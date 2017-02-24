Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: February 24, 2017

Tim Mercer, Brooke Eden, Armies and Muddy Ruckus

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Tim Mercer 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10. stlawrencearts.org Before he settled in Maine, singer-songwriter Tim Mercer spent a dozen years in Brooklyn, New York, as the front man for the rock band Daphne. Last year, Mercer released his debut solo album called "Casey." It's a collection of songs that is the ongoing conversation between Mercer and his wife, Casey, who passed away in 2011. He'll be playing several songs from "Casey," and you'll be taken on a heartbreaking journey, done in stellar musical fashion. What's more, the show is a benefit for the St. Lawrence Arts Center. Win-win.Photo by Cami Smalley- Risano

    Tim Mercer

    7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10. stlawrencearts.org
    Before he settled in Maine, singer-songwriter Tim Mercer spent a dozen years in Brooklyn, New York, as the front man for the rock band Daphne. Last year, Mercer released his debut solo album called "Casey." It's a collection of songs that is the ongoing conversation between Mercer and his wife, Casey, who passed away in 2011. He'll be playing several songs from "Casey," and you'll be taken on a heartbreaking journey, done in stellar musical fashion. What's more, the show is a benefit for the St. Lawrence Arts Center. Win-win.
    Photo by Cami Smalley- Risano

  • Brooke Eden 8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Catch a rising country star and vocal powerhouse Thursday night in Portland. Brooke Eden is a Florida native who cut her teeth performing in clubs and has gone on to open for acts including Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Sugarland and Florida Georgia Line. She's been honing the craft of songwriting since the tender age of 4 and made some noise with the blue-collar anthem "Daddy's Money." Bring some spare loot with you because this gal's got a T-shirt that says "Whiskey. Tacos. Country Music." She's also got a new EP out called "Welcome To The Weekend."Photo courtesy of the artist

    Brooke Eden

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Catch a rising country star and vocal powerhouse Thursday night in Portland. Brooke Eden is a Florida native who cut her teeth performing in clubs and has gone on to open for acts including Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Sugarland and Florida Georgia Line. She's been honing the craft of songwriting since the tender age of 4 and made some noise with the blue-collar anthem "Daddy's Money." Bring some spare loot with you because this gal's got a T-shirt that says "Whiskey. Tacos. Country Music." She's also got a new EP out called "Welcome To The Weekend."
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Go Big For Hunger Benefit 8:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $50 VIP (includes an off-site meet-and-greet with food, a private performance and a Q-and-A). portlandhouseofmusic.com You can wish host Greg Martens a happy birthday and hear some sensational live music from Armies, members of Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds and special guest Working Dead. And you'll do all of this while supporting Full Plates Full Potential, a local non-profit dedicated to a future where all kids have access to healthy food every day.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Go Big For Hunger Benefit

    8:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $50 VIP (includes an off-site meet-and-greet with food, a private performance and a Q-and-A). portlandhouseofmusic.com
    You can wish host Greg Martens a happy birthday and hear some sensational live music from Armies, members of Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds and special guest Working Dead. And you'll do all of this while supporting Full Plates Full Potential, a local non-profit dedicated to a future where all kids have access to healthy food every day.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

  • Muddy Ruckus 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14 seniors, $4 youth. johnsonhall.org For a night of electrifying Americana, set your sites on Gardiner and catch a performance by Muddy Ruckus. They're the Maine-based duo of singer-guitarist Ryan Flaherty and singer-percussionist Erika Stahl, and they'll surely be playing tunes from last year's sensational album "Pretty Bones," among others.Photo courtesy of the artist

    Muddy Ruckus

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14 seniors, $4 youth. johnsonhall.org
    For a night of electrifying Americana, set your sites on Gardiner and catch a performance by Muddy Ruckus. They're the Maine-based duo of singer-guitarist Ryan Flaherty and singer-percussionist Erika Stahl, and they'll surely be playing tunes from last year's sensational album "Pretty Bones," among others.
    Photo courtesy of the artist

Tim Mercer 7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10. stlawrencearts.org Before he settled in Maine, singer-songwriter Tim Mercer spent a dozen years in Brooklyn, New York, as the front man for the rock band Daphne. Last year, Mercer released his debut solo album called "Casey." It's a collection of songs that is the ongoing conversation between Mercer and his wife, Casey, who passed away in 2011. He'll be playing several songs from "Casey," and you'll be taken on a heartbreaking journey, done in stellar musical fashion. What's more, the show is a benefit for the St. Lawrence Arts Center. Win-win.Photo by Cami Smalley- RisanoBrooke Eden 8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Catch a rising country star and vocal powerhouse Thursday night in Portland. Brooke Eden is a Florida native who cut her teeth performing in clubs and has gone on to open for acts including Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Sugarland and Florida Georgia Line. She's been honing the craft of songwriting since the tender age of 4 and made some noise with the blue-collar anthem "Daddy's Money." Bring some spare loot with you because this gal's got a T-shirt that says "Whiskey. Tacos. Country Music." She's also got a new EP out called "Welcome To The Weekend."Photo courtesy of the artistGo Big For Hunger Benefit 8:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $50 VIP (includes an off-site meet-and-greet with food, a private performance and a Q-and-A). portlandhouseofmusic.com You can wish host Greg Martens a happy birthday and hear some sensational live music from Armies, members of Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds and special guest Working Dead. And you'll do all of this while supporting Full Plates Full Potential, a local non-profit dedicated to a future where all kids have access to healthy food every day.Photo courtesy of the artistMuddy Ruckus 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14 seniors, $4 youth. johnsonhall.org For a night of electrifying Americana, set your sites on Gardiner and catch a performance by Muddy Ruckus. They're the Maine-based duo of singer-guitarist Ryan Flaherty and singer-percussionist Erika Stahl, and they'll surely be playing tunes from last year's sensational album "Pretty Bones," among others.Photo courtesy of the artist

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.