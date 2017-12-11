Posted: December 11, 2017
Tracy Grammer, Main Street Revelers, Adam Ezra and Sons of Quint
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Tracy Grammer
8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
Help fantastic singer-songwriter Tracy Grammer honor the memory of her late musical partner Dave Carter by
catching her show at One Longfellow Square. Carter passed away unexpectedly in 2002, and since then, Grammer has
continued on a musical path releasing a number of solo albums. In 2012, she released "Little Blue Egg," a
collection of intimate recordings from her and Carter, done in their home studio. Expect a stirring evening of song
that showcases Grammer's lovely voice and songwriting.
Photo by Ben Barnhart
Songs of the Season
7 p.m. Friday. First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, $12, $10 for 12 and under. 317main.org
317 Main invites you to its third annual Songs of the Season holiday show starring an ensemble of its vocal
instructors called The Main Street Revelers. You'll hear holiday classics with some originals thrown in sung by
Jeff Christmas, Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, Emilia Dahlin, Diana Hansen, Bran Longfellow and Kathy Slack. You'll also
enjoy several short performances by student groups. Show up at 6:30 p.m. for cocoa and caroling on the church's
front steps. Then when the show lets out, head to Gather Restaurant and order off its special $5 drink and dessert
menu.
Photo courtesy of 317 Main Community Music Center
Adam Ezra Group
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30
preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
Roots rocker Adam Ezra and his band put on one heck of a live show with infectious energy and Ezra's
effervescent stage presence. Ezra forged a songwriting partnership last year with John Oates of Hall & Oates, and
you'll hear some of those tunes along with a boatload of other ones at this show. Arrive on time because Maine-
based Jason Spooner band is opening the show.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Sons of Quint
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Bunker Brewing Co., 17 Westfield St., Portland. On Facebook
Bunker Brewing will be open on a day they're normally closed for a very special night of beer and music.
The Toy Fund Tap Takeover features the music of Sons of Quint who will be playing a fantastic mix of blues, classic
rock, country rock and more. Your belly will also be happy when you feed it Korean-Mexican fusion in the form of
tacos, burritos and bowls from the Tacos Del Seoul food truck. There's no cover charge to get in but consider a
donation of cash for the Portland Press Herald oy Fund. The fund pays for holiday gifts for children in
need.
Photo courtesy of the artist