Tickets on sale Friday for Dec. 8 Portland Bon Iver show

It started out as a run-of-the-mill Monday morning until there was a huge tremor in the force here in Maine when the news broke that Bon Iver was coming to the State Theatre in December. That’s right folks, Justin Vernon will be walking among us mere mortals in just a few months.

The latest album us “22, a Million”. The two previous releases are “For Emma, Forever Ago” from 2007 and then a self-titled one in 2011.

As far as trivia goes, did you know that Bon Iver performed TWICE at Space Gallery in 2008. They opened for Black Mountain in February of that year and then were back in July playing to a sold-out audience.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bon Iver

WHEN: 8 p.m., Friday, Dec. 8

WHERE: The State Theatre, Portland

HOW MUCH: $45 to $75 reserved seating

TICKETS ON SALE: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22

HOW TO GET THEM: In person at the Port City Music Hall box office on 504 Congress St., in Portland, charge by phone at 800-745-3000 or online at statetheatreportland.com