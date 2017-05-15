Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: May 15, 2017

Todd Rundgren, Mary Fahl, The Ballroom Thieves and Model Airplane

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Todd Rundgren 8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $49.50. auramaine.com None of us want to work, we just wanna bang on the drums all day. But here's the good news, yes, we still can be friends because, hello, it's Todd! That's right, classic rocker Todd Rundgren is coming to town for a show at the recently opened Aura in Portland. You too can see the light. Rundgren's best known album is 1972's "Something/Anything," home to "Hello It's Me" and "I Saw the Light."Photo courtesy of the artist

    Todd Rundgren

    8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $49.50. auramaine.com
    None of us want to work, we just wanna bang on the drums all day. But here's the good news, yes, we still can be friends because, hello, it's Todd! That's right, classic rocker Todd Rundgren is coming to town for a show at the recently opened Aura in Portland. You too can see the light. Rundgren's best known album is 1972's "Something/Anything," home to "Hello It's Me" and "I Saw the Light."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Mary Fahl 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Whether she's singing songs from Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," Italian arias or her originals, Mary Fahl has a voice that could launch a thousand ships. She was the singer of The October Project back in the '90s before pursuing a solo career. Her voice is tremendous, stunning and unlike any other you'll hear. Fahl will be accompanied by cellist Monique Citro.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Mary Fahl

    8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com
    Whether she's singing songs from Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," Italian arias or her originals, Mary Fahl has a voice that could launch a thousand ships. She was the singer of The October Project back in the '90s before pursuing a solo career. Her voice is tremendous, stunning and unlike any other you'll hear. Fahl will be accompanied by cellist Monique Citro.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • The Ballroom Thieves 7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Boston trio The Ballroom Thieves will hit the midcoast for a show in the historic and possibly haunted opera house, and they'll be playing a number of songs from last year's gorgeous "Deadeye" album. From folk rock into Americana and well beyond, this is a band that won't be fenced into one specific genre but that will knock your socks off with incredible harmonies and well-penned lyrics.Photo by One Love Photo

    The Ballroom Thieves

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com
    Boston trio The Ballroom Thieves will hit the midcoast for a show in the historic and possibly haunted opera house, and they'll be playing a number of songs from last year's gorgeous "Deadeye" album. From folk rock into Americana and well beyond, this is a band that won't be fenced into one specific genre but that will knock your socks off with incredible harmonies and well-penned lyrics.
    Photo by One Love Photo

  • Model Airplane with Jason Spooner Band 9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Funk up your Saturday and get ready to sweat your buns off dancing to Model Airplane, led by powerhouse vocalist Lyle Divinsky. Divinsky relocated to Colorado to join the band The Motet, so this is a rare chance to see him tear it up in his home state. Special guests include Griffin Sherry from The Ghost of Paul Revere and singer Gina Alibrio. The fantastic Jason Spooner Band kicks things off.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Model Airplane with Jason Spooner Band

    9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    Funk up your Saturday and get ready to sweat your buns off dancing to Model Airplane, led by powerhouse vocalist Lyle Divinsky. Divinsky relocated to Colorado to join the band The Motet, so this is a rare chance to see him tear it up in his home state. Special guests include Griffin Sherry from The Ghost of Paul Revere and singer Gina Alibrio. The fantastic Jason Spooner Band kicks things off.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Todd Rundgren 8 p.m. Thursday. Aura, 121 Center St., Portland, $25 to $49.50. auramaine.com None of us want to work, we just wanna bang on the drums all day. But here's the good news, yes, we still can be friends because, hello, it's Todd! That's right, classic rocker Todd Rundgren is coming to town for a show at the recently opened Aura in Portland. You too can see the light. Rundgren's best known album is 1972's "Something/Anything," home to "Hello It's Me" and "I Saw the Light."Photo courtesy of the artistMary Fahl 8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $28 in advance, $33 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com Whether she's singing songs from Pink Floyd's "Dark Side of the Moon," Italian arias or her originals, Mary Fahl has a voice that could launch a thousand ships. She was the singer of The October Project back in the '90s before pursuing a solo career. Her voice is tremendous, stunning and unlike any other you'll hear. Fahl will be accompanied by cellist Monique Citro.Photo courtesy of the artistThe Ballroom Thieves 7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $15 in advance, $20 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com Boston trio The Ballroom Thieves will hit the midcoast for a show in the historic and possibly haunted opera house, and they'll be playing a number of songs from last year's gorgeous "Deadeye" album. From folk rock into Americana and well beyond, this is a band that won't be fenced into one specific genre but that will knock your socks off with incredible harmonies and well-penned lyrics.Photo by One Love PhotoModel Airplane with Jason Spooner Band 9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com Funk up your Saturday and get ready to sweat your buns off dancing to Model Airplane, led by powerhouse vocalist Lyle Divinsky. Divinsky relocated to Colorado to join the band The Motet, so this is a rare chance to see him tear it up in his home state. Special guests include Griffin Sherry from The Ghost of Paul Revere and singer Gina Alibrio. The fantastic Jason Spooner Band kicks things off.Photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.