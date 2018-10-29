There’s another Bernstein birthday bash on Sunday

The Leonard Bernstein birthday party continues this weekend when the Amethyst Chamber Ensemble, pianist George Lopez and vocal soloists celebrate the composer’s 100th birthday through art song, musical theater, operatic song and chamber works.

Sunday’s concert at Studzinski Recital Hall at Bowdoin College in Brunswick will include selections from “Candide,” “On the Town,” “Songfest” “Mass,” the Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story” and music by Barber, Copland and Sondheim.

Guest artist and cellist Emmanuel Feldman will join the artists of Amethyst to offer selections from the Cello Meditations from “Mass.” Video clips, testimonials, quotations and anecdotes will help illuminate Bernstein’s career and provide context for his accomplishments.

The artists are Mary Sullivan, soprano; Nacole Palmer, soprano; Joëlle Morris, mezzo-soprano; Jesse Wakeman, tenor; Will Prapestis, baritone; John David Adams, bass-baritone; Emmanuel Feldman, cello; Maria Perez Mendoza, percussion; Gulimina Mahamuti, piano; and George Lopez, piano.

“Bernsteinfest”

WHEN: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 4

WHERE: Studzinski Recital Hall, Bowdoin College, Brunswick

HOW MUCH: Free

INFO: On Facebook: Amethyst Chamber Ensemble