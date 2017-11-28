Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: November 28, 2017

Tom Petty tribute show Thursday night in Portland

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Tom Petty photo by Jack Fordyce

Tom Petty photo by Jack Fordyce

It’s still hard to believe we live in a world without Tom Petty in it.  To honor his memory and raise funds for the American Red Cross relief efforts to help those affected by hurricanes and wildfires, a huge gathering of Maine musicians will be playing Petty’s songs on Thursday night in Portland.  Along with the music, there will also be a ton of fabulous silent auction items to bid on and raffle items you might win!

Here’s the lineup:

Markus Kap and Melvin Gradiz from The Youngerbloods, Rob Carlson from The Brewins,  Xander Nelson and Chuck Martin from Xander Nelson Band, Steven Moore from Attention Shoppers, Ray Card from Captain Ray and the Castaways and Papa Tim Goad and John Genthner from Papa Tim and the Desperate Man’s Blues Explosion.

And here’s the list of special guests:

Seth Warner, Faith Duplinsky, Gina Alibro, Noel Genova, Christine Rogers, Craig Rivas and Lauren Hastings Genova.

You don’t have to be a refugee or an American girl to catch this show. Just make a decision to go and you won’t back down.  It’s on Thursday so the waiting won’t be the hardest part for you to run down this dream. Free fall your way there into the great wide open space of Portland House of Music.

Oh yeah, alright,
Take it easy, baby
Make it last all night (last all night)

He was. An American icon who will not be forgotten.

Tom Petty photo by Sterling Munksgard

Tom Petty photo by Sterling Munksgard

IF YOU GO:

Learning to Fly: A tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

WHEN: 8 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland
HOW MUCH: $10 in advance, $12 day of show, 21 plus
INFO: portlandhouseofmusic.com

// Trending:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.