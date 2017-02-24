Posted: February 24, 2017
Tim Mercer, Brooke Eden, Armies and Muddy Ruckus
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Tim Mercer
7 p.m. Thursday. St. Lawrence Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $10. stlawrencearts.org
Before he settled in Maine, singer-songwriter Tim Mercer spent a dozen years in Brooklyn, New York, as the front man for the rock band
Daphne. Last year, Mercer released his debut solo album called "Casey." It's a collection of songs that is the ongoing conversation between Mercer
and his wife, Casey, who passed away in 2011. He'll be playing several songs from "Casey," and you'll be taken on a heartbreaking journey, done in
stellar musical fashion. What's more, the show is a benefit for the St. Lawrence Arts Center. Win-win.
Photo by Cami Smalley-
Risano
Brooke Eden
8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
Catch a rising country star and vocal powerhouse Thursday night in Portland. Brooke Eden is a Florida native who cut her teeth performing in
clubs and has gone on to open for acts including Tim McGraw, Alan Jackson, Sugarland and Florida Georgia Line. She's been honing the craft of
songwriting since the tender age of 4 and made some noise with the blue-collar anthem "Daddy's Money." Bring some spare loot with you because this
gal's got a T-shirt that says "Whiskey. Tacos. Country Music." She's also got a new EP out called "Welcome To The Weekend."
Photo courtesy of
the artist
Go Big For Hunger Benefit
8:30 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $22 in advance, $27 day of show, $50 VIP (includes an off-site meet-and-greet
with food, a private performance and a Q-and-A). portlandhouseofmusic.com
You can wish host Greg Martens a happy birthday and hear some sensational live music from Armies, members of Sister Sparrow & The Dirty
Birds and special guest Working Dead. And you'll do all of this while supporting Full Plates Full Potential, a local non-profit dedicated to a
future where all kids have access to healthy food every day.
Photo courtesy of the artist
Muddy Ruckus
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14 seniors, $4 youth. johnsonhall.org
For a night of electrifying Americana, set your sites on Gardiner and catch a performance by Muddy Ruckus. They're the Maine-based duo of
singer-guitarist Ryan Flaherty and singer-percussionist Erika Stahl, and they'll surely be playing tunes from last year's sensational album "Pretty
Bones," among others.
Photo courtesy of the artist