folk Alliance lifetime achievement award. He has released more than 40 albums and has a deep well of material to draw from, not to mention countless tales from a man who was friends with Woody Guthrie and a big influence on Bob Dylan.
    S_bukley/Shutterstock.com

 

