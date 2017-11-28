Tom Petty tribute show Thursday night in Portland

It’s still hard to believe we live in a world without Tom Petty in it. To honor his memory and raise funds for the American Red Cross relief efforts to help those affected by hurricanes and wildfires, a huge gathering of Maine musicians will be playing Petty’s songs on Thursday night in Portland. Along with the music, there will also be a ton of fabulous silent auction items to bid on and raffle items you might win!

Here’s the lineup:

Markus Kap and Melvin Gradiz from The Youngerbloods, Rob Carlson from The Brewins, Xander Nelson and Chuck Martin from Xander Nelson Band, Steven Moore from Attention Shoppers, Ray Card from Captain Ray and the Castaways and Papa Tim Goad and John Genthner from Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion.

And here’s the list of special guests:

Seth Warner, Faith Duplinsky, Gina Alibro, Noel Genova, Christine Rogers, Craig Rivas and Lauren Hastings Genova.

You don’t have to be a refugee or an American girl to catch this show. Just make a decision to go and you won’t back down. It’s on Thursday so the waiting won’t be the hardest part for you to run down this dream. Free fall your way there into the great wide open space of Portland House of Music.

Oh yeah, alright,

Take it easy, baby

Make it last all night (last all night)

He was. An American icon who will not be forgotten.

IF YOU GO:

Learning to Fly: A tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland

HOW MUCH: $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21 plus

INFO: portlandhouseofmusic.com