Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: December 11, 2017

Tracy Grammer, Main Street Revelers, Adam Ezra and Sons of Quint

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Tracy Grammer 8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Help fantastic singer-songwriter Tracy Grammer honor the memory of her late musical partner Dave Carter by catching her show at One Longfellow Square. Carter passed away unexpectedly in 2002, and since then, Grammer has continued on a musical path releasing a number of solo albums. In 2012, she released "Little Blue Egg," a collection of intimate recordings from her and Carter, done in their home studio. Expect a stirring evening of song that showcases Grammer's lovely voice and songwriting.Photo by Ben Barnhart

    Tracy Grammer

    8 p.m. Thursday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Help fantastic singer-songwriter Tracy Grammer honor the memory of her late musical partner Dave Carter by catching her show at One Longfellow Square. Carter passed away unexpectedly in 2002, and since then, Grammer has continued on a musical path releasing a number of solo albums. In 2012, she released "Little Blue Egg," a collection of intimate recordings from her and Carter, done in their home studio. Expect a stirring evening of song that showcases Grammer's lovely voice and songwriting.
    Photo by Ben Barnhart

  • Songs of the Season 7 p.m. Friday. First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, $12, $10 for 12 and under. 317main.org 317 Main invites you to its third annual Songs of the Season holiday show starring an ensemble of its vocal instructors called The Main Street Revelers. You'll hear holiday classics with some originals thrown in sung by Jeff Christmas, Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, Emilia Dahlin, Diana Hansen, Bran Longfellow and Kathy Slack. You'll also enjoy several short performances by student groups. Show up at 6:30 p.m. for cocoa and caroling on the church's front steps. Then when the show lets out, head to Gather Restaurant and order off its special $5 drink and dessert menu.Photo courtesy of 317 Main Community Music Center

    Songs of the Season

    7 p.m. Friday. First Parish Congregational Church, 116 Main St., Yarmouth, $12, $10 for 12 and under. 317main.org
    317 Main invites you to its third annual Songs of the Season holiday show starring an ensemble of its vocal instructors called The Main Street Revelers. You'll hear holiday classics with some originals thrown in sung by Jeff Christmas, Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, Emilia Dahlin, Diana Hansen, Bran Longfellow and Kathy Slack. You'll also enjoy several short performances by student groups. Show up at 6:30 p.m. for cocoa and caroling on the church's front steps. Then when the show lets out, head to Gather Restaurant and order off its special $5 drink and dessert menu.
    Photo courtesy of 317 Main Community Music Center

  • Adam Ezra Group 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Roots rocker Adam Ezra and his band put on one heck of a live show with infectious energy and Ezra's effervescent stage presence. Ezra forged a songwriting partnership last year with John Oates of Hall & Oates, and you'll hear some of those tunes along with a boatload of other ones at this show. Arrive on time because Maine- based Jason Spooner band is opening the show.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Adam Ezra Group

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Roots rocker Adam Ezra and his band put on one heck of a live show with infectious energy and Ezra's effervescent stage presence. Ezra forged a songwriting partnership last year with John Oates of Hall & Oates, and you'll hear some of those tunes along with a boatload of other ones at this show. Arrive on time because Maine- based Jason Spooner band is opening the show.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Sons of Quint 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Bunker Brewing Co., 17 Westfield St., Portland. On Facebook Bunker Brewing will be open on a day they're normally closed for a very special night of beer and music. The Toy Fund Tap Takeover features the music of Sons of Quint who will be playing a fantastic mix of blues, classic rock, country rock and more. Your belly will also be happy when you feed it Korean-Mexican fusion in the form of tacos, burritos and bowls from the Tacos Del Seoul food truck. There's no cover charge to get in but consider a donation of cash for the Portland Press Herald oy Fund. The fund pays for holiday gifts for children in need.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Sons of Quint

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. Bunker Brewing Co., 17 Westfield St., Portland. On Facebook
    Bunker Brewing will be open on a day they're normally closed for a very special night of beer and music. The Toy Fund Tap Takeover features the music of Sons of Quint who will be playing a fantastic mix of blues, classic rock, country rock and more. Your belly will also be happy when you feed it Korean-Mexican fusion in the form of tacos, burritos and bowls from the Tacos Del Seoul food truck. There's no cover charge to get in but consider a donation of cash for the Portland Press Herald oy Fund. The fund pays for holiday gifts for children in need.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

